Maribor World Cup to be Postponed

The Maribor World Cup will be postponed from its April date due to the effects of Coronavirus.The event was originally scheduled to open the season on 24-25 April this year but we have since been told this date will no longer be possible. Slovenia has recorded a total of 193,000 cases of COVID-19 with 3,878 deaths. The country still has a number of border restrictions in place, a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and a curfew in place from 9 pm to 6 am.The UCI and Maribor are expected to make an announcement on Monday with a new date for the event that is expected to be sometime in August. This is likely to make it the fourth round of the series, sitting between Les Gets at the start of July and Lenzerheide in early September.With rider safety paramount at any event, we commend this tough decision by the Maribor organisers and look forward to the race when it happens later in the season. We will update this story with the new date when we hear it.