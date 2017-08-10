Mark Scott's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - EWS Bike Check - Crankworx Whistler 2017

So, you’re going to be on a Hightower LT. You’ve been on a 29er all season, right? So, you’re going to be on a Hightower LT. You’ve been on a 29er all season, right?

Scott: Almost two years now, actually.Scott: Downhill Minion DHFs 2.5, front and rear. I use 22psi in the front and 24 for the rear tire.Scott: Yeah, I have the new Charger damper in the Lyrik fork and there's a Monarch Plus in the rear—I just ramp it up with a load of tokens for these faster tracks. There's maybe five or six in there.Scott: It's a 36. Yeah—the biggest one I can find. Brakes are the new SRAM Code RSCs with 200-mm rotors. My bars are Descendants, cut to 760 millimeters.Scott: Yeah, the new Santa Cruz wheels. They’re sweet. We have the 30s on now. We had the 27-millimeter ones, then we got a hold of these. They’re 30-millimeters wide and they work really well with the bigger tires.Scott: No, other than it’s set up for going like f**k.