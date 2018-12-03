INDUSTRY INSIDER

Mark Weir Hospitalised Following 'Widow Maker' Heart Scare

Dec 3, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  
Mountain bike legend Mark Weir has survived a serious heart health scare and is recovering in hospital. Weir posted the news on Instagram four days ago, saying that his left, main artery had become 99 per cent blocked by plaque. A blockage of the left anterior descending artery has gained the moniker "widow maker" due to the high risk of death it causes.

bigquotesThey said I am lucky to be alive. Just thought I would share, just cause you are fit does not mean you are immune. I feel lucky to look in my son's eyes and grab my wife's hand as she walks by. Knowing I'll never be what I used to be but I'll be the best I can be today and maybe a little better than I was yesterday.Mark Weir




They call it the widow maker. Had chest pains for about 6 weeks. Never thought it could be me. Healthy and good numbers on blood pressure and cholesterol. Well I have a propensity to build plaque. My left main was 99% blocked. They said I am lucky to be alive. Just thought I would share, just cause you are fit does not mean you are immune. I feel lucky to look in my sons eyes and grab my wife’s hand as she walks by. Knowing I’ll never be what I use to be but I’ll be the best I can be today and maybe just a little better then I was yesterday. #lifewithabrokenheart #lifestyleathlete #unsustainablelifestyle Thanks to my wife and family, and Friends that never are busy when I call.Thanks @drrobbixler for being my glass that’s half full and @tdsron55 for the a*shole I need around. I’ll be good as new they say. Friend of mine told me, now when you walk in a room know that you have the best plumbing in the room. If you have questions about what it feels like feel free to ask. From all this maybe some good can come. Education can save life’s. #gusis9




The left, main artery is crucial for supplying blood to the heart. If it becomes blocked, the heart muscles will start to die and it can induce a serious heart attack. A widow maker heart attack can kill within minutes if not treated.

The full prognosis of Weir's condition is not yet known but other pictures he has posted show that he does not currently need any assistance and that his short-term goal is to "go home". At this point, it is also unclear how much damage Weir's heart has suffered or the extent to which he will be able to continue riding however just surviving such a health scare is unusual and welcome news.

The scare happened despite Mark's healthy lifestyle and serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to be aware of your heart health. Mark said he had been feeling chest pains for the past six weeks before being admitted to hospital. If you feel chest pains, tightness of the chest or a shortness of breath that can be accompanied by sweating or nausea, especially after exercise, then consult your doctor as soon as possible.

Our thoughts are with Mark and his family and we hope to see him back on his feet as soon as possible.

21 Comments

  • + 17
 Get healthy. Health and family first. The rest can wait. Godspeed.
  • + 8
 If this can happen to someone with his level of fitness, it can happen to any of us. Live your lives to the fullest people. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mark.
  • + 4
 My father in law (and the guy who got me into MTB) had this same heart attack while out building trail and thankfully also survived and has been able to get back on the bike. I have since seen a bunch of anecdotes of otherwise very healthy people suffering the same. It would be interesting to find a common thread on what causes this type of event. Good luck to Mark in the recovery process.
  • + 1
 The common thread with heart attacks is that there isn't one. Certainly there are factors that can increase the likelihood like age, genetics, smoking etc, but heart failure is the number one killer globablly because it can affect anyone at anytime, regardless of other factors. Sleep well!
  • + 2
 The say the number 1 symptom of heart disease is sudden death...
  • + 2
 Foods that cause plaque build up in the arteries. healthguides.healthgrades.com/taking-cholesterol-seriously/foods-that-cause-plaque-buildup-in-the-arteries

I dont know what his diet is, but genetics play a big roll as well. So you can eat healthy and get tons of exercise and still die young thanks to Grandpa Otis. Thanks gramps.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: I cannot open the article. But cholesterol nutrition science just like cancer nutrition science is full of shennenigans. Recently some doctors claim that it is about combination of foods. You can have as much bacon with eggs as you want as long as you don’t combine them in the same meal with refined carbs and God forbid alcohol.

But if we were to be trendy about it, then off course the only diet that makes you survive in 21st misogynistic century is keto vego, everything else is just as bad for you as drinking mercury. Red meat and corn fructose syrup will kill you instantly. The idea that certain people have certain predispositions to certain diseases is a hoax, a plot of Monsanto sponsored establishment.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I'm on the vegan carnivore diet. I only eat p***y. What are my chances on getting CHD?
  • + 1
 So scary!! I had the same things happen to me last february... at age 43 I had one artery was blocked at 90% and my main left artery was blocked at 99%... lucky i was able to get to an ER in time! I had suffered a heart attack the week before during a winter fatbike race but nerve realized that's what it was... but the second time I made the right choice... there is just no way of knowing....
  • + 4
 Be safe Mark and keep being a bad ass!! Wish you the best buddy!!
  • + 1
 Yikes. I'm a good deal Mark's senior in the age department. The lesson here is, "listen to your body".
  • + 1
 scary stuff, just found out my wife has an 8 cm cyst on her right kidney. glad it isn't cancer. heal up mark!
  • + 2
 Protected by that glorious stache
  • + 2
 A nice chap. Hope he's back riding soon.
  • + 2
 YIKES! reality check for us ALL. Godspeed, Mark!
  • + 2
 Glad you caught it. Hope to see you back at it.
  • + 1
 Wow. This has given me a lot to think about. Heal up, Mark!
Post a Comment



