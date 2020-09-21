Martin Maes & Robin Wallner Share Details of Their Race-Ending Crashes

I am usually a fan of some sketchy conditions but it got the best out of me today and I ended up catching a ride to the hospital instead of riding up to stage 3.



I am doing pretty good, thanks everyone who asked. A concussion and a sore & stiff neck but nothing broken so that’s good news.



Congrats on the win @adriendailly



Hope to be good to ride next weekend but will be cautious with the brain cells I have left. — Robin Wallner