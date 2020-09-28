Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini to Stay With Cannondale Factory Racing in 2021

Sep 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


While we wait for the XC World Cup to begin this week Cannondale Factory Racing has announced that both Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini will be continuing with the team into 2021.

Henrique Avancini has signed with the team for a further three more seasons with his new contract ending in 2023. Manuel Fumic, however, will only be staying with the team until the end of 2021 after he completes the final season of his career. You can see both riders back in action twice this week as we have World Cup XC racing from Nove Mesto on Thursday and Sunday.

bigquotesCannondale Factory Racing athletes Manuel “Mani” Fumic and Henrique “Henri” Avancini are ready to kick off another race season together. Over the years, Mani and Henri have built a strong bond and lasting friendship. The athletes are both fierce competitors and have often tackled XC’s most demanding races including the Absa Cape Epic where they’ve made their way up the ranks, earning the silver medal in 2019.

Now, after a long eight months, the guys are ready to kick off the World Cup XC race season in Nove Mesto na Morave this week, on a track known to be fast and technical and one that always delivers on exciting racing.

While 2020 was an unprecedented year across the board for bike racing, Mani and Henri aren’t looking back. For 2021, these two world-class riders and teammates will once again focus on leading the CFR team to continued World Cups; Olympic race and stage race victories; podiums, and beyond. Henri will race with Cannondale through 2023, while Mani returns strong for his final season of his career. Together, they will continue to share their camaraderie, the fun and excitement of the sport, and their passion for riding around the world. Cannondale


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours Henrique Avancini Manuel Fumic XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
67384 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
62753 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
59918 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
54543 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
46455 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
46258 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
43828 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
35430 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007453
Mobile Version of Website