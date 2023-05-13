Marathon Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first round of the new Marathon World Cup series. After 120km of racing Lejla Njemcevis and Fabian Rebensteiner take the top honours and series lead as the riders prepare for the next round in the Finale Outdoor Region at the start of June.

Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Lejla Njemcevis: 5:25:48
2nd. Katazina Sosna: 5:28:34
3rd. Irina Luetzelschwab: 5:29:19
4th. Janina Wüst: 5:30:30
5th. Stefanie Dohrn: 5:31:01


Elite Men:

1st. Fabian Rebensteiner: 4:26:21
2nd. Nicolas Samparisi: 4:26:23
3rd. Simon Stiebjahn: 4:26:23
4th. Andreas Seewald: 4:26:23
5th. Martin Frey: 4:26:23



Full Results:
Full results will be added once they are available.



