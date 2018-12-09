VIDEOS

Video: Hardtail Sends With Mark Matthews

Dec 9, 2018
by MarinBikes  
Mark Matthews - A Hard Tale

by MarinBikes
Views: 1,687    Faves: 18    Comments: 1


Mark Matthews has recently got hold of the San Quentin and wasted no time in putting it to work on his home trails.

Filmed & edited by Cole Pellerin
Music: Eternal Forever by Valley of the Sun

6 Comments

  • + 4
 Matthews shreds. These bikes remind me of the hard tail freeride bikes of my youth. Nice.
  • + 5
 Hardtail resurgence!
  • + 1
 The dude runs a less aggressive tyre -Forekaster- in the front and a Minion DHR II in the back. Most people would run them the other way around..Very interesting...
  • + 3
 No frame only option. Boooooo.
  • + 1
 Great film Mountain Man Cole! Love seeing hardtails shred.
  • - 1
 He must miss knolly

