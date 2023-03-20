Marin's Refreshed Alpine Trail E Comes With CushCore Tire Inserts

Mar 20, 2023
by Seb Stott  
16.02.23. Marin Bikes. Rift Zone E Alpine Trail E PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder



Marin's first eMTB, the Alpine Trail E, launched a couple of years ago and has proven a popular choice thanks to well-chosen parts for the money and solid ride quality. The bike has mullet wheels, 150 / 160 mm of suspension travel, and an alloy frame with a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension design.

Now it's been updated with fresh specs. Marin have upgraded from Shimano E7000 and EP8 (depending on price) to the newer EP6 and EP801 drive units. They've also added a third model (simply called the Alpine Trail E) which makes use of Vee tires and X-Fusion suspension.
2023 Marin Alpine Trail E Details

• Wheel size: 29" front 27.5" rear
• Suspension ravel: 150mm rear, 160 mm front
• Shimano EP6 or EP801 drive system
• 504-630Wh removable battery
• 63º head angle
• Aluminum frame
• Size: S - XL
• Price:$4499 to $6299 USD
marinbikes.com
Perhaps the most interesting spec choice is that all three models will ship with CushCore tire inserts fitted. We're not used to seeing these used by OEMs - they've usually only fitted aftermarket - and at $150 a set, they're definitely not something we'd expect to see on more affordable bikes. But on e-MTBs especially - and ones with plus-size tires in particular - I think they make a lot of sense.




Here are the key specs and prices of the three new models. More detailed component information can be found here. Note the below images show Maxxis tires, but the spec sheet says Vee rubber.


Alpine Trail E

• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 504Wh internal battery
• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel
• X-Fusion O2 Pro RXC shock
• Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain
• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes
• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” front & Crown Gem 27.5x2.8” rear tires
• $4499 US/$5649 CAD/£4355 GBP/4999€


Alpine Trail E1

• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 630Wh internal battery
• X-Fusion Trace 36 RC fork, 160mm travel
• RockShox Super Deluxe Coil R shock
• Shimano Deore 11-speed drivetrain
• Shimano MT420 4-piston brakes
• $4899 US/$6149 CAD/£4795 GBP/5599€


Alpine Trail E2

• Shimano STEPs EP801 drive unit
• Fox Performance Elite fork
• Fox Float DHX2 coil shock
• Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed drivetrain
• Shimano SLX 4-piston brakes
• $6299 US/$7899 CAD/£5895 GBP/6899€


Marin says all models will be available by March/April 2023

17.02.23. Marin Bikes. Rift Zone E Alpine Trail E PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Marin


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
54159 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
52666 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
41790 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
38467 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
35101 views
Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper
35045 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are Tire Inserts Leaving You Deflated?
29502 views
YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model
29163 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Never ridden Marin, yet have nothing but respect for their specs and generally grounded attitude.

Who knows, maybe more of “smaller” (not as big as S, Canyon, etc.) bike companies soon understand that appreciating ordinary riders is not only “good” but is also a key to stay in the game.
  • 2 0
 IMO - their suspension design, while looks simple is actually suuppper nice to ride.
When i had my XR and people on their "botique" bikes rode it they couldnt believe it.

I didnt even sell the bike, it got Warrantied for a different bike because there wasnt anther frame available for me.
If canyon didnt have such a good Riding spectral id 100% be back on a Marin Alpine.
  • 2 0
 Bike looks nice. Just curious, does it even matter for e-bike riders whether you'd get a Deore 10sp or 11sp drivetrain if you already have pedal assist? It even seems to me you're better off with the 10sp version as you'd get less (rotating) unsprung weight with one less sprocket on the cassette. The rear shock would be the selling point for the E1 over the regular E version, probably.
  • 4 0
 Marin are the masters of bang for buck spec.
  • 3 0
 Big round of applause for no headset cable routing.
  • 1 1
 Geo looks pretty dialled. 435mm chainstays could be fun...





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036482
Mobile Version of Website