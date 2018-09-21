Concussion Takes Marco Osborne out of the Last Two EWS Rounds

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Missing my @cannondalemountain team & @world_enduro crew right now! 💔 Unfortunately I won’t be racing #ews Spain or Finale due to my concussion a few weeks back. I’m doing much better but not quite 100% yet. Healing my head is the #1 priority and racing bikes is just not worth the risk. It’s very important for anyone with a concussion to take the proper amount of time to heal their head. Be smart, you only get one brain 🧠 👍 #randys #out #timetochill #letsgofishing 📸- @svenmartinphoto @wildernesstrailbikes @shimanomtb @smithoptics @alpinestars @thule @fox
