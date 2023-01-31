Video: 'Doing Things I Never Dreamed About' Tells The Story Of Marek Turkiewicz

The first year following my accident was incredibly challenging. I had to come to terms with my new physical limitations and adjust to living in a body that was different from the one I had before. Without a prosthetic leg, I was dependent on the help of my loved ones, which was difficult to accept and made me feel guilty. Despite these challenges, I was determined to finish my studies, and one of my closest friends helped me by pushing me around in a wheelchair every day. I also underwent two surgeries in France for my brachial plexus and dedicated a significant amount of time to rehabilitation. I had to sell my beloved bike to a friend as it seemed impossible for me to ride it again. However, I wanted to stay active and found alternative ways to do so, such as using a rowing machine and learning to swim with only one leg and one arm.



A year later, I finished my education in medical school and finally received my prosthetic leg. The process of learning to walk again was harder than I anticipated, but eventually, I was able to make progress. I began a residency in radiology and gradually became more independent. I felt like I was getting my life back, but biking was still something I couldn't do.



It took me over five years to be able to ride a bike again. During that time, I put in a lot of effort to prepare myself mentally and physically. I spent time rowing and cycling on a stationary bike and often found myself watching a Rudimental music video with tears in my eyes as I imagined myself riding a bike again.



One day, my friend Marek contacted me and told me he had purchased an e-bike and was confident that, with some modifications, I would be able to ride it. I quickly asked him if he was sure and then went to the bike shop and bought my first electric bike. — Marek