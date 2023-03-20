Marin's Refreshed Alpine Trail E Comes With CushCore Tire Inserts

Marin's first eMTB, the Alpine Trail E, launched a couple of years ago and has proven a popular choice thanks to well-chosen parts for the money and solid ride quality
. The bike has mullet wheels, 150 / 160 mm of suspension travel, and an alloy frame with a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension design.
Now it's been updated with fresh specs. Marin have upgraded from Shimano E7000 and EP8 (depending on price) to the newer EP6 and EP801 drive units. They've also added a third model (simply called the Alpine Trail E) which makes use of Vee tires and X-Fusion suspension.
2023 Marin Alpine Trail E Details
• Wheel size: 29" front 27.5" rear
• Suspension ravel: 150mm rear, 160 mm front
• Shimano EP6 or EP801 drive system
• 504-630Wh removable battery
• 63º head angle
• Aluminum frame
• Size: S - XL
• Price:$4499 to $6299 USD
• marinbikes.com
Perhaps the most interesting spec choice is that all three models will ship with CushCore tire inserts fitted. We're not used to seeing these used by OEMs - they've usually only fitted aftermarket - and at $150 a set, they're definitely not something we'd expect to see on more affordable bikes. But on e-MTBs especially - and ones with plus-size tires in particular - I think they make a lot of sense.
Here are the key specs and prices of the three new models. More detailed component information can be found here
. Note the below images show Maxxis tires, but the spec sheet says Vee rubber.Alpine Trail E
• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 504Wh internal battery
• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel
• X-Fusion O2 Pro RXC shock
• Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain
• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes
• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” front & Crown Gem 27.5x2.8” rear tires
• $4499 US/$5649 CAD/£4355 GBP/4999€Alpine Trail E1
• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 630Wh internal battery
• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel
• RockShox Super Deluxe Coil R shock
• Shimano Deore 11-speed drivetrain
• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes
• $4899 US/$6149 CAD/£4795 GBP/5599€Alpine Trail E2
• Shimano STEPs EP801 drive unit
• Fox Performance Elite fork
• Fox Float DHX2 coil shock
• Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed drivetrain
• Shimano SLX 4-piston brakes
• $6299 US/$7899 CAD/£5895 GBP/6899€
Marin says all models will be available by March/April 2023
6 Comments
Who knows, maybe more of “smaller” (not as big as S, Canyon, etc.) bike companies soon understand that appreciating ordinary riders is not only “good” but is also a key to stay in the game.
When i had my XR and people on their "botique" bikes rode it they couldnt believe it.
I didnt even sell the bike, it got Warrantied for a different bike because there wasnt anther frame available for me.
If canyon didnt have such a good Riding spectral id 100% be back on a Marin Alpine.