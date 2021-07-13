Marine Cabirou Joins Monster Energy Roster

Marine Cabirou announced on Instagram today that she is now sponsored by Monster Energy. She said she'd hoped to announce the big news at Les Gets, but the crash
that took her out of the race delayed the announcement. Luckily, it now looks like she's doing better and will return to racing with a stronger team of supporters behind her than ever.
|As you can imagine I’m beyond happy to share this news with you today:
@monsterenergy, @bluegrass_eagle & @monkeyssauce got together to make this beauty! And that means I’m part of a new family now, thank you!
I’d like to thank again Bluegrass and Monkey’s Sauce for taking care of me the past and next years as well!
A new story starts today and this the first page of some great designs ahead!
I initially wanted to reveal this in Les Gets but I met a tree early in the weekend and couldn’t show you this yet!—Marine Cabirou
Monster teamed up with Bluegrass Eagle and bike care product company Monkey's Sauce to make the helmet, and we can't wait to see her race in it.
Marine has shown over the last few years that she's more than deserving of support like this. It is great to see Monster sponsoring more women after picking up Camille Balanche
recently, and it will be exciting to see Marine continue to push women's downhill racing forward with the energy drink giant backing her.
