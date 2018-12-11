Dakine Acquired by Marquee Brands LLC

When we started working on Dakine Mountain Bike products 19 years ago, it was driven by our personal goals, our love of the sport and feeling like we had something to add to the developing world of mountain biking. Since then our passion for riding bikes, building trails and designing great products for the mountain bike market has never wavered. We have been lucky enough to work with some of the most passionate mountain bike athletes in the business along with a staff that is dedicated to the sport.



As we have established mountain bike as a solid business category the Dakine dedication is stronger than ever. The new team at Marquee Brands and JR286 has given full support to our mountain bike division. They recognize that our base in Hood River, Oregon is a great mountain bike destination and gives us quality trails and testing access right out our door. Keeping the staff involved in all the sports and products we are involved in has been a key part of our success and a fact that the new owners' respect and value. We are looking forward to the partnership with Marquee Brands and JR286 and all the solid business background and new levels of support that they can bring to Dakine. — Chico Bukovansky, VP Sales