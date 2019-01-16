Marco Fidalgo Passes Away Following Motorcycle Crash

Portuguese mountain bike legend, Marco Fidalgo, has passed away in a motorbike accident at the age of 38.
Marco first started racing cross country in 1994 and then converted to downhill after competing in Portugal's first ever downhill race. By the year 2000 he had become Portugal's first professional mountain biker and was a legend in his home country with wins in National Championships, 4X Nationals and urban downhill races. After numerous titles, victories, falls and injuries, Marco stepped away from downhill and started racing enduro alongside promoting mountain biking in his home country through events and content creation. He will be best remembered for his infectious smile, love for riding and huge influence on the sport in Portugal.
Marco was riding in the woods in Gândaras above his home in Lousa last night when the crash happened. His family were concerned that he had not returned when he said he would so they alerted the local authorities at 9:15pm. A search was raised and Marco was found dead at the scene. Full details of the incident are not yet known.
Marco leaves behind his 11-year-old son Santiago, who shares his father's burning passion for mountain bikes. Our thoughts go out to Santiago as well as all of Marco's family and friends in this difficult time.
|I knew Marco well, I first met him at an enduro race about seven years ago. He was setting off in front of me on each stage and we became friends for life on that day. I also spent a month in his hometown of Lousa four years ago, and we also spent some time in Madeira shooting and riding together. Marco did it all, he was a legend, a Portuguese Steve Peat: XC racing, downhill, enduro, moto, training, filming, developing product, he published his own magazine regularly, and was one of the first forward thinkers to pioneer social media as his platform.
Above all, he loved his boy Santiago, who is growing up to be an expert mountain biker following in the footsteps of his dad. They rode together every week, Marco built custom mini-DH bikes for him as a kid, taught him to ride, and offered him a future as a professional bike athlete – a way to make a dream in a struggling country.
Ultimately, doing what he loved took his life, but he would not have wanted it to end any other way. He lived his life full-gas with 100% commitment, and I'm sure that throttle was open all the way to the end. Rest In Peace, Marco.—Paul Aston
Marco Fidalgo (1980-2019)
The following short video is from Marco's youtube channel, and couldn't be a more poignant message for him to leave behind:
|Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery,
but today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present—A.A.Milne
