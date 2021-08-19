Marin Recalls 20 Models Due to Bottom Bracket Faults

Marin is recalling 20 hardtail models sold between August 2020 and April 2021 due to bottom bracket issues.
The recall includes models of the San Quentin, Wildcat Trail, Fairfax, Terra Linda, Presideo, Kentfield, Larkspur, Muirwoods, San Anselmo, Rafael, Hidden Canyon and Bayview Trail that are fitted with bottom brackets with a black surface finish, the full list of specific models and serial number checker can be found, here
.
The bikes have been recalled due to a bottom bracket fault that can cause it to break during use. The fault can cause a rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user.
As of July 22, 2021, the company has received 6 reports of brackets breaking in Canada, 9 in the United States and 6 in the UK. So far, 1 minor injury has been reported due to the fault. Marin reports that 875 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 2,113 were sold in the United States but figures are not currently available for bikes sold in the UK or EU.
Anyone riding one of the affected models is advised to immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and contact Marin Mountain Bikes to confirm whether their bicycle is affected. Marin will provide a free replacement bottom bracket that will be replaced by an authorized Marin retailer. No other part of the bike is affected.
