Dakine Acquired by Marquee Brands LLC

Marquee Brands announced that they are acquiring Dakine's Intellectual Property and brands in this press release
. JR286 has acquired all of the operating assets of Dakine and will become Marquee Brands' operating partner for Dakine.
Marquee Brands is a brand management company which also owns the Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, and Body Glove brands, along with a few others. JR286 and its affiliated group of companies specialize in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of branded and licensed sports equipment and accessories.
According to the release, Marquee Brands and JR286, who will develop Dakine's core categories, will maintain dedicated teams for the brand in Hood River, Oregon, Los Angeles, California, and Annecy, France. Ken Meidell, Dakine's current CEO, will be joining the Marquee Brands team.
We reached out to Dakine for comment and received the following from Chico Bukovansky:
|When we started working on Dakine Mountain Bike products 19 years ago, it was driven by our personal goals, our love of the sport and feeling like we had something to add to the developing world of mountain biking. Since then our passion for riding bikes, building trails and designing great products for the mountain bike market has never wavered. We have been lucky enough to work with some of the most passionate mountain bike athletes in the business along with a staff that is dedicated to the sport.
As we have established mountain bike as a solid business category the Dakine dedication is stronger than ever. The new team at Marquee Brands and JR286 has given full support to our mountain bike division. They recognize that our base in Hood River, Oregon is a great mountain bike destination and gives us quality trails and testing access right out our door. Keeping the staff involved in all the sports and products we are involved in has been a key part of our success and a fact that the new owners' respect and value. We are looking forward to the partnership with Marquee Brands and JR286 and all the solid business background and new levels of support that they can bring to Dakine.—Chico Bukovansky, VP Sales
21 Comments
They dont stand behind their warranty policy.
When called out they gripe and offer a “Generous 40% discount” instead of repair or replace if sefective.
Since they were bought by hurley theyve lost their soul and quality, its only downhill from here.
Weak pockets, crotches, and backpack zippers. Overpriced shit, stupid modern design with little function and short lifespan.
If you want quality, look elsewhere.
Think you're thinking about Billabong? They bought them in 2009. Then Altamont Capital Partners bought them both in 2016. They also own Brixton. Fox Head. Etc.
I personally don't like companies like this. They buy up brands and treat them as commodities. They treat the employees like ass. Generally what you start to see is less unique products... more regurgitated products. More work put on less people so that profits appear better than they are, etc. They make the companies appear like they're more profitable than they are and then flip them for profit.... that's why they've sold 3 times in 10 years.
My hopes is that having the current CEO in place will give them some stability. The goal with some of these guys is to buy brands with potential. Give them access to a larger audience. Plug in some new power employees. Otherwise leave them alone and watch them grow. But often times you have like when Vista bought Bell... they just put their fingers in too many places and screw it up.
Soooo.... hopefully it's a good thing for Dakine not a bad.
As for warranty... all my products from them have held up well. All of them.
Maybe it's time to bring back Roach as a Community owned brand that just makes decent stuff?
