Martin Loo Isn't From Hawaii

Jul 14, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Martin Loo. He s not from the state of Hawaii or on some kind of state funded team from it.
Rider Highlight
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


There's been a fellow out on the World cup Circuit the last couple of years who has had us scratching our heads a little. He's been lapping the course in a bright yellow kit with the word Hawaii prominently emblazoned on it. That got us thinking is the guy from Hawaii? Sponsored by a state-run team? What's his affiliation with Hawaii? Two days ago in the course preview, I used a photo of this guy on one of the climbs for scale, and someone else noticed it as well. So we went looking for him after short track and had a quick chat with the man.

Meet Martin Loo, he's not from Hawaii. Nowhere near it. Turns out Martin Loo is from Estonia. So the kit then? Martin rides for an Estonian shop called Hawaii Express. Martin has been racing the world cup for around five years now. But the eye-catching kit was a new addition last year. Martin has been making strides all season and currently sits in 22nd in the overall. When asked where he would like to be sitting by season's end? "Inside the top twenty for sure, But I'd like to break the top sixteen." Is there a track that you think would be best suited for that result, the response was quick. "Why not this one?" Martin is proving to be an interesting one to watch. Good luck tomorrow Martin Loo, and for the rest of the season. We will keep cheering you on from outside the tape. But we might keep shouting "yeah Hawaii! Get it!" Look for him tomorrow in the live broadcast, You can't miss that bright yellow kit.


It was this photo in the preview that got us thinking when someone asked what s the deal with the Hawaii kit We had been thinking the same thing for two years so we went and found out.
It was this photo in the preview that got us thinking when someone asked "what's the deal with the Hawaii kit?" We had been thinking the same thing for two years so we went and found out.

Martin quietly doing his thing in his bright kit.

Martin can mix it up with the big dogs just fine.

Val Di Sole with the number 29 plate. That plate is 22 now.

Keep smashing it, Martin.


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Neat that a 'national' business is supporting this guy on the international stage.
Hopefully this bit of pub gets him more/longer support
  • + 1
 Haha, I saw him racing the XCC and it’s nice to have the backstory. Good work!
  • + 1
 Thanks! I've been scratching my head at this one as well. Good luck to him!
  • + 1
 Stellar detective work there Matlock!
  • + 1
 True. The way you were able to piece the truth together from such scarce clues was amazing!....oh wait he just told you the answer when you asked him...hmmmm....forget about it. Wink

