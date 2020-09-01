Marine Cabirou Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Not Race Until World Champs

My face when I learn my COVID-19 PCR test is positive. One week ago after French Champs, I stayed super tired the day after the race, so we decided to do a PCR test.



I am not the style of giving up a race that easily, but I had no choice! My tiredness was persistent while I was doing my best to recover and then I received the result of my test which was positive, this is why I didn’t race at the last French Cup in Metabief. So I decided to go back home for my quarantine period, to recover at best and wait until better days come.



One week after I feel a bit better but stay a bit tired. Some days are better than others, but I haven’t really the energy to train, I’m directly out of breath!



Yes, I only needed one race to catch the virus, my first race of the year. So take care of you guys, stay safe and be careful! After my shoulder injury, now the virus, I will take time to be back at my best and be ready for the World Championships! — Marine Cabirou