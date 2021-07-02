Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash

Not the kind of news I wanted to give you, but I had a big crash yesterday on the road gap.



I did it perfectly during the training morning but the track changed a bit just before the timed training. When I arrived on the take-off, my front wheel slid and I had probably the worst and biggest crash of my life.



Nothing is broken but I have a few big bruises on my legs, and it's very complicated for me to hold on my legs!



It’s the first time I will not take the start of a World Cup for injury I will keep you in touch about my recovery! Thank you so much for all your messages, you are awesome. Good luck to all the girls for the race. — Marine Cabirou