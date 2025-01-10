Powered by Outside

Marine Cabirou Signs with the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team

Jan 10, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Image credit: ©batistenosjean

The Scott Factory Downhill race team announced that Marine Cabirou was leaving the team at the end of December. Cabirou raced for the Scott Factory Downhill race team for six years and won nine World Cups during that time. In fact, her 2024 season saw her on the podium at all seven World Cup rounds, winning two World Cups.

For 2025, the 27-year-old French rider will be racing for the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team on the prototype Sender alongside Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw.

bigquotesMarine’s got everything: raw talent, insane speed, and a fearless approach to racing. We’re stoked to have Marine with us, this partnership will raise the bar for both her and the team in 2025.Fabien Barel, Canyon CLLCTV team mentor

bigquotesThe Canyon setup, the team vibe, and the proto Sender—it’s all next-level,” says Marine. “I’m ready to give it my all, push harder than ever, and make 2025 unforgettable. Let’s go!Marine Cabirou

The Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team’s 2025 sponsors are SRAM, RockShox, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Dynamic Bike Care, Garmin/Tacx, E-13, Chris King, Better Bolts and Cush Core.


photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours World Cup DH Canyon Marine Cabirou PBWMN


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
173217 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47348 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45379 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
45297 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35796 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
34003 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33050 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28287 views

45 Comments
  • 1776
 GD LCK MRN! 3
  • 281
 Canyon marketing team must be so happy they came up with the vowel-less name as every single post gets a comment without vowels!
  • 282
 @bigtim: Canyon should release a special edition of Scrabble.
  • 340
 @bikes-cost-too-much-now: Scrbbl, you mean?
  • 181
 @maybenotaprofile: trpl wrd scr!
  • 10
 Harder to use all 7 tiles though (which is my only goal every game).
  • 690
 I was actually surprised to see that Marine is just 27 years old, as she's been a consistent contender for so many years now. Wishing her all the best for the next season, her comeback from injury in 2023 was beyond impressive.
  • 10
 Agreed. Canyon has helped a lot of riders get to the podium more frequently and I hope they can do the same with her!
  • 332
 Thats a LOT of vowels to lose....
  • 400
 MRN_CBR
  • 10
 @SchalkMarais: haha
  • 34
 @Danmcdan , Y mn..... Tht's lt f vwls t lse.
  • 300
 Marine Cabirou coached by Fabien Barel... it's gonna be interesting. Super stoked for her!!!
  • 60
 Yes! Great signing for Canyon and a great move for Marine.
  • 231
 I wonder, how did they sender the contract to sign?
  • 112
 I wonder how pre season Torques went before she had the Nerve to sign
  • 171
 I think we need to strive for better puns. Honestly, strive:on we must.
  • 161
 Better puns? Good Lux, Neuron your own.
  • 140
 What a smart move for Canyon
  • 40
 Yes indeed!
  • 70
 Awesome opportunity for Marine! She is one of my favorite wormers riders to watch. Her style and aggressiveness on the bike sets her apart from many of her competitors. I think this is a big upgrade on equipment and team and would expect to see her on that top step more frequently in the coming years.
  • 144
 Oh I'm sooo excited for her! Understated rider for sure.
  • 183
 Where exactly do you see her being understated? Multiple WC podium appearances, move from one big team to another and getting a lot of publicity as a top notch rider. Where, on earth, is this understatement?
  • 60
 @pioterski: Fabien is certainly understating her talent by calling it raw at 27 with that many wins and podiums under her belt. I’d call it pretty well honed at this point.
  • 10
 @tomfoolerybackground: I'd say raw talent is what you're born with, as opposed to those of us who ride well because if lots if practice.
  • 20
 @pioterski: understated, not unaccomplished. She's not one of the first name that people go to for women's riding - my point is they should. She's great and doesn't get enough attention. Good to see her on a team that has a lot more marketing.
  • 70
 Marine is always fun to watch racing, don't think I've ever seen her not at full send so to be riding a Sender is pretty fitting!
  • 60
 God I miss the halcyon days when PB's spellchecker kept calling her Marine Caribou in every article. Gotta love seafaring herd mammals.
  • 60
 Lucky she's got the Millau bridge right there to cross to Canyon
  • 30
 The Millau bridge is the best part of the Marine Cabirou Instagram following experience. It's there in many of her riding shots, from different angles, but always there, a gigantic, silent, monument to an alien culture, except it's not alien it's French.
  • 51
 Awesome. She’s always a threat…with Fabian at her side guessing she will be on the top step multiple times this year.
  • 40
 I think that's going to be a very good fit. Nice one! Can't wait to see them get going.
  • 40
 CLLCTV reads to me like something-something-Tele-Vision. Sorry, I'm an 80s kid.
  • 71
 Ha you're thinking of Closed Circuit TeleVision (CCTV) which was used to spy on citizens before we gave up our privacy willingly to see dancing girls on our phones. Privacy is a mirage and seeing women dancing is a blessing.
  • 20
 I'd be surprised if Canyon Sender would still be at prototype phase for the upcoming season. The one FMD was racing last season looked quite close to a finished product.
  • 250
 It's a prototype until they clear their stock of the old one.
  • 30
 What a signing this is for the Collective. Expect Marine to be even more competitive on the Sender.
  • 20
 "Cabirou raced for the Scott Factory Downhill race team for six years and won nine World Cups during that time."

And an overall. That's probably worth mentioning...
  • 21
 "Marine Cabirou is joining forces with Canyon." I see what you did there
  • 10
 Monsters energy factory racing
  • 10
 Absolutely, in 2020. Thanks for mentioning it.
  • 10
 hastagretireplan
  • 10
 Good to see!
  • 12
 poinker! lets go Marine Cabby







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022477
Mobile Version of Website