Mark Wallace Parts Ways with Canyon After 6 Years

Rider, athlete, teammate, friend – after 6 amazing years it´s time for us to say "THANK YOU, SHARKY".



Thank you for the incredible team support.

Thank you for your enthusiasm on and off the bike.

Thank you for the good times.

And last but definitely not least: thank you for the nice human being that you are.



We are really grateful for the time that we were able to share with you on the Canyon CLLCTV Downhill Team and all the positive memories.



For your personal and professional future, the whole Canyon crew wishes you nothing but the best.



Take care & we are already looking forward to seeing you again soon – out there on the trails or in the pits of the upcoming Downhill World Cup season. — Canyon