Markus Flossmann Returns as CEO of YT Industries

Feb 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

YT Industries has announced that founder Markus Flossmann is returning to the position of CEO as Sam Nicols steps down.

In a short press release from YT Industries, the company announced the departure of Sam Nicols and the appointment of Markus Flossmann as CEO. The statement from YT Industries revealed Sam Nicols will be stepping away from the role of CEO with immediate effect. Sam Nicols joined the company as CEO in November 2020 following Markus Flossmann's decision to step aside as CEO after 12 years.

The latest news from YT Industries will see Markus Flossmann back as CEO, where he will "oversee the day-to-day business, and continue the growth of the company he founded back in 2008."

bigquotesI’m back in the driver's seat! After three years of stepping back from operations, I have now returned to my old role as CEO at YT Industries. As the founder, I‘ve never lost my love and passion for my baby and I look forward to taking YT to the next level. Markus Flossmann, Founder & CEO, YT Industries


20 Comments
  • 18 0
 It's a case of see you next Tues
  • 5 0
 We'll have to wait and Jeffsy if this is a good idea...
  • 3 0
 I'm hardly Caprativated by this news
  • 2 0
 I zzo like this young pun train!
  • 2 0
 Maybe his return is a Decoy of what is really happening at the YT mill and bike industry overall.
  • 2 0
 Well, the szepter goes back to the roots
  • 6 1
 Big @DoubleCrownAddict L. Unfortunately, their blog is now private... but the "YT is run by n*zis" blog is a classic. You can still see the images, though.
  • 3 0
 yes great memory. I forgot about that dissertation.
  • 2 0
 m.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=227030

This?
  • 1 2
 I didn't think there was anything to his conspiracy theory, but passenger is flashing the White power hand signal.

www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/ok-sign-white-power-supremacy-alt-right-4chan-trolling-hoax-a9249846.html

If not intentional then incredibly hamfisted.
  • 1 0
 Just another sign that bike sales have slowed so much they still have to make pay roll cuts. Things should get better this year though.
  • 4 0
 Better for who? The bike industry price crash has treated me well the last year....
  • 3 0
 Does this mark a return to YT's amazing pre-2021 warranty response times?
  • 1 0
 Running a bike co in this economy? Markus, Y T yourself up for failure? Actually, he’s gonna look like a hero presiding over the inevitable rebound.
  • 2 0
 Trouble at (the YT ) mill.
  • 3 0
 Yup, why pay someone €100k if you can do it yourself.
  • 2 0
 @rich-2000: 100k? Is that a CEO salary in the UK?
  • 4 0
 @Muckal: no thats a bike industry ceo…
  • 1 0
 @rich-2000: well, then I'll rather pay for bikes and keep my non-management salary.
  • 1 0
 Markus “Bob Iger” Flossman







