Marine Cabirou Reveals Broken Vertabrae

Again … Not especially the news I wanted to share with you to start this new year, but a few weeks ago I had a crash and I have a broken vertebrae! Like you can imagine I can’t do anything except take care of my back …



I used this time off to enjoy the holidays with my loved ones.



It’s time for me to turn the page on this 2021 bad year ! Open a new book for 2022 and start this year with a big training period!!



I wish you all the best for this New Year, stay positive and have fun! — Marine Cabirou