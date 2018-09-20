INDUSTRY INSIDER

Video: Maribor Bidding for 2019 DH World Cup Round

Sep 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

We've just heard that Maribor are bidding to hold a round of the 2019 UCI DH World Cup on the latest iteration of the famous track.

Maribor last held a UCI DH World Cup in 2010 on the highly popular DH race track with its iconic rock garden. At the final World Cup race in Maribor, Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton took the win down the course in 3:23 and 4:03 respectively.

The latest race held at Maribor was the final round of the 2018 Unior Downhill Cup that was won by Czech rider Stanislav Sehnal (Kellys Factory Team) and Slovenian Špela Horvat (BeFly World Team) with times pretty close to the 2010's world cup winners - 3:26 (Sehnal) and 4:15 (Horvat).

Speculation is rife about where the 2019 World Cup is heading with hopes that there will be more fresh venues.

Click here to see the provisional dates for next year's DH World Cup.

Must Read This Week
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
45736 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
45077 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
44568 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
44233 views
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
44076 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
41962 views
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
39859 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
39662 views

3 Comments

  • + 5
 bring back Schladming as well
  • + 1
 Maribor, Schladming, Val di Sole, Ft. Williams and Lourdes for Europe. Let's hope!
  • + 1
 Awesome

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021395
Mobile Version of Website