Marin Debuts Rift Zone Carbon

Marin have announced the details of their Rift Zone Carbon today. The RZC adds two carbon models to Marin's line of aluminum short travel MultiTrac full suspension bikes. The RZC has 29" wheels, with 125mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork.
The two carbon models of the Rift Zone Carbon will provide a higher end spec and carbon frame for riders with the same modern geometry as the 2020 Rift Zone Alloy models. The bike has a 65.6-degree head tube angle, a 76-degree seat tube angle, 425mm chainstays, and a 480mm reach for a large size frame. The RZC utilizes a high modulus carbon fiber monocoque front triangle with an aluminum swingarm. The swingarm is modeled after Marin's Alpine Trail, with oversized bearings and a locking collet main pivot.
Marin RZC Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 125mm (r) / 130mm (f)
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65.6-degree head angle
• 425mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Carbon 1: $4,399 USD
• Carbon 2: $3,499 USD
There is an integrated rubber downtube protector, short seat tubes to allow riders to use extended dropper posts, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG 05 tabs.
The RZC will be available in late November 2019 and is priced at $4,399 USD for the Rift Zone Carbon 2 and $3,499 USD for the Rift Zone Carbon 1. Rift Zone Carbon 2
Rift Zone Carbon 1
Fork Fox Performance 34 Float, 130mm
Shock Fox Performance Float DPX2
Wheels Marin Aluminum Double Wall, 29mm on Shimano Microspline 12x148 CL Hubs
Drivetrain Shimano SLX/XT, FSA Cranks
Finishing kit Deity Skyline Bars / X-Fusion Manic Seatpost w/ PNW Loam Lever / SLX Brakes
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5 WT 3C EXO+ / DHR 29x2.4 WT 3C EXO+
Price: $4,399 USD
Fork Marzocchi Bomber Z2 29", Rail Damper, 130mm
Shock Fox Float DPS, Performance Series
Wheels Marin Aluminum
Drivetrain SLX/Sunrace, FSA Cranks
Finishing kit Marin Bars, Shimano MT420 Brakes, X-Fusion Manic Seatpost
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5 WT 3C EXO+ / DHR 29x2.4 WT 3C EXO+
Price: $3,499 USD
Available Late November 2019
