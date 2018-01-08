PRESS RELEASES

Marin Bikes Announces 2018 Team

Jan 8, 2018
by MarinBikes  
We are excited to announce a vibrant roster of global athletes and M-bassadors for the 2018 season and onwards. All of our riders have their own unique style on the bike, as well as being fantastic voices for the Marin brand. With a mix of both racers and social media stars, there will be a steady stream of content being developed as well as working with our product team on development and feedback.

“We are pleased to introduce you to a group of young up and comers, who are starting out in their career as professional athletes and will carry the Marin torch for a minimum of the next two years,” says John Oldale, Team Manager. “Additionally, we have a veteran athlete who brings years of top-level performance and excitement. Be sure to follow along as these riders bring their adventures to events and screens worldwide.”

Matt Jones
@mattjonesmtb


A rising superstar of the MTB freeride scene and all-around British gentlemen, Matt has recently seen a huge growth in his following, partly thanks to his recently released Red Bull video “Frames of Mind.” Matt loves nothing more than to explore the world on two wheels.


Mark Matthews
@markymath


Mark is based on Vancouver Island, Canada, but can usually be found in the furthest reaches of the globe creating unique and exciting content. Mark has a freeride background and his effortless style on a bike explains his ever-increasing fan base.


Veronique Sandler
@veroniquesandler


New Zealand native Veronique is one of the most exciting up and comers on the MTB scene. The versatile Kiwi bicycle talent has a background in DH racing, but more recently has shifted to creating social media content and travelling the world with her bike. Make sure you follow Veronique for a unique take on riding multiple types of bikes in exotic locations.

Veronique Sandler . Marin B17 mtb . Swinley Forest Bracknell Berks. June 2017.


Timo Pritzel
@timopritzel

Welcome to Marin Timo Pritzel

The German MTB legend may have relaxed a little in his age, but can still give kids half his age a run for their money. Timo has a massive following, and has a reach that goes far beyond his cycling, he is also a renowned yoga instructor.

Welcome to Marin Timo Pritzel
DCIM 104GOPRO G0042178.JPG


Nikki Whiles
@nikki_whiles


With a background in DH racing, Nikki has transitioned into being an all-round stylish rider on anything with two wheels and has embraced everything from gravel bikes to dirt jump. The down-to-earth Welshman is always happy to be on a cycle, as long as there is a cup of tea at the end of the ride.



Matt Koen
@koenmatt


With a 4th and a 6th place in the 2017 U21 Enduro World Series, Matt has his sights set firmly on the overall top spot for 2018. Hailing from Marin County, Matt has learned to ride incredibly fast and smooth on world-famous trails with some legendary riders. We can’t wait to see him start to collect those podium spots.

Matt Koen - up and coming EWS racer


Martha Gill
@marthagmarthag

Martha Gill . Fort William World Cup. Fort William Scotland . June 2017

The U21 Enduro World Series champion is set for big things as she moves into her first season as an elite. When Martha isn’t in full race mode, she can usually be found entertaining the race pits with her wheelies and stunts.

during the opening round of the 2017 EWS season in Rotorua New Zealand.

Watch this space!

36 Comments

  • + 125
 They can ride anywhere fast just not in Marin county
  • + 5
 LMAO
  • + 7
 Welcome to Marin, you’re under arrest.
  • + 32
 Timo Pritzel, a yoga instructor with a last name that's a letter away from pretzel. This is no coincidence.
  • + 14
 Excited to see great young talent getting well-deserved support. Also shocked at the flagrant use of 'unique content' and 'growth in following.' Can we agree to respect these riders as athletes first and marketing tools second?
  • + 1
 It did somewhat jump out
  • + 1
 This looks like the typical email that a team manager would send out looking for sponsors. Probably because it is. And then they were like "might as well send it to PB too for a bit of exposure".
  • + 5
 I think it just reflects the fact that being sponsored is no longer purely a results business, the internet age has arrived.
  • + 12
 Is Kyle Warner still riding for Marin? He is a three time winner of the National Enduro Series. He is also one of the nicest, humblest guys you'll ever meet.
  • + 1
 correction, he was 3 time North American Enduro Series champ.
  • + 11
 He moved to Felt this year.
  • + 2
 @onespeed1: correction, he was 3 time North American Enduro Tour champ. Wink
  • + 13
 Veronique is savage AF.
  • + 6
 This is the only true thing in this post and all the comments.
  • + 4
 Vee-Tingz. nuff said.
  • + 10
 Imma let you finish, but Timo Pritzel has some of the best 1 footed tables of all time
  • + 11
 KOENHEAD DOMINATION!
  • + 7
 So stoked for ya @mmatthews! Looking forward to seeing what you can do with more support.
  • + 7
 matt friggen koen
  • + 6
 So stoked to see Martha and Veronique be supported. Big Grin
  • + 1
 Regardless of what bike @mmathews is on, he’ll FN kill it. Stoked to see ya on a bigger name buddy. Cheers to the future !
  • + 3
 yes matt! so stoked!
  • + 1
 Quite a team! Go Marin. Good luck to Matt this year, hope to see some podium crankworx spots
  • + 1
 Thought Marin bikes had been Marinated.... long ago??
  • + 1
 @calienduro riders moving up in the world!
  • + 1
 Great to see Marin advertising road bikes!
  • + 1
 Change the name to more bike friendly, you'll probably sell more bikes!
  • + 1
 right on!!
  • + 1
 Drake!
Post a Comment



