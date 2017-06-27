Marin's 2018 Collection





Marin Mountain Bikes, riding the excitement of April’s Wolf Ridge introduction, builds upon the buzz with further evolution of our progressive mountain bike lineup. The MultiTrac suspension platform, introduced with the award winning 2017 Hawk Hill, grows, adding 27.5+, 29” and 24” wheel variants, as well as an expanded Hawk Hill lineup. Disc brakes are now standard on all models, including the $419 Bolinas 26” and $369 Hidden Canyon 20” bikes.









Introducing The Marin Wolf Ridge 8

Completing The Wolf Ridge Line With A New GX Eagle Build



Marin Mountain Bikes announces the third and final model in the 2018 Wolf Ridge lineup, the Wolf Ridge 8. Built on the same unidirectional carbon fiber frame and Naild® R3ACT – 2 Play®suspension platform as the Wolf Ridge Pro and Wolf Ridge 9, the Wolf Ridge 8 brings the One Bike To Rule The Ride mantra to a more accessible level.Wolf Ridge 8. The Wolf Ridge has been the most talked about new mountain bike since the debut of the Wolf Ridge Pro and Wolf Ridge 9 models at the Sea Otter Classic. In the last two months, our revolutionary bike has received acclaim from across the globe and is one of the most highly anticipated mountain bikes.





We are stoked to finally be able to show of the entire Wolf Ridge line. With the release of SRAM’s GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, comes the Wolf Ridge 8, which delivers all the magic of the Wolf Ridge experience to a wider base of discerning trail riders. — Matt Cipes, Mountain Bike Product Manager





Highlights:

• Full carbon fiber frame, developed with biometric data to localize weight on each size

• Naild R3ACT – 2 Play rear suspension

• Trail geometry with a low BB height, 66.5° head tube angle, 435mm chainstays

• 29” wheels

• 160mm front and rear travel

• SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain

• RockShox Lyric RC fork and Monarch Debonair shock

• Stan’s NoTubes Flow MK3 rims

• US MSRP $5199.99

• Available worldwide late summer 2017

• Contact:



View geometry here

B-17 3



The B-17 combines Marin’s acclaimed 120mm travel MultiTrac rear suspension system with 27.5+ tires for an all-day, all-conditions trail bike ready for the unknown, with unparalleled traction and trail confidence. The most capable of the MultiTrac models, the B-17 is the bike for all-day adventures, off the beaten path exploring and conquering the gnarliest terrain around.







Highlights:

• Three builds

• 27.5 x 2.8” tires on 38mm inner-width tubeless-compatible rims

• New Series 3 butted aluminum frame, 120mm travel

• Long, low and slack frame geometry; compact 435mm chainstays

• Internal routing for dropper post and internal rear derailleur cable routing

• 148 x 12mm rear and 110mm Boost front hub spacing

• MSRP: $3699 (B-17 3), $2649 (B-17 2) and $2099 (B-17 1)

• USA Availability: mid-summer 2017

• Contact:



View geometry here

Rift Zone 3



The all-new Rift Zone is the fastest rolling, most speed oriented MultiTrac in the Marin Bikes line, ready for all-day epics, claiming personal records, and smashing weekly night rides with the local shop. Fast rolling and stable 29” wheels roll over anything in their path, and an all new Series 3 MultiTrac alloy frame featuring 120mm of travel, 148mm Boost spacing, and internal dropper post compatibility brings the Rift Zone to the next level, This bike can take you where you want to go on your mountain bike adventures with efficient and smooth suspension, coupled with modern trail geometry.







Highlights:

• Three builds

• 29” x 2.3-2.4” tires on 29mm inner width tubeless-compatible rims

• New Series 3 butted aluminum frame, 120mm travel

• Long, low and slack frame geometry; compact 435mm chainstays

• Internal routing for dropper post and internal rear derailleur cable routing

• 148 x 12mm rear and 110mm Boost front hub spacing

• MSRP: $2649 (Rift Zone 3), $1949 (Rift Zone 2) and $1549 (Rift Zone 1)

• USA Availability: mid-summer 2017

• Contact:



View geometry here

Attack Trail 8



The bike of choice for our Enduro riders, the Attack Trail is a proven top contender, designed

and built to handle the most demanding trail and competitive Enduro riding. With a 150mm

travel QUAD 3 suspension frame, internal dropper and shifter routing, and modern long, low,

and slack geometry, the podium is only one race away. The Series 4 aluminum frame and

swingarm has been updated for 2018, for an even stronger chassis than before, built for years

of abusive riding. Reinforced in all of the crucial places, the frame features Enduro sealed

bearings throughout and the latest 148mm Boost axle spacing and internal dropper post.









Highlights:

• New Series 4 butted aluminum frame, 150mm travel

• Long, low and slack frame geometry; compact 435mm chainstays

• Internal routing for dropper post and internal rear derailleur cable routing

• 148 x 12mm rear and 110mm Boost front hub spacing

• MSRP: $4199 (Attack Trail 8 ) and $2649 (Attack Trail 7)

• USA Availability: mid-summer 2017

• Contact:



View geometry here

Hawk Hill 3



Riding a bike is fun, and having fun on the trail was at the front of Marin’s minds when creating the Hawk Hill. Launched as a single model for 2017, the celebrated Hawk Hill is Marin’s most playful and fun suspension trail bike to date. Lightweight 27.5” wheels accelerate quickly, leading to a snappy and fun bike out on the trail, equally at home no the rolling hills or downhill singletrack. Entry level to high performance spec, everyone can fall in love with mountain biking over and over again with the Hawk Hill. Two new models, the Hawk Hill 3 and Hawk Hill2, join the Hawk Hill in Marin’s 2018 lineup.







Highlights:

• Three builds

• 27.5” x 2.35” tires on 27-29mm inner width tubeless compatible rims

• New Series 3 butted aluminum frame, 120mm travel

• Long, low and slack frame geometry; compact 430mm chainstays

• Internal routing for dropper post & internal rear derailleur cable routing

• 148 x 12mm rear and 110mm Boost front hub spacing

• MSRP: $2649 (Hawk Hill 3), $1949 (Hawk Hill 2) and $1499 (Hawk Hill)

• USA Availability: mid-summer 2017

• Contact:



View geometry here

Hawk Hill Jr



Like its larger siblings, the new Hawk Hill Jr is built around Marin’s MultiTrac suspension system, and is Marin’s most capable kids bike ever, with all of the modern adult tech and trail geometry in a package for the younger rider. Lightweight 24” wheels and air tuned suspension lead to a fun bike out on the trail. Switch to 26” wheels down then line as the Hawk Hill Jr grows with your kid.

Highlights:

• New Series 3 butted aluminum frame, 120mm travel

• Front and rear clearance for 26” wheels

• Long, low and slack frame geometry

• Internal routing for dropper post andinternal rear derailleur cable routing

• 135mm open dropout, upgradeable to 142 x 12mm thru axle

• MSRP: $1499

• USA Availability: mid-summer 2017

• Contact:

