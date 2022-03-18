Manon Carpenter to Mentor Izabela Yankova on Gen S Team

Junior World Champion, Izabela Yankova, will be mentored by 2014 Elite World Champion Manon Carpenter
in 2022 as part of the new Gen S team. Carpenter retired from racing in 2017
but is now back on the circuit after a five year absence to mentor the young Bulgarian racer. Yankova, 17
, won the junior World Championship last year as a privateer but this year will be racing with the support of Specialized's new Gen S team behind her.
Details have been thin on the ground for the team since it was first announced in the UCI's team list release
but we have now been told it is a mentoring race program for young up and coming start. Specialized said,
|Spanning across all disciplines of mountain biking, Gen-S will pair promising young riders with established professional superstars and help them grow their talents to the next level. These young athletes will benefit from full factory level support and equipment, while their riding progression will evolve with assistance from some of mountain biking’s biggest stars.
Spearheaded by Specialized Bicycles, Gen-S will feature and follow four riders, and four pro mentors in a long-term collaboration. Likely to grow in the coming years, the first combination of this ambitious project introduces Izabela Yankova, who will be mentored by Manon Carpenter. Izabela is already developing into a ferocious talent, as the current Junior DH World Champion and World Cup title holder. We are excited to see how she progresses into the professional ranks with the guidance of former World Champion Manon Carpenter.—Specialized Bicycles
Yankova and Carpenter's Gen S partnership is the first to be announced with the rest of the team and mentor announcements to come in the following days.
