Mark Wallace & Jon Mozell Sign with the We Are One Momentum Project

PRESS RELEASE: We Are One
Introducing the We Are One Momentum Project. Coming to a podium near you this summer.
It only takes a nudge to get started. The direction is clear. With an aligned effort and a driven team behind it, Momentum is realized. The We Are One Momentum Project consists of Canadian riders Mark Wallace and Jon Mozell and is supported by SRAM/Rockshox, Maxxis Tires and NF - Ennef Design Corp. DH Frames, wheels and cockpits are supplied by We Are One Composites and hand built in Kamloops, BC Canada.
|We believe in Canadian racing and supporting the development of Canadian teams on the world stage. We’re incredibly proud and excited to work with Mark, Jon and Stereo Racing as we take on the world race scene in 2024. The name Momentum Project highlights continuous progress and forward movement. It's a project that suggests unity and a common drive towards something greater. The result of this team is really an R&D project which aims to push the limits of North American carbon manufacturing, capture podiums and build the best damn DH bike out there! Collectively looking forward, always gaining momentum.—We Are One Composites
With over a decade of experience, 13 Elite UCI World Cup top 10s, 3 Elite World Cup podiums, Mark Wallace is the physical manifestation of dedication, perseverance, and professionalism.
|It’s great to be heading into this season with confidence in the team and the strong brands that are backing us. I’m looking forward to going racing on a Canadian built We Are One!—Mark Wallace
After a breakout podium in Les Gets last year, Jon Mozell is hungry for more. His enthusiasm and willingness to strive for more fuels our passion for racing. As a 2nd year Junior, we are pleased to have Jon on the We Are One Momentum Project to race the full World Cup calendar this season.
|I am really looking forward to having the chance to work with We Are One; they make some super cool and well-performing bikes, and them being Canadian and close to home makes it extra special. Having Mark Wallace as a teammate is also a dream come true; he's someone I've looked up to throughout my career, so I am super thankful to have the opportunity to be teammates with him and learn from him. I am looking forward to what this year brings!—Jon Mozell
The We Are One Momentum Project was born out of a passion for racing, bikes, and the people. Supporting Canadian racing through hands on product development is at its core.
|At Stereo Racing we are committed to cultivating a pathway for Canadian athletes, nurturing their talent, and fostering a culture that embodies the heart of mountain bike culture in Canada. Our partnership with We Are One Composites has been born out of a deep understanding of our shared values. We believe that it is the people that make a team great, and it takes a great team to find success in sport.—Stereo Racing Management
Stay tuned for more updates as the season progresses. Race and R&D updates will be posted on We Are One's YouTube channel
. Make sure to follow @weareone.momentumproject
for team happenings throughout the season.We Are One Momentum Project Partners
SRAM // Rockshox // Ride NF // Maxxis // Stereo Racing