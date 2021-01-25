Marin Welcomes Duncan Shaw & Leo Sandler to the Family

Press Release: Marin Bikes
A new year brings a couple of new signings to our family of ambassadors.
We are delighted to welcome trials legend Duncan Shaw to the Marin family. Duncan brings something completely new to our roster of rider ambassadors, and with his charismatic Scottish charm will be the primary face of our YouTube channel. When not out riding, Duncan will be hosting “Duncan Shows You” talking you through the ins-and-outs of Marin – with everything covered, from “how to’s” all the way through to meeting faces behind the brand. Keep your eyes peeled on ways to get involved with Duncan and the show. Click here and subscribe
.
Next to join us is the awesome Leo Sandler. Leo has been riding our bikes in an unofficial capacity for a few years now, but with the departure of his sister Veronique, we decided to make it a bit more official; as you can never have too much "Sandler Steeze" in your life. keep an eye on Leo's social media for a stream of mind-blowing steeze to get you excited to go out and ride.
Duncan can be followed here
.
Leo can be followed here.
And we are here.
If you're going to do "How To" videos please could you do something with a lot more depth than the standard YouTube stuff. YT definitely does not need another 10 minute 'how to bunnyhop' video, but it could really do with a 10 part series on the basics of bunnyhops for example.
As I've said on the comments many times over the years, it's impossible for pros to go back to basics without someone to teach. If you've been doing trials for 20 years you simply can't comprehend how physically tough it is for someone who doesn't have all the stabilising muscles needed and how long it takes to build that up. That's before you get to the skills, overcoming the fear, battling the inner voice etc.! I'd love to see Duncan tackle this and take a complete newb from beginner to trials pro. That would be a great series.
