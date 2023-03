Marin's Refreshed Alpine Trail E Comes With CushCore Tire Inserts

Marin's first eMTB, the Alpine Trail E, launched a couple of years ago and has proven a popular choice thanks to well-chosen parts for the money and



Now it's been updated with fresh specs. Marin have upgraded from Shimano E7000 and EP8 (depending on price) to the newer EP6 and EP801 drive units. They've also added a third model (simply called the Alpine Trail E) which makes use of Vee tires and X-Fusion suspension.

Marin's first eMTB, the Alpine Trail E, launched a couple of years ago and has proven a popular choice thanks to well-chosen parts for the money and solid ride quality . The bike has mullet wheels, 150 / 160 mm of suspension travel, and an alloy frame with a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension design.Now it's been updated with fresh specs. Marin have upgraded from Shimano E7000 and EP8 (depending on price) to the newer EP6 and EP801 drive units. They've also added a third model (simply called the Alpine Trail E) which makes use of Vee tires and X-Fusion suspension. 2023 Marin Alpine Trail E Details



• Wheel size: 29" front 27.5" rear

• Suspension ravel: 150mm rear, 160 mm front

• Shimano EP6 or EP801 drive system

• 504-630Wh removable battery

• 63º head angle

• Aluminum frame

• Size: S - XL

• Price:$4499 to $6299 USD

• marinbikes.com • Wheel size: 29" front 27.5" rear• Suspension ravel: 150mm rear, 160 mm front• Shimano EP6 or EP801 drive system• 504-630Wh removable battery• 63º head angle• Aluminum frame• Size: S - XL• Price:$4499 to $6299 USD

Alpine Trail E

Alpine Trail E1

Alpine Trail E2

Perhaps the most interesting spec choice is that all three models will ship with CushCore tire inserts fitted. We're not used to seeing these used by OEMs - they've usually only fitted aftermarket - and at $150 a set, they're definitely not something we'd expect to see on more affordable bikes. But on e-MTBs especially - and ones with plus-size tires in particular - I think they make a lot of sense.Here are the key specs and prices of the three new models. More detailed component information can be found here . Note the below images show Maxxis tires, but the spec sheet says Vee rubber.• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 504Wh internal battery• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel• X-Fusion O2 Pro RXC shock• Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” front & Crown Gem 27.5x2.8” rear tires• $4499 US/$5649 CAD/£4355 GBP/4999€• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 630Wh internal battery• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel• RockShox Super Deluxe Coil R shock• Shimano Deore 11-speed drivetrain• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes• $4899 US/$6149 CAD/£4795 GBP/5599€• Shimano STEPs EP801 drive unit• Fox Performance Elite fork• Fox Float DHX2 coil shock• Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed drivetrain• Shimano SLX 4-piston brakes• $6299 US/$7899 CAD/£5895 GBP/6899€Marin says all models will be available by March/April 2023