Mark Weir Hospitalised Following 'Widow Maker' Heart Scare

They call it the widow maker. Had chest pains for about 6 weeks. Never thought it could be me. Healthy and good numbers on blood pressure and cholesterol. Well I have a propensity to build plaque. My left main was 99% blocked. They said I am lucky to be alive. Just thought I would share, just cause you are fit does not mean you are immune. I feel lucky to look in my sons eyes and grab my wife’s hand as she walks by. Knowing I’ll never be what I use to be but I’ll be the best I can be today and maybe just a little better then I was yesterday. #lifewithabrokenheart #lifestyleathlete #unsustainablelifestyle Thanks to my wife and family, and Friends that never are busy when I call.Thanks @drrobbixler for being my glass that’s half full and @tdsron55 for the a*shole I need around. I’ll be good as new they say. Friend of mine told me, now when you walk in a room know that you have the best plumbing in the room. If you have questions about what it feels like feel free to ask. From all this maybe some good can come. Education can save life’s. #gusis9
21 Comments
I dont know what his diet is, but genetics play a big roll as well. So you can eat healthy and get tons of exercise and still die young thanks to Grandpa Otis. Thanks gramps.
But if we were to be trendy about it, then off course the only diet that makes you survive in 21st misogynistic century is keto vego, everything else is just as bad for you as drinking mercury. Red meat and corn fructose syrup will kill you instantly. The idea that certain people have certain predispositions to certain diseases is a hoax, a plot of Monsanto sponsored establishment.
Check out Dr. Ellsworth Wareham
101 year old heart surgeon retired but 6 years ago.
www.collective-evolution.com/2015/05/04/100-year-old-vegan-heart-surgeon-retired-at-95-heres-why-hes-been-a-vegan-for-50-years
Eat fruits and veggies mates! Makes for a much longer riding career.
[And I don't even eat meat.]
