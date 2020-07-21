Marine Cabirou Suffers Injury at Test Camp

Marine Cabirou announced on social media that she has a grade 3 acromioclavicular disjunction while training with the Scott Factory DH team after a bad crash directly on her shoulder. While there is very minimal racing happening at the moment, it still will keep her off the bike for a bit. She says that nothing is broken and after a bit of rest, she's back at training with more hiking, gym time, and rehab.
|It’s part of the game...Little over a week ago, during our test camp with the @scottdhfactory team, I had a bad crash directly on my shoulder! Nothing’s broken, but I have a grade 3 acromioclavicular disjunction. After a bit of rest, I’m back at training, not on a bike of course...for next weeks the plan is more, hiking, gym and rehab. Thanks everybody for your support, I will be back as soon as possible! Big thoughts for my mates who shredding @bikeparkchatel this week! Hope I could come very soon!!!!—Marine Cabirou - Instagram
We're wishing Marine all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.
3 Comments
Translation: her ligaments are partially torn and need some time to rest.
Post a Comment