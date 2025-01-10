Marine Cabirou Signs with the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team

The Scott Factory Downhill race team announced
that Marine Cabirou was leaving the team at the end of December. Cabirou raced for the Scott Factory Downhill race team for six years and won nine World Cups during that time. In fact, her 2024 season saw her on the podium at all seven World Cup rounds, winning two World Cups.
For 2025, the 27-year-old French rider will be racing for the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team on the prototype Sender alongside Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw.
|Marine’s got everything: raw talent, insane speed, and a fearless approach to racing. We’re stoked to have Marine with us, this partnership will raise the bar for both her and the team in 2025.—Fabien Barel, Canyon CLLCTV team mentor
|The Canyon setup, the team vibe, and the proto Sender—it’s all next-level,” says Marine. “I’m ready to give it my all, push harder than ever, and make 2025 unforgettable. Let’s go!—Marine Cabirou
The Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team’s 2025 sponsors are SRAM, RockShox, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Dynamic Bike Care, Garmin/Tacx, E-13, Chris King, Better Bolts and Cush Core.
And an overall. That's probably worth mentioning...