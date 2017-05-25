Marco Osborne – Stage Ready at TDS Enduro – Video

VIDEOS

Touted as the “best mountain bike event ever”, the TDS Enduro 2017 did not disappoint. Marco Osborne put the new Cannondale Jekyll to the test, during the two-day enduro stage race, as hardcore fans lined the gnarly red dirt trails of Grass Valley, CA.

Marco Osborne with laser focus as he sends it during TDS Enduro 2017

Osborne shows off his tech skills on the gnarly trails in Grass Valley, CA

Fans getting a quick glimpse of Marco Osborne as he navigates his Cannondale Jekyll

Heckling at its best as hardcore fans look on during TDS Enduro

Marco Osborne stands atop the podium after taking the crown at the TDS Enduro

Marc Weir looks on as Marco Osborne has his battle scars looked at


1 Comment

  • + 1
 That guy's handlebar mustache at 1.00 is the real deal.

