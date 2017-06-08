Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant Glory Advanced - Bike Check











Marcelo Gutierrez is off to a strong start this World Cup season, with a third place finish at Lourdes and a fourth at Fort William. Those results have him sitting in second place overall, just two points behind Greg Minnaar. The Colombian's powerful style and high level of fitness (which he demonstrated with his incredible performance on the motorway section at Fort William) should be well suited to the blistering fast pace of the Leogang track; it wouldn't be surprising to see Marcelo end up on the podium once again.



Pinkbike's Ross Bell caught up with Paul Miles, Marcelo's mechanic, to find out more about the Giant Glory Advanced that Gutierrez will be racing this weekend.







Marcelo's Giant Glory Advanced Details



• Rider height: 5'10"

• Frame size: large, with 5mm offset cups to extend reach

• Carbon front triangle, alloy swingarm

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Handlebar width: 800mm

• Stem length: 50mm

• SRAM X01 DH 7-speed drivetrain, 34-tooth chainring

• Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Addix Ultra Soft compound

• RockShox BoXXer Team fork, Vivid R2C shock













He doesn't chase set up that much – you actually kind of have to hassle him for feedback sometimes because he's pretty happy and just gets on with his job. — Paul Miles, Marcelo's mechanic









Depending on the track, Marcelo runs either a 325 or 350lb spring from Super Alloy Racing on a RockShox Vivid R2C. Up front, there's a red spring inside the RockShox Boxxer Team, and additional oil has been added to increase the fork's end stroke ramp up.







It's the little things that set Marcelo's bike apart from what you could buy at your local bike shop, like this trimmed down shifter. Marcelo has big hands, and this modification prevents him from hitting his knuckle when his thumb is wrapped around the grip.







The bite point of the brake levers is set fairly close to the grips. SRAM's new Code brakes provide plenty of stopping power, although it doesn't look like riders will be doing all the much braking on this weekend's track.







A Magic Mary with Schwalbe's new Ultra Soft rubber compound is in place on the back of the bike for now, but that could be swapped for a Nobby Nic or even a Rock Razor depending on Marcelo's preference. The tires are set up tubeless, without any foam inserts, and pressures are typically 24 psi up front and 27 psi in the rear.







If you look closely at those HT pedals you can see a custom plate in front of the clip in mechanism. That plate helps prevent Marcelo's cleats from getting hung up on the pedal, and means that he can slide the cleat in using either a rearwards or a forwards motion.





Buena suerte, Marcelo.






