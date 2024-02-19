Markus Flossmann Returns as CEO of YT Industries

YT Industries has announced that founder Markus Flossmann is returning to the position of CEO as Sam Nicols steps down.
In a short press release from YT Industries, the company announced the departure of Sam Nicols and the appointment of Markus Flossmann as CEO. The statement from YT Industries revealed Sam Nicols will be stepping away from the role of CEO with immediate effect. Sam Nicols joined the company as CEO in November 2020
following Markus Flossmann's decision to step aside as CEO after 12 years.
The latest news from YT Industries will see Markus Flossmann back as CEO, where he will "oversee the day-to-day business, and continue the growth of the company he founded back in 2008."
|I’m back in the driver's seat! After three years of stepping back from operations, I have now returned to my old role as CEO at YT Industries. As the founder, I‘ve never lost my love and passion for my baby and I look forward to taking YT to the next level.— Markus Flossmann, Founder & CEO, YT Industries
