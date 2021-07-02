Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash

Marine Cabirou has announced on social media that she will not be racing in Les Gets on Saturday following her crash on the road gap step down.
Cabirou greased the gap earlier in the day but shifting conditions meant her front wheel slid out and she ended up having what she has called the biggest crash of her life. Thankfully Cabirou hasn't sustained any serious injuries but is unable to ride at her best due to bruising on her legs.
|Not the kind of news I wanted to give you, but I had a big crash yesterday on the road gap.
I did it perfectly during the training morning but the track changed a bit just before the timed training. When I arrived on the take-off, my front wheel slid and I had probably the worst and biggest crash of my life.
Nothing is broken but I have a few big bruises on my legs, and it's very complicated for me to hold on my legs!
It’s the first time I will not take the start of a World Cup for injury I will keep you in touch about my recovery! Thank you so much for all your messages, you are awesome. Good luck to all the girls for the race.—Marine Cabirou
We wish Marine the best of luck in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.
Get well soon Marine.
