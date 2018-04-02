March 2018 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Now, this might appear to be bad news: crashing, getting concussed, and failing the Standardized Concussion Medical exam at Crankworx Rotorua was definitely bad news for Tracey Hannah. She would sit out the competition at Rotorua.
But, the good news you are waiting for me to get to is that positive steps are being taken towards riders' health. Gone are the days of "shake it off and get back on your bike." Head injuries are a serious issue and missing out on a ride or a race or two is much better than causing further damage. It's great to see the Crankworx organization stepping up and putting the necessary testing structure in place.
For racing fans, the long winter wait is over. Up ahead there are months of tech geekery from the pits, live streams to watch and results to analyze. World Cup XC kicked off in the Southern Hemisphere at Stellenbosch, South Africa, and Crankworx went wild in Rotorua, New Zealand, keeping the gravity and freestyle crowd happy.
There was more action from below the equator, with the premier EWS in Lo Barnechea, Chile. Add that to the enduro in Manizales, Columbia, and EWS racers got two new venues and one new country to add to their palmarés.
The gold medal wearing Olympian had a perfect World Cup season in 2017. He was unstoppable and any real attempt to try and take him to the line was refused point blank. The closest of the have-a-go-heroes was Jaroslav Kulhavy, who managed to get within three seconds of Nino at Lenzerheide. The second step below Schurter was filled by a different rider at nearly every other race.
In Stellenbosch, Sam Gaze moved up to Elite from the U23 class. He didn't just chase the Swiss rider around the course like a mouse after some tasty Gruyére, he well and truly challenged him for the duration. Nino slipped a pedal on the finish sprint, but with a bike length in hand, I think the powerful Kiwi would have taken it to the line anyway. Round two will show if Nino was well and truly beaten, or if he is just having a slow start to the season.
Punctures
Mr. Wolf release '100% puncture proof system
I've had a bee in my bonnet about punctures for a while now, mainly because I'm not intelligent enough to solve the problem and selfishly wish that somebody else would, for my own trailside sanity. I have been playing with the Mr. Wolf Banger system for nearly a year now with varying degrees of success – improving tire damping is definite benefit of the system, but I have still had punctures, followed by burped tires, followed by trying to ride home without repairing the tire to be greeted by a destroyed and flaccid foam lump that also consumed all the tubeless fluid.
But, Mr. Wolf are back with the SmartMousse, a system that claims to be 100% puncture proof, a claim which I will instantly refute as there is still air
inside a tube beneath the foam insert and, although it's unlikely, you could pop the tube. Weighing in at 500-640 grams each, they are not light, but I can see this system working with a very lightweight tire. For example, swap out a 1200g DH casing Maxxis High Roller for a 600g version with no tubeless fluid and (hopefully) no mess or messing around. This could leave you with no punctures, no weight penalty, great damping from the foam insert, and tire support from the foam pressing against tire casing. The downside would be rolling resistance, but it would likely be better than a DH casing tire anyway (and less money in your bank account) but, the Italian's are offering 12-months insurance against punctures. I can't wait to get my hands on one.
What an absurd thing to say.
It was starting to dry out after in the SE the mid-March snow but is a completely shitty slop fest at the moment.
Now that I’ve said it out loud, I’ll be rewarded with a big fat sidewall slice on my next ride.
I perceive some benefits to a Cushcore/ Exo setup (rim protection etc..?) and even though I find it hard to believe it’s possible the setup has a nicer feel than a DH casing.
I seriously doubt that the former offers improved puncture protection and (more importantly to me) provides a better feel than the DH casing tyres but so far haven’t read a direct comparison of the two. People are still shy of the DH casings for trail use it seems and perhaps that’s why I haven’t seen the comparison I’m looking for; DH casings are still seen as DH only. I admit I only tried them by chance but once I did I haven’t looked back. I’d like to see dual ply tyres become the norm, to me the single ply and even DD tyres are inferior in every way besides the weight and even the weight aids stability...something people seem to want a lot of.
So far procore is a bit of a pain in the bum. I failed to install it twice and after 3rd attempt I managed to get it quite right. Quite, because it's leaking air a bit so every two days I must reinflate it. Grip isn't spectacular while 1ply tyres are wobbly, even on my slow home trails. But no burping. I purposefully lowered the presure to 15 PSI and did pump flat ground drill that used to make my 1ply tyres burp even at 28psi. Again, for someone who can a thing or two about climbing techy stuff in slippery conditions, I don't see much win in lowering the pressure when using procore. I will run also procore with 1.5ply SG casing for the bike park to see what it's worth. Some say 1.5 ply rolls a bit better and is a bit softer on the body. I just have a hard time justifying messing with procore installation instead of going 2ply right away. Will be updating you guys on this
I punctured Spec Grid while having Huck Norris installed, but the hit was hard enough that it had full right to do so. I was surprised I didn't taco the rim.
I don’t find them that much harder to spin when considering the huge performance increase I find when going downhill. You can do things like steepen the seat angle, even just use easier gears. It’s worth it for proper tyres.
For context my local is a series of segmented descents (5 in total). To the base of a 300m elev/ 2km climb back up (half off road footpath, half proper off road tech) and I’ll do that as many times as I can until I’m dead/ getting too tired for the descents/ need to get home for the kids. Usually I’ll do the full thing 2-3 times with a few sessioned segments. And I never want a single ply ever again.
