Marin Recalls 20 Models Due to Bottom Bracket Faults

Aug 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Marin is recalling 20 hardtail models sold between August 2020 and April 2021 due to bottom bracket issues.

The recall includes models of the San Quentin, Wildcat Trail, Fairfax, Terra Linda, Presideo, Kentfield, Larkspur, Muirwoods, San Anselmo, Rafael, Hidden Canyon and Bayview Trail that are fitted with bottom brackets with a black surface finish, the full list of specific models and serial number checker can be found, here.


The bikes have been recalled due to a bottom bracket fault that can cause it to break during use. The fault can cause a rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user.

As of July 22, 2021, the company has received 6 reports of brackets breaking in Canada, 9 in the United States and 6 in the UK. So far, 1 minor injury has been reported due to the fault. Marin reports that 875 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 2,113 were sold in the United States but figures are not currently available for bikes sold in the UK or EU.

Anyone riding one of the affected models is advised to immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and contact Marin Mountain Bikes to confirm whether their bicycle is affected. Marin will provide a free replacement bottom bracket that will be replaced by an authorized Marin retailer. No other part of the bike is affected.

Posted In:
Industry News


22 Comments

  • 49 3
 It's a ploy to repo the bikes and re-sell them at inflated supply-chain-is-fubared prices. Well played, Marin.
  • 6 0
 It seems like the bottom has fallen out for them.
  • 2 0
 It's like all models within the brackets have the same issue.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully it doesn't have a bearing on their bottom line.
  • 4 0
 at least it is the bottom bracket itself and not the shell.. if the frames were breaking, that would be a nightmare
  • 1 2
 It looks like the bikes listed use lower cost square taper bottom brackets. I do remember folks breaking square taper axles way back when I first started riding. I have not had a square taper bottom bracket in a long time. Modern axels have much better geometry with larger diameters which likely makes them much less likely to fail.
  • 2 0
 There are lots of bikes still using them. Even bikes that cost $2000.
  • 6 0
 The retro grouches still like square tapers... I hated those things, as a rider and a mechanic. BB standard complaints are well deserved, but lots of riders have never had to deal with a square taper BB and are better for it.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how many people will actually give up their bikes in a market where bikes are backordered a whole year... If it were me I'd just take the risk
  • 1 0
 What bottom bracket is being used that would fail affecting basically every model? Have to imagine other mfrs impacted too.
  • 3 0
 Probably some super cheap square tapered cartridge BB as these appear to all be entry level hard tails. Likely installed on other budget bike brands as well.
  • 2 0
 @chacou: yeah I realized that was a dumb comment immediately after posting. But now that I'm actually awake I can only think of how many of these bikes won't go back for service if buyers at this level don't know what a bottom bracket is/does.
  • 2 0
 what exactly is breaking?
  • 2 0
 Probably the spindle
  • 2 0
 According to the Collins disctionary, it's the change of a vowel into a diphthong.
  • 2 0
 PB needs a Breaking News headline for bikes and humans.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully cranking out some replacements is a snap for them since these are bottom bracket tier bikes.
  • 2 0
 Hitting rock bottom.
  • 1 0
 pretty much every isis bb bikes in 2004
  • 1 0
 Not good news for Marin but at least they are doing something about it.
  • 1 0
 Not the kind of turnover they want.
  • 1 0
 Deadly

