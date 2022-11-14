Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range

Nov 14, 2022
by MarinBikes  

Press Release: Marin

The Marin Rift Zone is made to party, whatever your jam may be. Your ideal partner for everything from all-day epics, to local shred laps, and everything in-between. Critically acclaimed since their debut over five years ago, they epitomize our Made For Fun mantra above everything else are the heart and soul of Marin’s full suspension lineup.

Rift Zone alloy models are all-new from the frame-up for 2023, with more travel, fresh geometry, updated suspension kinematics, and refined details. Furthermore, the lineup has been aligned between the 29” and
27.5” wheel size models.

And this just in, the new Rifty has already won Gold, with Marin-sponsored ambassador and all-around awesome human Martha Gill taking the top step on the podium in the Dual Slalom at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.


Frame

Series 3 aluminum frames with new tubing and forgings freshen the Rifty’s overall aesthetics, with a shorter seattube and lower standover from previous models. Slick braze-in cable guide entry and exit ports look great and eliminate cable/hose rattle. Cable routing is built into the forging, and the bike is a zip tie free zone. Out back the dropouts are now compatible with SRAM’s UDH rear derailleur hanger. The Rift Zone is also a quieter bike, with all-new chainstay and seatstay protectors with increased coverage to minimize chain slap. Proper ISCG tabs and threaded BB shells remain.

2023 Marin Rift Zone
2023 Marin Rift Zone


Travel

Rift Zone 29” and 27.5” alloy models see travel bump up 10mm in the front and 5mm in the rear, now at 140mm/130mm respectively, bringing the bike firmly into the trail category. Rift Zone 26 and Rift Zone Jr models now see 130mm travel front and rear.


Geometry

Both 29” & 27.5” frames share key geometry figures, with 65.5° headtube and 77° seattube angles, along with 430mm chainstays. In short, we pegged the fun-o-meter by making these important updates to the angles. Rift Zone 26 and Jr see similar updates, with 65.5° HTA and 76° STA, with 425mm chainstays.

Kinematics and Shock Tuning

The team here at Marin spent countless hours dialing in the frame kinematics, ensuring maximum performance with current shocks on the market. From there we worked with engineers at Fox, RockShox, and X-Fusion to dial in the tunes to deliver the best combination of pedaling efficiency on the climbs and flats, while delivering bottomless-feeling control on when the going gets rough. The new Rifty doesn’t just have more travel, it also improves on the way the travel is used.

The Lineup

One key feature that hasn’t changed is the Rift Zone assortment, with three each 29” and 27.5” models, and the 26” and 24” for the young rippers. Now these models have been homogenized between wheel sizes, so colors, specifications and pricing remain the same at the various 1/2/XR levels, no matter the rolling stock.

Wait, what’s that? What’s up with this “XR” model? That’s the replacement for what had previously been the Rift Zone 3. The new XR is our “riders’ spec” model, a spicier take on the Rift Zone with some of the best bang-for-the-buck suspension and drivetrain spec available.

2023 Marin Rift Zone 1
2023 Marin Rift Zone 1

Rift Zone 29”/27.5” 1
• All-new Series 3 MultiTrac frame, 130mm travel
• X-Fusion Slide (29”) & Sweep (27.5”) Boost RC forks
• X-Fusion O2 Pro R shock w/custom tune
• Shimano Deore 1x11 drivetrain
• Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc brakes w/180mm rotors
• Vee Tire Crown Gem tubeless-ready tires
• 27.5” available in XS frame size
• $1799 US/$2299 CAD/£1695GBP/1999€

2023 Marin Rift Zone 2

Rift Zone 29”/27.5” 2
Key upgrades from Rift Zone 1:
• Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork
• RockShox Deluxe Select RT Debonair rear shock
• Shimano Deore 1x12 drivetrain
• TranzX dropper post
• Vee Tire Flow Snap 2.35” tires
• $2399 US/$2999 CAD/£2195 GBP/2599€

2023 Marin Rift Zone XR

Rift Zone 29”/27.5” XR
Key upgrades from Rift Zone 2:
• Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork
• Fox Float X rear shock
• Shimano SLX/XT 1x12 drivetrain
• Shimano M420 4-piston brakes
• Maxxis Assegai MAXX TERRA EXO 2.5” tires
• $3499 US/$4449 CAD/£2995 GBP/3499€

2023 Marin Rift Zone Jr

Rift Zone 26”/Jr
• All-new Series 3 MultiTrac frame, 130mm travel
• X-Fusion Velvet Boost RC fork, 130mm travel
• X-Fusion O2 Pro R shock w/custom tune
• Shimano Deore 1x11 drivetrain
• Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc brakes w/180mm rotors
• Vee Tire Flow Snap 2.4” tires
• $1799 US/$2299 CAD/£1695 GBP/1999€

Availability

All models are scheduled to be available in global markets in November/December 2022.



