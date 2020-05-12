Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Raw Speed in Switzerland with Marine Cabirou
May 12, 2020
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
More proof that Marine can ride a bike faster than you. Cabirou and a wet, fall day in Morgins, Switzerland on her DH bike - what more could you ask for?
Video: ShapeRideShoot
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Scott
Marine Cabirou
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Christchurch Adventure Park Prepares to Open]
120876 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
79464 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Alta Cycling Group's Giveaway]
70476 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
60358 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Beats Lockdown Boredom in 'Home Office'
56341 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
50322 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
47719 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
46926 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
low-n-slow
(5 mins ago)
More proof that Marine can ride a bike faster than you. Cabirou and a wet, fall day in Morgins, Switzerland on her DH bike - what more could you ask for? More Ratboy on a DH bike as well (Was this a rhetorical question?)
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(3 mins ago)
Thank you for not adding any ridiculous freehub sound effects to the video, Scott.
[Reply]
1
0
kravts007
(22 mins ago)
Does she running mullet bike?
[Reply]
1
0
low-n-slow
(3 mins ago)
With a name like Marine riding in the wet should be second nature
[Reply]
1
0
lance2012
(18 mins ago)
More please...and longer
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007540
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment