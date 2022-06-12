Marine Cabirou Breaks 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Marine Cabirou has shared on social media that she has broken three vertebrae after a big crash during her race run.

The French rider is still coming back to full speed after breaking another vertebrae during the offseason but she has now broken her T3, 4 and 5. Currently Marine doesn't know when she will making a return to racing but is on her way back to France for more exams.


bigquotesLeogang race result = 3 broken vertebrae.

Not the result I expected from Leogang this year. I felt good on my bike, finally started to be myself! I gave it all, but …

I had a huge crash in final in the stumps section and crash directly on my back … like you can imagine the result is bad, it’s hard to accept but it’s part of the game!

After broken T12 this winter, yesterday I broke 3 vertebrae T3, T4 and T5! I know how the back injury are complicated, so I will take time to recover well, I couldn’t tell you when I will be back …

I’m actually on my way to be back in France and I will do more exams tomorrow… I will keep you update when I know more about my health and my recovery process ! Marine Cabirou

We wish Marine all the best with her recovery and hope she is back on a bike soon.

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 That was one hell of a crash, how did she even get up on her legs after that?!?
  • 2 0
 World Cup racers are just built different.
  • 2 0
 Oh Sh... That was a bad one... Whish you a fast recovery Marine





