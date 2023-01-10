Mark Wallace Signs With Norco Bicycles

I’m thrilled to be riding for the brand! I grew up riding Norcos, so it’s cool to be back! The personalities on the team create a great environment to perform and with strong partners supporting us, we have everything we need! Norco is also dedicated to creating a strong race program which is really motivating. Everyone on the team has been so welcoming and I know they are a lot of fun to hang out with! I’m looking forward to getting into some racing with the crew and getting to know them better! I’ve been lucky enough to be around some very knowledgeable people throughout my career and I’m hoping I can pass some of that along to Lucas and Gracey. — Mark Wallace