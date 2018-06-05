Marin San Quentin - All New Hardtail Developed With Matt Jones

PRESS RELEASE: Marin Bikes

Using modern trail geometry the San Quentin is able to take everything from dirt jumps to aggressive singletrack in its stride.

Timo Pritzel guiding his San Quentin through the singletrack of Peaslake, UK.

Matt Jones loving his creation.

Developed in conjunction with freeride legend Matt Jones and taking its name from the most rough and tumble piece of Marin County, the all-new San Quentin collection lives up to the notoriety of the namesake maximum security California State Prison. Blending the strength and style of our Alcatraz dirt jump frame with the natural trail savvy of the Nail Trail hardtail, the San Quentin family of aggressive trail hardtails is the perfect mash-up for the modern trail rider.Matt Jones and Timo Pritzel headed down to Surrey, UK, to see how the bike handled the S4P bike park and the local trails.For more info and to find your local dealer for a test ride, please head here: