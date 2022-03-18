Manon Carpenter to Mentor Izabela Yankova on Gen S Team

Spanning across all disciplines of mountain biking, Gen-S will pair promising young riders with established professional superstars and help them grow their talents to the next level. These young athletes will benefit from full factory level support and equipment, while their riding progression will evolve with assistance from some of mountain biking’s biggest stars.



Spearheaded by Specialized Bicycles, Gen-S will feature and follow four riders, and four pro mentors in a long-term collaboration. Likely to grow in the coming years, the first combination of this ambitious project introduces Izabela Yankova, who will be mentored by Manon Carpenter. Izabela is already developing into a ferocious talent, as the current Junior DH World Champion and World Cup title holder. We are excited to see how she progresses into the professional ranks with the guidance of former World Champion Manon Carpenter. — Specialized Bicycles