Video: Mark Matthews Rips Prevost in 'Island Summer'

Jul 18, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Mark Matthews - Island Summer

by scottsecco
There’s no place I’d rather be at the start of summer than Vancouver Island. Every year when June hits, there’s a special energy buzzing in the air. This is my favourite time of the year to go for a ride, jump in the river, and end the day off with a beach fire.

For this video, we stuck to Mt. Prevost in the Cowichan Valley, which is one of my all-time favourite places to ride! The gate up to Prevost is usually locked in the summer due to fire hazards, but we got up there just in time. There was zero dust, the trails were fast, and everything was popping with green.

Mark Matthews riding. Steve Robert photo.
Mark Matthews riding. Steve Robert photo.

Scott and I shot this video in just two days, over what felt like the longest two days of the year. Going non-stop from sunrise to sunset, we made the most of the beautiful weather and perfect trail conditions. Thanks for watching and I hope you’re inspired to get out there and shred!

Mark Matthews riding. Steve Robert photo.

Riding & Words: Mark Matthews
Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Additional Footage: Calvin Huth
Photos: Steve Robert


2 Comments

  • + 1
 were are all the rocks, roots and slippery slabs? i thought vancouver island is famous for that. oh wait, its 2018, everything must be smooth, with berms and most important: no drops.
im getting old.
  • + 1
 those are long days! it gets light at 430am and dark at 1030pm right now. all for a 2 minute edit? thats insane!

