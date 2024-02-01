Mark Wallace & Jon Mozell Sign with the We Are One Momentum Project

We believe in Canadian racing and supporting the development of Canadian teams on the world stage. We’re incredibly proud and excited to work with Mark, Jon and Stereo Racing as we take on the world race scene in 2024. The name Momentum Project highlights continuous progress and forward movement. It's a project that suggests unity and a common drive towards something greater. The result of this team is really an R&D project which aims to push the limits of North American carbon manufacturing, capture podiums and build the best damn DH bike out there! Collectively looking forward, always gaining momentum.

— We Are One Composites