Mark Wallace Signs With Norco Bicycles

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
Norco Bicycles has signed Mark Wallace to its Factory Team program for the 2023 race season and beyond. With a Norco Factory Team (NFT) 2023 race schedule targeting the UCI World Cup series and World Championships, the decision to partner with the talented Duncan, BC, rider was an easy one based on his years of consistent results, the goals he has set for his future, and who he is, both on and off the track.
|I’m thrilled to be riding for the brand! I grew up riding Norcos, so it’s cool to be back! The personalities on the team create a great environment to perform and with strong partners supporting us, we have everything we need! Norco is also dedicated to creating a strong race program which is really motivating. Everyone on the team has been so welcoming and I know they are a lot of fun to hang out with! I’m looking forward to getting into some racing with the crew and getting to know them better! I’ve been lucky enough to be around some very knowledgeable people throughout my career and I’m hoping I can pass some of that along to Lucas and Gracey.—Mark Wallace
The announcement also positions the Norco Factory Team as a proudly All-Canadian squad taking on the World Cup, each with roots in the backwoods of BC. Wallace joins 2022 Junior World Cup Overall and Canadian National Champion Gracey Hemstreet in her first Senior year, and rising star Lucas Cruz following his best year of international and domestic racing to date. Coming off a 21st Overall in the World Cup last year, including a 10th place and three Top 20 finishes, Wallace is excited to continue his legacy of success, and help develop the next generation of DH technology with the legendary Canadian brand.
|When I hear or have ever heard the name Mark Wallace, I think ‘Professional’. He’s been the consummate Canadian throughout his career, but the second he rolls into the start gate, it's game on. Mark has worked with some of the best in the business and I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.—VP of Marketing, Peter Falk
