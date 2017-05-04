Marcelo Gutierrez - An Interview

May 4, 2017 at 13:00
May 4, 2017
by miburraonline  
 
Weeks before starting the World Cup season, we had the opportunity of visiting Marcelo Gutierrez (Lechon), Giant Factory off-Road team rider, at his home in Manizales, Colombia.

We've known Marcelo for about 15 years, when he was just a little 10-year-old chubby promise boy, with awesome skills on his bike, and have witnessed his progress over the years.

We have a fun interview where he told us a lot of things about his personal and sporting life; achievements, goals, frustrations—he even advised us on how to deal with a race, fame, and social networks. The interview is divided into three parts to be watched at your own pace.







MENTIONS: @giantbicycles
6 Comments

  • + 2
 Much respect to this dude...there is a lot of wisdom in his style.
  • + 1
 ITS COLOMBIA GOD FUCKING DAMN IT! At least you spelled it right in the article.....
  • + 1
 Sólido Marcelo!
  • + 1
 Post a comment here.
  • + 1
 here?
  • + 1
 Aquí?

Post a Comment



