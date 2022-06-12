Marine Cabirou Breaks 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup

Leogang race result = 3 broken vertebrae.



Not the result I expected from Leogang this year. I felt good on my bike, finally started to be myself! I gave it all, but …



I had a huge crash in final in the stumps section and crash directly on my back … like you can imagine the result is bad, it’s hard to accept but it’s part of the game!



After broken T12 this winter, yesterday I broke 3 vertebrae T3, T4 and T5! I know how the back injury are complicated, so I will take time to recover well, I couldn’t tell you when I will be back …



I’m actually on my way to be back in France and I will do more exams tomorrow… I will keep you update when I know more about my health and my recovery process ! — Marine Cabirou