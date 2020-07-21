Marine Cabirou Suffers Injury at Test Camp

It’s part of the game...Little over a week ago, during our test camp with the @scottdhfactory team, I had a bad crash directly on my shoulder! Nothing’s broken, but I have a grade 3 acromioclavicular disjunction. After a bit of rest, I’m back at training, not on a bike of course...for next weeks the plan is more, hiking, gym and rehab. Thanks everybody for your support, I will be back as soon as possible! Big thoughts for my mates who shredding @bikeparkchatel this week! Hope I could come very soon!!!! — Marine Cabirou - Instagram

