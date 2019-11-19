Marin Debuts Rift Zone Carbon

Marin have announced the details of their Rift Zone Carbon today. The RZC adds two carbon models to Marin's line of aluminum short travel MultiTrac full suspension bikes. The RZC has 29" wheels, with 125mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork.



The two carbon models of the Rift Zone Carbon will provide a higher end spec and carbon frame for riders with the same modern geometry as the 2020 Rift Zone Alloy models. The bike has a 65.6-degree head tube angle, a 76-degree seat tube angle, 425mm chainstays, and a 480mm reach for a large size frame. The RZC utilizes a high modulus carbon fiber monocoque front triangle with an aluminum swingarm. The swingarm is modeled after Marin's Alpine Trail, with oversized bearings and a locking collet main pivot.



Marin RZC Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 125mm (r) / 130mm (f)

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• 65.6-degree head angle

• 425mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Carbon 1: $4,399 USD

• Carbon 2: $3,499 USD