  • 192 4
 Why would I buy this incredibly capable bike, when for only $1500 more can buy a Yeti frame?
  • 32 2
 so you would become a hiker with a frame
  • 16 2
 If you bought this you would miss out on all the fun of knocking BB cups out of your 5.5k frame
  • 22 1
 @vhdh666: Maybe, but you'd be a hiker with a YETI frame
  • 5 0
 @vhdh666: But then other people/hikers could take pictures of you and your yeti and try to convince other people they have seen the Yeti.
Of course they would be a bit strange and awkward and would only show blurry pictures where you can barely see a bit of TURQuoise behind a tree... Nobody would trust them as it's common knowledge that noone can buy a yeti these days !
  • 9 0
 @vhdh666: frame hiking is a new and exciting sport just waiting to happen
  • 20 0
 @bulletbassman: frame hiking is Illegal on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County California.

Regulations ahead of their times.
  • 3 0
 @bulletbassman: I know that
  • 1 0
 @Ososmash: but only withe-bike frames
  • 14 0
 e-bike frame hiking is considered cheating by many though those who actually practice the sport claim that it is actually harder on the body. Whether this is true or not, without checking myself whether this is true or not I want to make a firm claim that it is cheating one way or another. e-bike frame hiking should be limited to the elderly, weak and (nearly) disabled.
  • 3 19
flag cuban-b (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 So then what happens when a yeti rider rips harder than any of you lol
  • 4 0
 @Ososmash: MMWD Rangers already have Precogs for this purpose- tickets pending.
  • 4 0
 @tomo12377: sorry tomo sb160 bsa now.
  • 44 0
 Decent spec, decent price!!
  • 7 1
 Whoa there this is pinkbike, we are only allowed to complain about prices here. If you don't have something rude to say about the cost of a bike you keep it to yourself.
  • 1 0
 apart of the brakes or at least their trekking bike levers
  • 24 0
 The 2 seems like a great deal. That's probably the bike I'm going to recommend to people curious about the sport for the next year at least.
  • 9 0
 And they'll all think you’re nuts because they saw a bike just like it for £800 at decathlon…
  • 2 0
 Huh, I thought the 2 was the worst deal here. I'd rather get the 1, add the exact same dropper for £100 and have £400 left in my pocket as well as no play in my fork (seems to be the z2's common issue).
  • 1 0
 @bananowy: the trouble with the model 1 is that 141 QR rear hub. In my experience, it got loose and wobbly frequently and so I upgraded to thru axle within a couple months of buying the bike. Much better to get a proper 148 through axle in the first place.
  • 1 0
 The issue is finding a Marin in stock anywhere.

I don't have personal experience my self, but many owners complain about the build quality- pivots go out early, bolts are made of cheese, etc. But I guess its better than paying $5k for a Yeti frame that cracks.
  • 23 0
 Quite refreshing, a brand still grounded in most of our realities.
  • 8 0
 They're obviously making up for those weird sliding butt hole tube things a few years ago.
  • 15 0
 Unless you're a label whore Marin bikes make a ton of sense. This brand doesn't get the recognition they deserve. The bikes look really good in person too. I've purchased a couple of Rift Zone juniors for my kids and the next bike in my own quiver will be one.
  • 8 0
 Personal story:

I cracked a rear triangle on my Marin, their dealer (Royal Distributing) and the Marin warranty rep, worked so fast to get me a new RT, I barely lost a week of riding. Then the front triangle cracked the next season, so within a week I received a new frame.

None of these were catastrophic failures, so I won't blame manufacturing.

I have only had great experience with Marin Warranty dept. If you don't buy it for the insane value, buy it for the customer service.

Marin has their fingers on the pulse of what riders really want: Capable, affordable bikes, and amazing warranty.

Shout out to Bob Ullman, and Scott Bannister (kings among men) for salvaging my season two times in a row.
  • 8 0
 Yes Marin, so underrated and so much fun! Stick to doing what you do as it's absolutely what people need right now Salute
  • 6 0
 This vs the new Norco Fluid FS please!
  • 1 0
 Both are reasonably priced decent bikes, The new Fluid has been getting good reviews and on the A4 you still get decent 4 piston brakes in the Tektro HD-M535 and a dropper but it does cost $200 more than the Rift Zone 1. Both seem good options depending on what you're looking for.
  • 2 0
 @mrdimi: not in EU. Fluid A4 cost 3k€ with Recon fork for such money (A1 is 5k€). Marin is way better deal.
With Rift Zone 1 price, you can consider it as a frame option, with some bonus parts to ride =)
  • 1 0
 A 4 piston brake caliper for the front is around € 75,-, cheap upgrade and easy fix!
  • 2 0
 Somethings off…… no headset cables? Hidden shock is missing also? Frame is not 5500 usd?! Even reasonable geometry!

