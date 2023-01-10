Mark Wallace Signs With Norco Bicycles

Jan 10, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

Norco Bicycles has signed Mark Wallace to its Factory Team program for the 2023 race season and beyond. With a Norco Factory Team (NFT) 2023 race schedule targeting the UCI World Cup series and World Championships, the decision to partner with the talented Duncan, BC, rider was an easy one based on his years of consistent results, the goals he has set for his future, and who he is, both on and off the track.

bigquotesI’m thrilled to be riding for the brand! I grew up riding Norcos, so it’s cool to be back! The personalities on the team create a great environment to perform and with strong partners supporting us, we have everything we need! Norco is also dedicated to creating a strong race program which is really motivating. Everyone on the team has been so welcoming and I know they are a lot of fun to hang out with! I’m looking forward to getting into some racing with the crew and getting to know them better! I’ve been lucky enough to be around some very knowledgeable people throughout my career and I’m hoping I can pass some of that along to Lucas and Gracey.Mark Wallace



The announcement also positions the Norco Factory Team as a proudly All-Canadian squad taking on the World Cup, each with roots in the backwoods of BC. Wallace joins 2022 Junior World Cup Overall and Canadian National Champion Gracey Hemstreet in her first Senior year, and rising star Lucas Cruz following his best year of international and domestic racing to date. Coming off a 21st Overall in the World Cup last year, including a 10th place and three Top 20 finishes, Wallace is excited to continue his legacy of success, and help develop the next generation of DH technology with the legendary Canadian brand.

bigquotesWhen I hear or have ever heard the name Mark Wallace, I think ‘Professional’. He’s been the consummate Canadian throughout his career, but the second he rolls into the start gate, it's game on. Mark has worked with some of the best in the business and I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.VP of Marketing, Peter Falk



Posted In:
Industry News Norco Mark Wallace


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
68970 views
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
63942 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
50429 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
48330 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
47098 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
41298 views
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
27800 views
Kasper Woolley Moves on from Yeti
27584 views

21 Comments

  • 30 0
 Should be a great fit, fast Canadian rider, fast Canadian bike.
  • 9 0
 Joining the Eh team
  • 21 0
 The only NFT I'm interested in
  • 7 0
 Best news I heard all day. Now please tell me where Suarez is headed so I don't have to feel bad for him anymore.
  • 2 0
 Unno
  • 5 0
 I dUnno
  • 1 0
 @schwaaa31: nice one
  • 10 2
 Good to see the fast Scottish world champ, on a fast bike
  • 2 0
 Nah, that's William Wallace
  • 3 0
 Great news! Nice to see him back on a Canadian brand.
  • 2 0
 so is that a Range with a dual crown or a new aurum? dont know much about Norco'
  • 1 1
 pretty sure theyve been riding the range dual crowned
  • 2 0
 what shoes are those ? i like
  • 4 0
 Crank Brothers
  • 8 10
 The "I stuck my foot up somebody's ass" shoe
  • 1 0
 Awesome news, congrats to both sides! Everyone in that conference room is thinking lunch ride lol.
  • 1 0
 It would be kinda cool if this company sold the bike they race... or raced the bike they sell...
  • 1 0
 Solid Norco line-up!
  • 1 0
 Good fit!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045612
Mobile Version of Website