VIDEOS
Video: Hardtail Sends With Mark Matthews
Dec 9, 2018
by
MarinBikes
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Mark Matthews - A Hard Tale
by
MarinBikes
Views: 1,687
Faves:
18
Comments: 1
Mark Matthews has recently got hold of the San Quentin and wasted no time in putting it to work on his home trails.
Filmed & edited by Cole Pellerin
Music: Eternal Forever by Valley of the Sun
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
criscokid25
(Dec 3, 2018 at 14:52)
Matthews shreds. These bikes remind me of the hard tail freeride bikes of my youth. Nice.
[Reply]
+ 5
Legbacon
(1 hours ago)
Hardtail resurgence!
[Reply]
+ 1
stavros81
(20 mins ago)
The dude runs a less aggressive tyre -Forekaster- in the front and a Minion DHR II in the back. Most people would run them the other way around..Very interesting...
[Reply]
+ 3
prophet413
(1 hours ago)
No frame only option. Boooooo.
[Reply]
+ 1
tjbikes
(56 mins ago)
Great film Mountain Man Cole! Love seeing hardtails shred.
[Reply]
- 1
groscochon
(1 hours ago)
He must miss knolly
[Reply]
