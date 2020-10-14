Marin Renames its 27.5" Trail Bike to the Rift Zone 27.5 for Legal Reasons

Oct 14, 2020
The Rift Zone 27.5 is Marin's most popular mountain bikes

For zipping up mountains, soaring back down them, floating over jumps, or popping out of turns, it’s made for fun and made for everyone.

Hang on a minute.

You rub your chin. Move in towards the screen. Stare closely at the images. You think back to the days before the Rift Zone 27.5. Wasn’t there was another most popular bike that had you dreaming of Marin County, California singletrack and watching the sunset from a classic local peak like, say, Hawk Hill?

The Rift Zone 27.5 is Marin s most popular mountain bike

There's a bell ringing, and it isn't Nikki's in the Rift Zone 27.5 video.

Affordable, robust, versatile and capable. You definitely knew the bike. In fact, maybe you even bought it, and now you've seen the video you are going to head out for a spin to confirm your theory — yep, it’s every bit as fast and fun.

You are right. You have seen the Rift Zone 27.5 before. In a previous life, it had a different, but now unmentionable name and the reason is really rather dull: someone somewhere set up a new bike company and threatened to launch a hawkish legal challenge against Marin if we kept the old name.

We didn’t lose too much sleep. Our most popular mountain bike has a new title, but everything else is just as appealing as ever.

Now, the Rift Zone family has been extended to include a full range of bikes that represent the great value, excellent spec, and beautiful finish that make Marin’s most popular bike so, well, popular.

It’s not just the Rift Zone 27.5 that has a new name: Our super fun full-suspension kids’ bike is now called the Rift Zone Jr. The wagon-wheeled range-topper is the Rift Zone 29 (previously Rift Zone — we are allowed to talk about that). Plus, we’ve added a new-for-2021 Rift Zone 26.

The 2021 Rift Zone range
• Rift Zone 29 (available as five builds and price points, with carbon or AL frames)
• Rift Zone 27.5 (available as three builds and price points)
• Rift Zone 26 (all-new for 2021)
• Rift Zone Jr

We sent team rider Nikki Whiles out on the road in the UK to help get the word about while remaining socially distanced — which meant he had to turn up the volume. We hope you enjoy the video.

 Should have just called it the Llih Kwah. Oh, and who's the other company, curious if they have a real claim, or just being D-bags. Marin has been using the name for a while, hard to believe a start-up was using it prior to Marin, and if they're just trying to Capitalize on Marin never trademarking what's honestly a pretty generic name, they're dicks.
 It's not a generic name, it's a very specific name. Marin has been around for a while, they should know better than to skip out on trademarking something, even a place name, used in this context. Even the name of the company itself is borrowed from a place, and I'm sure they have a trademark on that
 @just6979: tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=doc&state=4804:6torer.2.11 Marin trademarked "hawk hill" over 20 years ago - Filing date: December 7, 1998
 This Marin mess is the most Marin, CA thing I've heard in a while... Maybe some lawyer-happy angry hippie hiker who frequents Bolinas Ridge or Four Corners will see this and have a bone to pick. I'm really curious how this whole story went down.
 Oh look, right there are some other local names they could have ripped off... oops, I mean borrowed, for this bike.
 Reminds me of the SIlicon Valley guy who is suing an expedition company for failing to get him to the top of Everest.
 @JSTootell: Really? What a douche...
 Damn. Don't you just hate lawsuits.
 Nice to see the 26" model for kids!! Just before Christmas last year I bought an extra small 27.5 Hawk Hill / Rift Zone 27.5 for my son that was on super-sale from a local shop. I put some 26" wheels on it, shorter cranks and an angleset. Sent some pics to Marin and looks like they thought it was a good idea!

They need to slacken that head angle though... and up the travel up front. Rocky Mountain Reaper 26" has a 64.5 HTA and 130mm up front... though this Marin is substantially cheaper which allows for some tweaks. I think that fork travel can be adjusted with spacers and you can always add an angleset. Then just buy some proper tires and you've got yourself a proper kids ripper bike. My son is loving his and getting wayyy too fast!!
 Sounds like their lawyers messed something up. If it's truly a _new_ bike company coming after them, they should have a prior art claim to keep using the name. Unless the other company registered it first but hadn't gone public with products yet, and Marin has been in the wrong the whole time by using it...

Also, couldn't come up with another landmark or geologic feature to name it after? They seem to be pretty different bikes, not just a 29er and 27er version of the same thing.
 I like that Marin has simplified it's range of bikes.... its going to make it easier for shops to order and stock less sku's and have the ones in stock that matter. Easier to sell to the customer as the Rift Zone and the Hawk Hill looked very similar in the first place. Now there is simply one bike, 2 wheel sizes. Well done.
 If I recall, Kona had to rename the Bear (I rode an '02 Bear) to the Dawg in '03 because Marin's owners were threatening a lawsuit. Apparently, Marin had a bike called the Bear Valley. I believe there are different owners of Marin than now, but....
 Pinkbike: we're the king of clickbait article titles
Marin: hold my beer...
 Do they send free Sticker packs to transform the old ones into rift zones now?
 Ugh, there is really going to be a legal rift when my new bike brand "Zone" Bikes launches next week.
 Name and shame.
 Woah, for once it isn't specialized suing!
 I'd love to know how it violates something to name something after a land feature.
 What the f*ck how do you launch a new bike company and figure you have any kind of claim on a name that's in use already?
 Perhaps the new (as yet completely unknown) company already registered some trademarks, and Marin has actually been in the wrong the whole time and they're just spinning it to make them seem the victim of some kind of corporate wrong-doing.
 if you want a real lawsuit, name a bike the "Paradigm" lol
 Haha.... They should....
 Nice
 available someday

