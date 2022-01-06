Marine Cabirou Reveals Broken Vertabrae

Marine Cabirou has revealed on Instagram
today that she broke her back in a crash a few weeks ago. Cabirou won the 2020 World Cup DH overall, but her 2021 season was marred by injury after a crash on the road gap step down
in Les Gets.
Initially, doctors told Cabirou that her knee was heavily bruised in the crash and so she finished the 2021 season racing on it. She pulled out of Les Gets after what she has called the biggest crash of her life to let the bruising come down, before coming back to race to a 10th place in Maribor. After that disappointing result, it seemed that she was on the mend, finishing the season off strong with a third and a second in Snowshoe. The pain hadn't gone away however and after more tests in November
, she found out that her knee patella was actually fractured in the Les Gets crash.
After taking a month off to let it heal properly, Cabirou has now revealed a second setback, saying that she broke her back in a crash a couple of weeks ago.
|Again … Not especially the news I wanted to share with you to start this new year, but a few weeks ago I had a crash and I have a broken vertebrae! Like you can imagine I can’t do anything except take care of my back …
I used this time off to enjoy the holidays with my loved ones.
It’s time for me to turn the page on this 2021 bad year ! Open a new book for 2022 and start this year with a big training period!!
I wish you all the best for this New Year, stay positive and have fun!—Marine Cabirou
We wish Cabirou a swift and full recovery so that she can once again fight for the top spots when the international race calendar kicks off in her home country in March with the Lourdes World Cup.
