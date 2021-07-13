Marine Cabirou Joins Monster Energy Roster

Jul 13, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Marine Cabirou announced on Instagram today that she is now sponsored by Monster Energy. She said she'd hoped to announce the big news at Les Gets, but the crash that took her out of the race delayed the announcement. Luckily, it now looks like she's doing better and will return to racing with a stronger team of supporters behind her than ever.


bigquotesAs you can imagine I’m beyond happy to share this news with you today:
@monsterenergy, @bluegrass_eagle & @monkeyssauce got together to make this beauty! And that means I’m part of a new family now, thank you!

I’d like to thank again Bluegrass and Monkey’s Sauce for taking care of me the past and next years as well!
A new story starts today and this the first page of some great designs ahead!

I initially wanted to reveal this in Les Gets but I met a tree early in the weekend and couldn’t show you this yet!Marine Cabirou

Monster teamed up with Bluegrass Eagle and bike care product company Monkey's Sauce to make the helmet, and we can't wait to see her race in it.

Marine has shown over the last few years that she's more than deserving of support like this. It is great to see Monster sponsoring more women after picking up Camille Balanche recently, and it will be exciting to see Marine continue to push women's downhill racing forward with the energy drink giant backing her.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Racing Rumours Monster Energy Marine Cabirou Women's MTB


16 Comments

  • 15 6
 drink water
  • 20 1
 Get paid
  • 8 0
 Until Poland Spring starts sponsoring and supporting riders, I'm not going to blame anyone for taking a sponsor from an energy drink company.
  • 7 0
 Then how will I have the energy to drive my brodozer to Waffle House at 3am after a long night of Natty light and rejection?
  • 2 0
 @sino428: as if the blaming would stop if money came from nestlé
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: why do we have to wait till 3am? I mean, Sunday breakfast at WH is a great time to show off my newly washed a detailed bulldozer. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 Bro, have you tasted a Monster? I was against energy drinks for decades, I still caution overuse, until I had a Monster Ultra. THEY ARE DELICIOUS!
  • 1 0
 Variety is the spice of life. Plus Monster gives me a huge bm
  • 1 0
 @nimmo: @hughbm: Cabiroo gets paid, we drink water. Does this solve the issue?
  • 7 2
 I don't know if it is the Sam Hill effect but this is very 2007
  • 2 0
 Great! Hopefully she doesn't have to wear the stupid monkey hat anymore. We all know whats in the monkey sauce and its gross lol
  • 4 1
 Well done Marine. Well deserved
  • 1 0
 Should have been Cariboo Brewing. Cabirou and Caraboo.
  • 2 4
 I get the financial aspect but don't understand how athletes can loose their integrity when they clearly won't drink this sh*t.
  • 4 0
 Probably because your one a very few that think it damages their integrity. Also, Monster and RedBull do a lot more than just make energy drinks...
  • 1 1
 eee

