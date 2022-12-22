Mark Wallace Parts Ways with Canyon After 6 Years

Dec 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Mark Wallace stays planted over the dust and roots for 5th on the day

The Canyon CLLCTV has announced another big departure for 2023 as Mark Wallace will be leaving the factory DH team after six years.


bigquotesRider, athlete, teammate, friend – after 6 amazing years it´s time for us to say "THANK YOU, SHARKY".

Thank you for the incredible team support.
Thank you for your enthusiasm on and off the bike.
Thank you for the good times.
And last but definitely not least: thank you for the nice human being that you are.

We are really grateful for the time that we were able to share with you on the Canyon CLLCTV Downhill Team and all the positive memories.

For your personal and professional future, the whole Canyon crew wishes you nothing but the best.

Take care & we are already looking forward to seeing you again soon – out there on the trails or in the pits of the upcoming Downhill World Cup season. Canyon

We don't know where Mark will be ending up next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Mark Wallace


Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
51755 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
49962 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
48834 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
37374 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
35327 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
29867 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
28178 views
Review: Hayes Dominion T2 Brakes
27957 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 I saw Troy posted loads on this on Instagram - hell of a rider.....i wonder where he will be heading next? Norco?
  • 4 1
 Mrk Wllc Prts Wys wth Cnyn ftr 6 Yrs
  • 1 0
 I didn't know he was Welsh, you learn something every day
  • 1 1
 So.. is Jesse Melamed confirmed? And who’s replacing Wallace? Just winder if there’s any sport where athletes stay in a team for their whole careers…
  • 1 0
 I bet he missed his vowels. Good luck to him onwards!
  • 1 0
 Next Stop -> Norco, fo sho!
  • 1 0
 First Shark attack Jack, now Sharky. I see a trend at Canyon.
  • 1 0
 Canyon XPLSN





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030953
Mobile Version of Website