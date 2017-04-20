FIRST LOOK

Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride

Apr 20, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

FIRST RIDE
MARIN WOLF RIDGE PRO

WORDS: R Cunningham
- Marin photo

Marin and Polygon were both on the ground floor while Naild was putting the final touches on its R3act rear suspension system, and it must have been tough keeping the novel looking design a secret. According to eye-witnesses, who reported seeing some wild-looking, unadorned carbon machines flashing by with familiar faces on board, Marin's staff have been riding prototypes and first production samples for quite a while. How their secret did not appear on social media may be a miracle.

One of those ended up in my stable for a number of weeks this year for a first ride on my home trails. Officially, the carbon-framed 29er is called the "Wolf Ridge," and, while you'd never know that from looking at my bare carbon test sample, there was no hiding its dramatically different profile. I fielded many mid-ride questions. Marin's embargo lifts today, so I can finally show you what the Wolf Ridge looks like all dressed up and tell you a bit about how it rides.

bigquotes...a bike rooted in the birth of mountain biking, when one bicycle did it
all and there were no category-specific machines.Marin mission statement

Marin Wolf Ridge

Marin's Wolf Ridge is intended to be the "one bike" for experienced trail riders with well-honed skills and an appetite for speed. What that means is that its R3act rear suspension brings ultra-efficient pedaling to a chassis designed with numbers that once were the domain of gravity-oriented all-mountain machines with lackluster acceleration and climbing performance. The magic of this recent development is that the Wolf Creek is equally capable of leveraging the skill sets of less experienced riders.

The Wolf Ridge's 160-millimeter-travel carbon chassis is built around a patented rear suspension package designed by Darrell Voss. Voss also founded "Naild," which will offer the complete system to select partners. Marin was privy to the R3act project in its early stages, so Voss and Marin have had substantial time to fine tune the 29-inch-wheel Wolf Ridge chassis to mate with a suspension configuration that defies convention in just about every way.

Two versions will be offered: the $8,599 USD Wolf Ridge Pro, suspended by Fox, and the $6,799 Wolf Ridge 9, suspended by RockShox. The chassis is designed for one-by drivetrains, and both models feature versions of SRAM's 12-speed Eagle transmission.
The $6,799 Wolf Ridge 9 features RockShox suspension. – Marin photo
Weights hover around 29 pounds (13.2 kg). Marin says that, while the Wolf Ridge is efficient enough to race cross-country, its components reflect that the bike has technical skills which reach all the way up to enduro racing, where Kyle Warner will be using it to contest the EWS series this season. Marin, however, stops short of condoning their new hot rod for bike parks and downhill.

– Marin photo


What R3act Suspension Does

One look at the Wolf Ridge's R3act 2 play (the full name) suspension is enough to understand that it is a whole different animal. The short version is that its sturdy mono-stay swingarm telescopes on a tubular aluminum stanchion, which, in conjunction with a rocker link control arm, provides a measured amount of anti-squat action throughout the bike's suspension travel and gear range. The telescoping action works to balance the suspension's anti-squat function against the rider's mass close to equilibrium, which frees the system to react to the terrain without the need for excessive damping or spring force. Translated, that means: You can pedal almost any way you choose, without being affected by the suspension. It also means that the rear suspension can track the ground more accurately because the kinematics do not require much damping.
The red button in the center of the shock yoke pivot releases air pressure that may have built up inside the stanchion tube. - Greg Lambert photo

Equally important, but less apparent, R3act requires less suspension sag—20 to 25 percentand it tends to remain at that height in motion. As a result, the chassis feels and acts as if it has more wheel travel available than the more heavily damped all-mountain and enduro designs that we have grown used to.

The mono-stay swingarm design also keeps the R3act suspension compact so that it can be adapted to almost any size frame, and its elevated chainstays bypass the heavily constrained area near the bottom bracket, crankset and rear tire, which allows frame designers to shorten the chainstays at will without sacrificing clearance for full-width rubber. Finally, with the swingarm above the chain, the Marin runs across rough ground quietly.

bigquotesThe chassis feels and acts as if it has more wheel travel available than the more heavily damped all-mountain and enduro designs that we have grown used to.


