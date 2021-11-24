Marathon Masters World Champion Provisionally Suspended for Clenbuterol Use

Nov 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Stefano Lanzi, who was recently crowned Masters World Champion in the Marathon discipline, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for Clenbuterol.

The Championships took place in Il Ciocco, Italy and Lanzi finished fourth in the race but first in the M4 category that includes racers from 45-49 years old. Lanzi's sample was taken following the race on 25 September and his provisional suspension was recently confirmed by the UCI.

Lanzi tested positive for an S1 anabolic agent called clenbuterol. Clenbuterol is a beta 2 agonist that is traditionally used as a treatment for asthma, however it has also been used as a performance-enhancing substance or as an off-label weight loss drug by bodybuilders and celebrities. Most famously, Alberto Contador was banned for two years and stripped of the 2010 title of the Tour de France and the 2011 title of the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for the drug at the 2010 Tour de France.

The Italian rider blames his positive test on treatment for a prior injury. He told italy24news, "Last year I was the victim of a bad injury in which I broke some vertebrae and spent a few days in traction on a hospital bed, since then I have been prescribed medicines, some based on cortisone, my mistake was never having communicated it to the anti-doping authorities"

The rider claims he presented the anti-doping testers with his medical records at the doping control but they could not take that into account at the time of testing and told him he should have registered it earlier. He said, "I will have to present in Lausanne for counter-analysis in the company of my lawyer. Whoever knows me knows how much effort and how many hard workouts I have done in many years of activity on the saddle of a mountain bike, upon learning the news it is as if everything had collapsed on me, I am very disappointed”.

Lanzi now faces a suspension of up to four years and will likely be stripped of his recently earned title. As Clenbuterol is a non-specified substance, extraneous circumstances will not be taken into account when deciding his sanction. We have reached out to Stefano for more information and will update this post if he has any further statements.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Drug Testing


31 Comments

  • 16 0
 Tren hard, eat clen, test your limits
  • 1 0
 well played.
  • 11 0
 It never feels genuine when someone doesn’t disclose shit ahead of time lol.

I’m no pro athlete, but if I was put on a bunch of shit post injury i would 100% be asking around about disclosing and ensuring I don’t get a surprise.
  • 7 5
 The only time this feels reasonable is when they legit did not know or were in an emergency. Martin Maes for example.
  • 8 0
 I dope to get through every day life. Donuts, coffee, bourbon, a true mix of uppers and downers for dopamine enhancement. People at the cat 5 registration always wonder why I disclose it.
  • 2 1
 @pisgahgnar: just my opinion but I don’t believe Maes story either
  • 10 0
 It's amazing how many cyclists have problem with asthma and need drugs. I was always under the impression that having respiratory system illnesses was a major hurdle for professional athletes, but luckily pharmaceutical companies managed to help so many people suffering from asthma to become professional successful athletes! Amazingly, there are far more successful athletes with asthma than there are on average in rest of the population. What an extraordinary and beautiful coincidence!
  • 1 0
 there is a thing called exercise induced asthma...look it up
  • 14 5
 Can we just have an "Open" category at races? If they wanna dope and dont care how it affects themselves long run, then let them go all out see just what the limits of the human body really are. Just imagine a bike race where every contestant can take what ever steroid/GHB/EPO they want.
  • 2 0
 That would be sweet. I'm all for this idea.
  • 7 0
 it already exists. everyone on the podium of tour de france dopes, they are just good at timing ther PED with testing. The general public is just niave to how widespread doping truly is.
  • 1 0
 @skiandmtbdirtbag: you beat me to it!
  • 7 1
 If you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying hard enough
  • 6 1
 When you are in the older age group in a sport but still have the mind of a 16 years old teenager, Fuck Dopers!
  • 5 0
 wait you got prescribe a beta 2 antagonist for pain LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO bro stahp lyoing
  • 1 0
 I meant agonist typo my bad
  • 4 2
 Like all those that get busted, they all claim its a mistake, medical reason, they forgot to tell the authorities, they didnt know.......bla, bla, bla. If you are a professional then its your job to get it right. They should be banned for life.
  • 2 0
 More likely story: He forgot they were testing the top 5 at that event....Missed his coach yelling at him to let 2 guys pass him who weren't in his category.

Reaction is "I will need to fight this to clear my name" over, "I made a mistake, sorry to the sport and my fellow competitors" and humbly returns the trophy and medal to the 2nd place competitor.
  • 2 0
 Although illegal, I'm wondering why it's considered an "anabolic agent" by WADA. I don't believe beta-2 agonists have a significant role in anabolism through nitrogen retention. A stimulant, yes. An anabolic agent, I don't believe so.
  • 1 0
 I love the people so naive that they still think any PRO athlete is clean....in any sport. Most of you never competed past high school or non tryout teams. Steroids of all flavor is rampant in anything that makes you money.
  • 4 0
 clenbuterol, thanks for the info, I'll have to try
  • 1 0
 It’s trash and will f*ck up your heart. Don’t bother
  • 2 0
 Soon all drugs will be legal. Dope up people! That or get left in the dust! My mind is open you squatters! I see it all, and will be omnipotent soon!
  • 2 0
 clenbuterol il put that on my shopping list have to get me some of that cheers pink.
  • 3 4
 Clen is not used to build muscle, it burns fat rapidly and also increases your cardio in a roundabout way, which is why its used to treat asthma. I cant see why it would be used for any sort of recovery, I call BS
  • 1 0
 I just kinda didn’t think it was really important to disclose all the stuff I’m taking. Zzzzzzzzzz
  • 1 0
 Very popular drug for the women of Hollywood especially after giving birth.
  • 4 1
 Drugs are cool
  • 4 2
 Lol.
  • 2 0
 shit is getting old
  • 1 0
 Whatevs

Post a Comment



