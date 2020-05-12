Video: Raw Speed in Switzerland with Marine Cabirou

May 12, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

More proof that Marine can ride a bike faster than you. Cabirou and a wet, fall day in Morgins, Switzerland on her DH bike - what more could you ask for?

Video: ShapeRideShoot



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scott Marine Cabirou


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 More proof that Marine can ride a bike faster than you. Cabirou and a wet, fall day in Morgins, Switzerland on her DH bike - what more could you ask for? More Ratboy on a DH bike as well (Was this a rhetorical question?)
  • 1 0
 Thank you for not adding any ridiculous freehub sound effects to the video, Scott.
  • 1 0
 Does she running mullet bike?
  • 1 0
 With a name like Marine riding in the wet should be second nature
  • 1 0
 More please...and longer