About Marin's Frame Design

Marin could have gone full futuristic with the Wolf Ridge, but the carbon chassis design is tastefully modern. The conventional-looking front section's semi-rectangular tubes expand into reinforced box sections where they terminate at the head tube and bottom bracket areas. To provide clearance for the mono-stay swingarm, the seat tube must angle sharply inward, and the bottom bracket sits beneath the swingarm on a rigid "tray" that is the full width of the Wolf Ridge's 92-millimeter-wide press-fit bottom bracket shell The telescoping element slides on sealed bushings, as does the yoke-type shock driver, while the rocker control link pivots on sealed ball bearings. All of the cables and hoses are internally routed, and the floor pan created by the bottom bracket extension is protected by a thick, screw-on plastic bash guard.

As mentioned, the low-stance of its R3act suspension allows for a generous measure of stand-over clearance. Marin offers the 29-inch-wheel chassis in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes, and reports that the small size can fit riders down to five-foot, four-inches (162.5 centimeters). As an added benefit, the low-slung seat tube allows smaller riders to choose longer-stroke dropper posts than most compact frames would normally allow.

Speaking of dropper posts, the Wolf Ridge uses a custom-made KS LEV seatpost with a set-back saddle clamping head. The reason stated was to buy another inch of space behind the seat tube to clear the rear tire and swingarm at full compression. The benefit of Naild's R3act suspension is how efficiently it pedals when paired with copious amounts of unrestricted rear-wheel travel, so Marin offset the seat tube to squeeze out 160 millimeters from the Wolf Ridge chassis while maintaining a relatively short, 430-millimeter chainstay length.

Bio-metric sizing from size small through size extra-large. Small circles represent the center of mass.
Relationship of handlebar positions, stem lengths, head tube heights, and top tube lengths. &ndash Marin images


Bio-Metric Frame Sizing

The premise of anti-squat kinematics is to create an opposing force to counter the mass of the rider, so it makes sense to position that person in just the right place above and between the wheels to optimize that action. Marin says that its team charted average body types to determine leg and arm lengths, torso proportions, and center of mass, and then used those biometrics to determine the Wolf Ridge's frame geometry and sizing. Reportedly, the result of their efforts ensures that riders will enjoy similar handling and power transfer attributes across the four sizes that Marin offers. 'Tweeners can take advantage of the Wolf Ridge frame's low stand-over height to size up to the next longer reach without suffering progeny issues.

Wolf Ridge Pro
Trail Bike Numbers

In the handling department, the Wolf Ridge' geometry is a contemporary trail bike. Considering its 29-inch wheels, the 66.5-degree head tube angle is plenty slack enough to descend technical steeps without steering like a wooden tiller on the climbs. Reach is ample, measuring between 415 and 476 millimeters (16.3 and 18.74 inches) across the four available sizes, and the chainstay length is on the short side of the scale at 430 millimeters (16.9 inches). Mix in a sufficiently low bottom bracket height (336 millimeter/13.2 inches) and the Marin stacks up to be a playful trail machine with a good measure of stability. The old-school 73.5-degree seat tube angle, however, seems out of context with the rest of the Wolf Ridge's numbers—a necessity, says Marin, to position the rider where the suspension's kinematics are optimized.


Wolf Ridge Pro Specs

Specifications
Release Date 2017
Price $8599
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory custom tune
Fork Fox Float 36 29", 160mm, Performance Elite, Fit 4
Headset FSA Orbit,
Cassette SRAM XG-1299 12-Speed, 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM XX1 Eagle Carbon, 34t
Chainguide e*thirteen TRS+ upper and lower, ISCG 05
Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP BB92
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 Eagle, 12-Speed
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle, 12-Speed
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 Eagle, 12-Speed
Handlebar Deity DC31 Mohawk carbon, 787mm width, 15mm rise,
Stem Deity Copperhead, 35mm
Grips Marin locking
Brakes SRAM Guide Ultimate 180mm R, 200mm F
Wheelset e*thirteen TRS Race
Hubs e*thirteen TRS Race,
Spokes The Hive Triple-Butted, black
Rim e*thirteen TRS Race, carbon fiber rim, 28H, 31mm inner-width
Tires F: WTB Vigilante 29x2.3" R: Breakout, 29x2.3", TCS Light/Fast
Seat WTB Volt Race
Seatpost KS LEV, 150mm with custom offset head
It took a few tries to balance the Fox 36 fork with the Marin's supple R3act rear suspension. - Greg Lambert photo

Pinkbike-Polygon-3-2017
Without paint or graphics, the Wolf Ridge's profile is all business. – Greg Lambert photo


Riding Impressions

I had the opportunity to ride the Wolf Ridge on a number of trails ranging from cross-country tracks to chunky natural rock descents and groomed flow trails. Weather conditions ranged from tacky hero dirt to classic Southern California's mixture of rock hard clay topped with a mixture of ball bearings and dust. Up until then, I had ridden rough aluminum prototypes. The Marin was the first dialed-in production model that I had a chance to put through its paces. To begin with, the suspension setup was different than I am used to. I prefer the fork to be slightly stiffer than the rear suspension, so I can descend steeps without dropping the front wheel into a hole. I was prompted to equalize the fork and shock sag at about 20 percent and to try riding with a minimum of low-speed compression damping in the fork. With 25 psi in the front tire and 27 psi in the rear, those settings turned out to be a good starting point.

I chose a rolling cross-country trail to come to terms with the bike and, in spite of the fact that my test bike's tires had heavy downhill casings, it rolled along much better than expected. Oddly, until I became used to the way the R3act suspension hugged the ground, the rear wheel felt like it was chasing me and not quite attached to the bike. I don't have a better phrase to describe that sensation. I think I was anticipating the rear wheel to unweight slightly on the back-side of each bump and roller. Instead, the tail end of the Marin rolled the backsides so closely that as it extended, it felt like I was getting a tiny push each time. By day three, I became accustomed to the sensation.

With plenty of traction on hand and suspension set foolishly soft for any 160-millimeter-travel bike I had previously ridden, I learned that could roll around sketchy corners with a degree of surety. Big 29-inch tires rarely push in the turns, which allowed me to experiment with the ground-holding ability of the Wolf Ridge's nearly undamped rear suspension (they tell me it uses 40% less compression and rebound compared to a standard Fox X2 damper). I had learned to equate mid-stroke firmness with superior cornering traction, but the Marin poked a hole in that logic. As long as I could manage to hold a line with the front wheel, the tail end would follow through with such ease that I thought I could hear it whistling tunes while I was mashing from corner to corner. Well, okay then.


The mono-stay swingarm is nearly as wide as the crankset will allow. My shoes, however, did not rub against it during testing. - Marin photo

With all of that cushion back there and minimal rebound control, I anticipated that I'd nose case every landing, but there is enough energy in the chassis to naturally level the bike when popping off of boulders and smaller jump faces, and a normal tug on the bars will do the trick on larger ramps and drops. No drama there, and to be truthful, the Marin didn't feel like it out-performed the better 160-millimeter travel bikes I have been riding down technical steeps and the boulder fields which are common fare in these parts. But, if pedaling is involved, even in short bursts to power over rock gardens and such, the Wolf Ridge move forward with measurable ease.

I sensed a similar situation under braking, where I could use the rear brake with slightly more authority on the downs without risking a lockup That may have been the result of tacky DH tires, but it was consistent, regardless of the trail surface, so I speculate the R3act system offers some real benefit there. That said, however, it was under braking, while descending some chunky steeps, where I discovered a chink in the Wolf Ridge's armor. As the fork compresses, the lower section of the frame that cradles the R3act's sliding element can drop low enough to slam rocks and roots. It is not a regular occurrence, but there is no mistaking it. Ba-boom! I added a couple of clicks of low-speed compression to the Fox 36 and another ten psi to encourage the front end to ride higher, which helped.
The frame extends well ahead of the bottom bracket, where we whacked its plastic guard against rocks a handful of times. – Marin photo

bigquotesI'll have to admit that the damn thing works as advertised.

