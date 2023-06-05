Marathon Results from the Finale XCM World Cup 2023

After the first round at Nove Mesto riders took on the 100km course around the Finale Outdoor Region. After taking on the huge course with 4000m of climbing Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo and Adelheid Morath go home with the top honours.

Elite Women:

1st. Adelheid Morath: 5:55:31
2nd. Lejla Njemcevis: 5:59:23
3rd. Vera Looser: 6:00:03
4th. Estelle Morel: 6:00:04
5th. Kimberley Le Court De Billot: 6:01:14


Elite Men:

1st. Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo: 4:44:57
2nd. Martin Stosek: 4:46:09
3rd. Fabian Rebensteiner: 4:47:26
4th. Samuele Porro: 4:47:26
5th. Diego Rosa: 4:47:57



Full Results:

Elite Women:


Elite Men:




