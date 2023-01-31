Video: 'Doing Things I Never Dreamed About' Tells The Story Of Marek Turkiewicz

Words: Crankbrothers
In early 2022, we received an email from Marek asking for a single shoe and pedal. Understandably this isn’t a common request we get. We were intrigued. What we would come to discover was the story of a remarkable individual who, through unbelievable adversity, had never uttered the phrase "give up." These words simply do not exist in Marek's vocabulary.
After a nasty motorcycle accident in 2013, Marek awoke 2 weeks later to an amputated leg, broken spine, and paralyzed arm. This is Marek's story.
|I collided with a tree at high speed, resulting in the amputation of my leg, a shattered spine, complete paralysis of my left arm, multiple fractures to my facial bones, and various other injuries. When I first woke up from a two-week coma, I was horrified and deeply depressed. The sight of my amputated leg and paralyzed arm was overwhelming, and I couldn't fathom what my future would hold. However, after a few weeks, a glimmer of hope appeared, and I started to consider the possibility of adapting to my new circumstances. I remember one of the first things I searched for online while still in the ICU was "cycling prosthetic leg." My brother told me that my mindset hadn't changed and that I would still be able to do the things I loved, just in a different way.
In the early days of my hospital stay, I was unable to speak due to a laryngeal nerve injury, but I could whisper. I called one of my closest friends, crying, and asked him if I would ever be able to ride a bike again. He said, "Yes, you will,” but at that moment, neither of us knew how difficult it would be.—Marek
|The first year following my accident was incredibly challenging. I had to come to terms with my new physical limitations and adjust to living in a body that was different from the one I had before. Without a prosthetic leg, I was dependent on the help of my loved ones, which was difficult to accept and made me feel guilty. Despite these challenges, I was determined to finish my studies, and one of my closest friends helped me by pushing me around in a wheelchair every day. I also underwent two surgeries in France for my brachial plexus and dedicated a significant amount of time to rehabilitation. I had to sell my beloved bike to a friend as it seemed impossible for me to ride it again. However, I wanted to stay active and found alternative ways to do so, such as using a rowing machine and learning to swim with only one leg and one arm.
A year later, I finished my education in medical school and finally received my prosthetic leg. The process of learning to walk again was harder than I anticipated, but eventually, I was able to make progress. I began a residency in radiology and gradually became more independent. I felt like I was getting my life back, but biking was still something I couldn't do.
It took me over five years to be able to ride a bike again. During that time, I put in a lot of effort to prepare myself mentally and physically. I spent time rowing and cycling on a stationary bike and often found myself watching a Rudimental music video with tears in my eyes as I imagined myself riding a bike again.
One day, my friend Marek contacted me and told me he had purchased an e-bike and was confident that, with some modifications, I would be able to ride it. I quickly asked him if he was sure and then went to the bike shop and bought my first electric bike.—Marek