Saving the best for last, there is no question that the R3act-equipped Wolf Ridge has something special going on in the pedaling department. Hey, it's a massively huge 29er, which automatically qualifies it for lackluster acceleration and those three leg-sapping pedal strokes that follow each time you bog down in a G-out or are forced to push over a steep roller in a taller-than-anticipated gear selection. In spite of its big-wheel genetics, however, it is an efficient pedaling machine. My times were four to six seconds faster on my two-mile test climb, and I bettered most of my popular test loops. It defies reason that those events occurred on a thirty pound, softly sprung, 160-millimeter-travel bike with the fork and shock set wide open.

Is the Wolf Ridge the perfect trail bike? It's delightfully good, but thirty pounds is the borderline for a do-it-all trail bike, and the mono-stay swingarm occupies the full width of the crank arms, so if your heels drift inward, you will be scraping it often. Caveats aside, there is much more to love about the product of Marin's partnership with Naild. I'll have to admit that the damn thing works as advertised. So, what's next? A trip to B.C., where we will hopefully get a chance to put the Wolf Ridge Pro and its R3act 2 play suspension to task in an entirely different and perhaps, more hostile environment for a comprehensive review.


MENTIONS: @MarinBikes, @Polygonbikes

80 Comments

  • + 68
 "Looks like a Polygon"
  • + 4
 Exactly what I was thinking....
  • + 9
 Surprised to see its not an exact copy of the Polygon, it appears the lower linkage is different. I know its ugly but I must be part of the small percentage more interested in how it rides, and believe it could be worth dealing with the looks. Maybe its just the engineer in me who's more interested in performance over looks.
  • + 7
 @MCsession7: I'd ride it! If it rides as well as the write-ups, I feel like this might be the future of linkages whether people are ready for it or not.
  • + 7
 Well, it is a Polygon. Same company.
  • + 2
 I cannot give you enough upvotes to accurately express how loud I laughed at that
  • + 2
 @MCsession7: I agree with you. I want to like it, especially if it rides as good as they claim. But it looks so out of place. I still can't wrap my head around riding it.
  • + 1
 Missed the Polygon release but the way that it works reminds me a ton of what Yeti was doing years ago with it's track system on the 303s.

It has a funky visual weight though :/ Reminds me of the old GT and mongoose frames with their floating BB before they figured out the right way to massage the design so it looked less blocky. Or the original Giant Glory with it's very bottom heavy visual weight.
  • + 0
 I was thinking it kind of looked like a carbon version of a GT in a way.
  • + 1
 @MCsession7: same. I could not care less how a bike looks if it makes riding better. Looks are certainly icing on the cake though
  • + 1
 Looks like a Transformer or something robotic to me. The rear swing arm looks like it belongs on a 450 Honda. Kudos to Marin for always having a unique look.
  • + 9
 Who gives a shit what it looks like if it can perform at the level Marin and Polygon says it can. Of course I would have to ride it first, but it is rips like nothing else it is the perfect do-it-all bike. Very cool and techie bike, my only concern is the steep head tube angle, I know its for climbing, but I do love me some long and slack.
  • + 11
 Points for bringing some new flavor to the table!
  • + 11
 I'd rather have no image set.
  • + 2
 good to know i am not alone... i honestly thought it was just that i was too hungover.
  • + 8
 In a world of steep seat tube angles, long top tubes and sexy bikes, one design dared to stand apart...
  • + 9
 Kill it before it spawns... oh wait too late
  • + 3
 Then again, who would be so naive to pick their next $5-10K bike solely on aesthetics.
  • + 6
 @CaptainSnappy: Then again, who would drop $5-10K on a bike they think is ugly?
  • + 3
 @mistermtb: Yeah, I think a lot of people give lip service to not caring how their bikes look, but in reality people care and want to be stoked about the way their bikes look as well as ride. They can deny it all they want, but that's reality.

That said, a lot of people may love the way this looks and if it performs well, then all the better.
  • + 3
 You know this bike could save Marin fro the most boring bike award, these are very distinctive and hopefully ride as well as they look, yes they share Polygon DNA but that's not a bad thing as all their reviews are getting rave reviews!
  • + 3
 Funny, that - out here in the real world, 30 pounds tends to be considered pretty light-weight for do-it-all trailbikes. Short travel aggreessive 29ers like the Process 111 and Transition Smuggler all come in around or above those weights (yes, you can lighten up the Smuggler if you go with the really high end versions - but that's not what I see people actually riding, even here in Transition's hometown).

I like that they're thinking a little differently, trying something a bit out of the mainstream. I'm not so sure, though, that this route is really all that feasible - adding massive complexity to the system with all these funky linkages and telescoping doodads and such. If you look at the bikes that people have been able to deliver value in ways that have led to widespread adoption, you're generally seeing simple designs (keeping cost down), with capability added not so much through massive suspension but through more aggressive geometry, and a conscious tradeoff that maximizes overall Swiss-Army-knife versatility at the expense of that last bit of monster truck ability to plow through rock gardens and huck to flat. So you end up with the mass market getting really excited at bikes like the Stumpy, Jeffsy, Tallboy and Hightower, Process 111, Smuggler, Following, etc. You can go more capable or more playful (the Hightower is pretty monster-trucky already) depending on your preferred speeds, the degree your local trails demand or punish it, etc.

Super-clever suspension, if sorted properly, could make a bigdifference - but as long as it adds a grand or more to the cost of a bike, I just don't see it being the wave of the future. And making super-clever suspension work is expensive - not just in terms of R&D, but also in terms of higher costs for molds and materials and assembly. And then, later on, in cost of ownership (more linkage pieces, more wear parts, more maintenance needed; more complex to work on).
  • + 3
 So apparently 20% Sag in the rear and 40% less damping in comp AND reb are on par or better down the hill than "conventional" bikes and dampers with pretty refined damping circuits? How did that happen? Down the hill the kinematics can't do wonders, it just has a fairly vertical axle path (especially later in the stroke) and fairly low brake squat. No additional support or anything (just from spring rate). God, I'd love to try one of these and see what all the commotion is about. Just hard to get your head around it. Steve?
  • + 2
 I'm going to ride one tomorrow. I'll let you know. My heads fragmented.
  • + 2
 Every time a completely new-looking design comes out, the looks are super polarizing and many people complain that it looks ugly because it is so different than what they are used to. It shocks a bit and takes some getting used to. There are some who like it though. Style and looks are super subjective. I don't think people should state it's ugly as a fact (or even as a knee-jerk opinion). Those same people may grow to like the looks as they're exposed to it more and more. A huge cassette like the Eagle that looked so out of place and strange is now commonplace and accepted as normal now that our eyes have adjusted to seeing it. Look at car design and how much it has evolved. Look at how square and blocky and drab most mainstream cars used to be. Just Google image search Mercury Topaz (same body as Ford Tempo), which is what I drove in high school (it was ugly even back then). You have to remember that super curvy and flowy designs of today were ugly to many people when they first came out, despite their increased aerodynamics. Just don't be too eager to jump on the hate train right away, as you may one day be changing your tune. I personally like the looks. Call me crazy!
  • + 6
 I'm sure they'll sell tens of them...
  • + 4
 Until someone's mate has one, then everyone rides it and it leaves the rest behind. Then everyone will have one & it'll look normal before you know it.
  • + 3
 But I'll stick to my steel hardtail all the same! Although I wouldn't mind this. It's different and I like that.
  • + 2
 @cunning-linguist:I'd try one one...let me know when you get one so I can try it out! But yeah...for now most of my bikes look like Treks Smile
  • + 1
 This isn't revolutionary, or all that different. Think of the yeti design with the rails tilted forward a bit instead of vertical, and the rail moves (mostly) opposite of the yeti. Its like comparing VPP to DW.

Its true, just like a dual link design, the placement of the pivots and length of the link dramatically alters how the bike can perform, but theres nothing new here, other than the looks. This is not like the magic link of old (or the new missing link) where pedaling changes the relative positions and performance of the suspension.
  • + 1
 The Yeti design simply isolates the rotational forces once present in the counter-rotating links of the SB66.

This is far different. The essence of DW is here but the format of the third low link is the key.
Again; Just because it looks similar it could be entirely different. And vice versa.

I need to throw a leg over one of these either way, to see if it was worth the hassle of designing a new link.
  • + 1
 @siderealwall2: the top 'link' isn't a link at all. Its just an extension yoke like what specialized does, but longer.
  • + 1
 I'm actually very interested in this bike. Too bad it's 29er, one thing I've learned is dudes with legs can put in a few pedal strokes on 27.5 and immediately cancel out the speed advantage of 29er. But anyways, this bike has my attention.
  • + 2
 It's good to see a bike maker try something different to the typical Hörst link. Who knows maybe one of Liteville, Orange or (now) Marin are right and the rest of the market are wrong.
  • + 2
 It's good to see something new that doesn't have to do with wheel size, metric sizing or boost. And I am so tired of seeing so called new designs that are just ripoffs of the horst link.
  • + 1
 When is someone going to put this on a 100-120mm bike at 25lbs. and then release the talent on that bike? Most all trail bikes are way too much bike for a good rider and the rider would be better served by thoughtfully less.
  • + 2
 I've been wondering when Marin was going to redesign their bikes 'cause they looked a bit outdated, but I was hoping for something a bit more "normal" so to speak.
  • + 2
 MIGHT look a bit better if the swingarm was straight instead of that shape. But it looks like an e bike. Took me a while to realise it wasnt.
  • + 1
 my first suspension bike a marin and that was way back in 1999 and that bike was much better ride but this one i do not like the desigin at all
  • + 1
 Way too long of a seat tube on the XL. Just because I'm 6'4" doesn't mean I have really long legs. Another frame I don't have to worry about.
  • + 1
 Me too. The long'n'low bikes of the past few years have really suited our body shape.
  • + 3
 Marin, wait what? Looks familiar!
  • + 1
 DW Link variations: Ibis, Pivot, Devinci, etc...

VPP variations: SC, Intense, Giant, Niner, etc...

Horst link variations: almost everyone else...
  • + 2
 Orange bikes made love with a not so distant cousin.
  • + 2
 Southern People.
  • + 1
 you'd think more than one brand using the same suspension design would make it cheaper, but nope.
  • + 1
 Ugly but interesting. Hey wait a minute... 160 mm and 66.5 HA are, IMHO, oxymoronic. Or for brevity's sake, moronic.
  • + 1
 Feel like maybe someone else should have reviewed this bike as we know the author likes this suspension platform.
  • + 2
 Swing and a miss!
  • + 2
 Worlds 2nd ugliest bike.
  • + 1
 Why is the stabdover so high?
  • + 1
 I'm liking the integrated rear mud flap. Hope that becomes the norm...
  • + 1
 Well, that is one Butt Ugly bicycle...
  • + 1
 That colour scheme really reminded me of a Devinci
  • + 2
 Canfield One
  • + 1
 Can't wait to ride it. lyrik 180 and a custom tuned eleven six!
  • + 1
 Definitely doesn't look like a Session.
  • + 1
 No space for bottle, so... I believe it rides well, but no thank you.
  • + 1
 They could not pay me enough to ride that, man that is one FUGLY bike
  • + 1
 What a waste of good components.
  • + 1
 This release is 19 days late.
  • + 1
 I was kust sick a little bit in my mouth
  • + 1
 Once they work out the rear swingarm, it's gonna be awesome!
  • + 1
 Is 30 lbs really borderline for a trail bike these days?
  • - 1
 This suspension design and Pinion gearbox must be the best thing that can happen to mountain bike world.
  • + 1
 It looks like an e-bike.
  • + 1
 ^beat me to it
  • + 1
 still ugly
  • + 1
 Looks like an...e-bike?
  • + 1
 Want to try X 1000
  • + 1
 are yall high....
  • + 1
 Best looking Marin yet!
  • + 0
  • + 1
 The photoset is loaded now, refresh the page.
  • + 0
 is that not polygon ???
  • + 2
 Polygon owns Marin, and both companies have suspension designed by Naild.
  • - 3
 so I guess the first article didn't work well so we'll try again with some info this time. still don't fancy crap3y suspension design
  • + 1
 The first article was Polygon's bike with the same linkage design.
