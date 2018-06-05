PRESS RELEASES

Marin San Quentin - All New Hardtail Developed With Matt Jones

Jun 5, 2018
by MarinBikes  
Developed in conjunction with freeride legend Matt Jones and taking its name from the most rough and tumble piece of Marin County, the all-new San Quentin collection lives up to the notoriety of the namesake maximum security California State Prison. Blending the strength and style of our Alcatraz dirt jump frame with the natural trail savvy of the Nail Trail hardtail, the San Quentin family of aggressive trail hardtails is the perfect mash-up for the modern trail rider.

Matt Jones and Timo Pritzel headed down to Surrey, UK, to see how the bike handled the S4P bike park and the local trails.

2019 San Quentin Geo
Using modern trail geometry the San Quentin is able to take everything from dirt jumps to aggressive singletrack in its stride.



2019 Marin San Quentin 3
2019 Marin San Quentin 2
2019 Marin San Quentin 1
2019 Marin San Quentin 1



Timo Pritzel guiding his San Quentin through the singletrack of Peaslake, UK.


Matt Jones loving his creation.


For more info and to find your local dealer for a test ride, please head here:
www.marinbikes.com/ww/bikes/family/san-quentin

21 Comments

  • + 5
 I can't help but to think this is a tester product for future geo from @MarinBikes Making them alloy seems like a great way to get these to market on a quick product cycle to test the waters for some up coming FS bikes with different geo.
  • + 2
 I can help thinking that. In fact I can't help thinking they wanted a proper affordable hardtail for general blasting about and this is what they came up with.
  • + 6
 My wife fancies Matt Jones - she's sad that he was in our home town and she had no idea... I'm sad that he's better on a bike than I can dream of being.
  • + 2
 Props to @MarinBikes for making such a fun, shreddable, simplistic bike. It's nice to see a hardtail ad such as this after all the Kashima'd carbon full-suspension superbikes. My Marin is amazing. What with the trips to the bike park and my homemade backyard features, I'm sure I would have voided any warranty that may have applied years ago had I been the original owner. Razz Contentment = happiness. #KillItWithGnar. #RideItLikeYouJustDontCare
I can't wait to see more details.
  • + 1
 Of all the bikes that need to be available in Johnny Cash matte black, this is the one!

San Quentin, I hate every inch of you.
You've cut me and you've scarred me through and thru.
And I'll walk out a wiser weaker man;
Mister Congressman why can't you understand.

San Quentin, what good do you think you do?
Do you think I'll be different when you're through?
You bend my heart and mind and you warp my soul;
Your stone walls turn my blood a little cold
  • + 1
 Love to see Timo Pritzel ride like that. Really, how often do you see a man his age after a tough career like he's had still ride a hardtail the way he does here? He's probably the best proof we need to do more yoga if we want to ride for a couple more years.
  • + 1
 All other than the god awful colour schemes, they look great!

Please Marin, do a 90’s polished Ali, with classic decals and it’d be sick in the neck!
  • + 1
 i think the 3 looks sick, but i love desert khaki and forest/olive green. been a great year for me to window shop since they're all the rage.
  • + 2
 You guys finally made a successor to my old rocky ridge hardtail from a few years ago :') @marinbikes looks fun af!
  • + 2
 Is that Barry? It's been a few years...
  • + 1
 Loving his creation. Ha ha ha ha
  • + 2
 max fork travel?
  • + 1
 Looking @130 - no more,coz geo
  • + 1
 Cool bikes. Reminds me of the latest version of the Norco Torrent.
  • + 2
 tup
  • + 1
 Yesssssssssssss
  • + 1
 Would buy! 100%
  • + 0
 Is it 27.5+?
  • + 3
 27.5 with a lot of tire clearance
  • + 3
 No, it's 20". Matt is secretly only 4'1".
  • + 1
 @MarinBikes: but is it gluten free?

