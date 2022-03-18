close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Manon Carpenter to Mentor Izabela Yankova on Gen S Team

Mar 18, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo by Alex Broadway

Junior World Champion, Izabela Yankova, will be mentored by 2014 Elite World Champion Manon Carpenter in 2022 as part of the new Gen S team.

Carpenter retired from racing in 2017 but is now back on the circuit after a five year absence to mentor the young Bulgarian racer. Yankova, 17, won the junior World Championship last year as a privateer but this year will be racing with the support of Specialized's new Gen S team behind her.

Photo by Alex Broadway

Details have been thin on the ground for the team since it was first announced in the UCI's team list release but we have now been told it is a mentoring race program for young up and coming start. Specialized said,

bigquotesSpanning across all disciplines of mountain biking, Gen-S will pair promising young riders with established professional superstars and help them grow their talents to the next level. These young athletes will benefit from full factory level support and equipment, while their riding progression will evolve with assistance from some of mountain biking’s biggest stars.

Spearheaded by Specialized Bicycles, Gen-S will feature and follow four riders, and four pro mentors in a long-term collaboration. Likely to grow in the coming years, the first combination of this ambitious project introduces Izabela Yankova, who will be mentored by Manon Carpenter. Izabela is already developing into a ferocious talent, as the current Junior DH World Champion and World Cup title holder. We are excited to see how she progresses into the professional ranks with the guidance of former World Champion Manon Carpenter.Specialized Bicycles

Yankova and Carpenter's Gen S partnership is the first to be announced with the rest of the team and mentor announcements to come in the following days.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Izabela Yankova Manon Carpenter


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
54848 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
45716 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
43677 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
39495 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38888 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37397 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
32582 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
32196 views

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 *Yankova
  • 4 0
 Just pull up and Yankova the rocks.
  • 2 0
 Palmer to mentor some crazy junior shredder?
  • 3 1
 What was the person that designed her trail clothes on, I mean seriously.
  • 3 0
 I rather enjoy her outfit
  • 1 0
 Do you really believe that you reflect the tastes of all?
I think it is a great colour and sick!
  • 1 0
 @SHLee28:

That's like the best one I've seen. Great work.
  • 1 0
 Idk what you guys are talking about, The Tan on Tan jersey is sick. I'm all about it
  • 1 0
 Is this an official position?
  • 1 0
 She will dominate in the Pros
  • 1 0
 Hey pb, add a comment delete option so I can delete this.
  • 1 0
 THIS IS SPARTNA-SHIP!
  • 1 0
 Go Izabela!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008401
Mobile Version of Website