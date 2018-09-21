Concussion Takes Marco Osborne out of the Last Two EWS Rounds

I haven't missed an EWS start in over two years, so missing these last two rounds really hits hard. I know it's part of the game and that my health comes first. With that said, I'm just looking forward to getting healthy and back into the mountains playing bikes. — Marco Osborne

We just got word from Marco Osborne that has chosen to sit out for the last two EWS rounds of 2018 because of a concussion he suffered after Whistler.While this is obviously a tough decision for Marco to sit out and he will be missed on course, everyone here at Pinkbike would like to offer Marco our support. It is great to see young riders taking the health of their brain so seriously and we hope to see him sending it for many years to come.