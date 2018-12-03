Mark Weir Hospitalised Following 'Widow Maker' Heart Scare

They said I am lucky to be alive. Just thought I would share, just cause you are fit does not mean you are immune. I feel lucky to look in my son's eyes and grab my wife's hand as she walks by. Knowing I'll never be what I used to be but I'll be the best I can be today and maybe a little better than I was yesterday. — Mark Weir

Mountain bike legend Mark Weir has survived a serious heart health scare and is recovering in hospital. Weir posted the news on Instagram four days ago, saying that his left, main artery had become 99 per cent blocked by plaque. A blockage of the left anterior descending artery has gained the moniker "widow maker" due to the high risk of death it causes.The left, main artery is crucial for supplying blood to the heart. If it becomes blocked, the heart muscles will start to die and it can induce a serious heart attack. A widow maker heart attack can kill within minutes if not treated.The full prognosis of Weir's condition is not yet known but other pictures he has posted show that he does not currently need any assistance and that his short-term goal is to "go home". At this point, it is also unclear how much damage Weir's heart has suffered or the extent to which he will be able to continue riding however just surviving such a health scare is unusual and welcome news.The scare happened despite Mark's healthy lifestyle and serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to be aware of your heart health. Mark said he had been feeling chest pains for the past six weeks before being admitted to hospital. If you feel chest pains, tightness of the chest or a shortness of breath that can be accompanied by sweating or nausea, especially after exercise, then consult your doctor as soon as possible.Mark's full statement: “They call it the widow maker. Had chest pains for about 6 weeks. Never thought it could be me. Healthy and good numbers on blood pressure and cholesterol. Well I have a propensity to build plaque. My left main was 99% blocked. They said I am lucky to be alive. Just thought I would share, just cause you are fit does not mean you are immune. I feel lucky to look in my son's eyes and grab my wife’s hands as she walks by. Knowing I’ll never be what I use to be but I’ll be the best I can be today and maybe just a little better then I was yesterday.”Our thoughts are with Mark and his family and we hope to see him back on his feet as soon as possible.