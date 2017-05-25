Marco Osborne – Stage Ready at TDS Enduro – Video



Touted as the “best mountain bike event ever”, the TDS Enduro 2017 did not disappoint. Marco Osborne put the new Cannondale Jekyll to the test, during the two-day enduro stage race, as hardcore fans lined the gnarly red dirt trails of Grass Valley, CA.





Marco Osborne with laser focus as he sends it during TDS Enduro 2017





Osborne shows off his tech skills on the gnarly trails in Grass Valley, CA





Fans getting a quick glimpse of Marco Osborne as he navigates his Cannondale Jekyll





Heckling at its best as hardcore fans look on during TDS Enduro





Marco Osborne stands atop the podium after taking the crown at the TDS Enduro