It’s a miracle thank you Marin for making a bike they people actually will want and is able to be worked on!
  • 5 0
 All I see in this press release is subject-verb disagreement.
  • 2 0
 I got the 2017 Hawk Hill 1 back in 2017 as my first full suss bike. Basically 2017 version of this one. Would not recommend the MT201 brakes to anyone doing any serious riding. Super fun bike though.
  • 4 0
 Agreed...upgraded to Deore 4 piston 6120s
  • 1 0
 Yeah, the low-end Shimano trekking style levers are the weak point of the whole line-up.

Get MT520 or M6120 4 piston brakes or at least the Deore style levers and you´re good.
  • 1 0
 @fstws6: I have the 2020 Hawk Hill 1 that I've upgraded to somewhere in between the 2022 Rift Zone 2 & 3. The brakes were the last thing I upgraded, to the same brakes you have.

My honest opinion is that the MT201's are great for beginner riders. I was able to brake with 2-fingers on them, but once i rode some demo bikes and friends bikes with 1 finger levers i knew it was time to upgrade.
  • 4 0
 Are normal-sized cars forbidden in the US?

youtu.be/-jgq5Iawk-g?t=290
  • 2 0
 Marin has come a long way in the past 5 years. Good geometry, sweet pain jobs, well thought out parts spec, and good build quality. Their gravel bike and hardtail range is good too!
  • 1 0
 I have an alpine trail, super fun but I wish the head tube angle wa a bit steeper. Super short chaisntays + slack head tube is a weird combo. Other than that love it and the warranty program gas veeb great! deleted a rear triangle and got a new one put on within a week at no charge!
  • 1 0
 Thank goodness for some decently priced bikes. Yes they aren't carbonised dental sleds but they will put a smile on your face as you career down a muddy path. Most of us are really suffering in this global financial crisis, it's nice to see some product which is actually attainable.
  • 2 0
 Rocking the 22 RiftZone 27.5 V2 model and the minor changes add a nice appeal to the bike. I've had no issues with mine, although i've upgraded most of it Smile
  • 1 0
 although I'm not too keen on the new color schemes..still like my black/blue/yellow paint job!!!
  • 4 0
 Good for Marin...this gives me hope for the industry.
  • 3 0
 A 2022 26” full squish ?

I wish I was a little bit smaller, then I’d be a baller.
  • 2 0
 Marin has become a wallet friendly, sleeper brand, these days. The San Quinton and Rift Zone lineups, some of the best bang for your buck, bikes going.
  • 4 0
 Under 3k field test?
  • 1 0
 Already did it... in April of this year. www.pinkbike.com/news/video-value-bike-field-test-welcome-2022-full-suspension-hardtails.html
  • 2 0
 I'm glad to see they stopped using SX Eagle on these. That was by far the worst part of my 2020.
  • 2 0
 OEM stuff always seems to be going back and forth between SRAM and Shimano. Currently it seems like the era of Shimano for lower and mid-end stuff and SRAM primarily for their AXS stuff.
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Good. With the exception of code RS and cranks, I would rather run low end Shimano than any sram. Not sure how they haven't figured out how to build a working derailleur clutch yet.

Sram type 2 derailleurs (single direction adjustable clutch) were way better than their current ones.
  • 2 0
 I wish there were more slalom races so i had an excuse to build up that 27.5” rift zone as slalom/jump bike.
  • 1 0
 Ripping at the Lunch Loops! I knew that photo had to be of the Prenup switchback.
  • 1 0
 Geometry on the 27.5" XL looks, wrong..? can anyone at Marin confirm if that is some typos?
  • 1 0
 These should sell like hot-cakes. If I was looking for a new bike I'd get one of these.
  • 1 1
 Wonder if we'll see more Vee tires specced on lower end builds. They seem promising.
  • 1 0
 best brand love my e1 cheech
  • 1 0
 Like the last version, I wish they would sell these frame only
  • 2 0
 So sick, bigups to Marin
  • 1 0
 In Warners voice - "Look at the price"!!
  • 1 0
 Phenomenal values!
  • 1 0
 Marin is crushing it.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session.





