March 2018 - Good Month or Bad Month?

The gold medal wearing Olympian had a perfect World Cup season in 2017. He was unstoppable and any real attempt to try and take him to the line was refused point blank. The closest of the have-a-go-heroes was Jaroslav Kulhavy, who managed to get within three seconds of Nino at Lenzerheide. The second step below Schurter was filled by a different rider at nearly every other race.



In Stellenbosch, Sam Gaze moved up to Elite from the U23 class. He didn't just chase the Swiss rider around the course like a mouse after some tasty Gruyére, he well and truly challenged him for the duration. Nino slipped a pedal on the finish sprint, but with a bike length in hand, I think the powerful Kiwi would have taken it to the line anyway. Round two will show if Nino was well and truly beaten, or if he is just having a slow start to the season.

