Video: Maribor Bidding for 2019 DH World Cup Round

We've just heard that Maribor are bidding to hold a round of the 2019 UCI DH World Cup on the latest iteration of the famous track.
Maribor last held a UCI DH World Cup in 2010 on the highly popular DH race track with its iconic rock garden. At the final World Cup race in Maribor, Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton took the win down the course in 3:23 and 4:03 respectively.
The latest race held at Maribor was the final round of the 2018 Unior Downhill Cup that was won by Czech rider Stanislav Sehnal (Kellys Factory Team) and Slovenian Špela Horvat (BeFly World Team) with times pretty close to the 2010's world cup winners - 3:26 (Sehnal) and 4:15 (Horvat).
to see the provisional dates for next year's DH World Cup.
