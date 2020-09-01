Marine Cabirou Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Not Race Until World Champs

Sep 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Marine Cabirou announced on Instagram yesterday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is hoping to return to racing at the World Championships in Leogang.

Cabirou first suspected she had the disease when she found it difficult to recover from the French Championships in Les Menuires. She took a test the day after the race and received her positive result last week.

Marine Cabirou has been riding with aggression this year and it s great to watch.

Cabirou is now in quarantine and is aiming to recover in time for the World Championships, which is currently scheduled for October 9-11. She will not miss any World Cup racing as all events up until then have already been cancelled.

bigquotesMy face when I learn my COVID-19 PCR test is positive. One week ago after French Champs, I stayed super tired the day after the race, so we decided to do a PCR test.

I am not the style of giving up a race that easily, but I had no choice! My tiredness was persistent while I was doing my best to recover and then I received the result of my test which was positive, this is why I didn’t race at the last French Cup in Metabief. So I decided to go back home for my quarantine period, to recover at best and wait until better days come.

One week after I feel a bit better but stay a bit tired. Some days are better than others, but I haven’t really the energy to train, I’m directly out of breath!

Yes, I only needed one race to catch the virus, my first race of the year. So take care of you guys, stay safe and be careful! After my shoulder injury, now the virus, I will take time to be back at my best and be ready for the World Championships!Marine Cabirou

We wish Marine the best of luck in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike racing soon.

