Martin Maes & Robin Wallner Share Details of Their Race-Ending Crashes

Two of the top riders in the men's field pulled out of the Enduro World Series race in Pietra Ligure yesterday after crashes. Neither broke any bones, but Robin Wallner got a concussion and Martin Maes said his hand went numb for a few minutes due to a deep cut on his wrist. Scroll right on the above Instagram embed to see the damage if you have a strong stomach.
We wish them both a smooth recovery and hope to see them at the final round next weekend in Finale Ligure.
|The day started very well with a 2nd and 3rd place. A small off on stage 3 ended up my day due to the impact on my nerves making my hand feels totally numb for a few minutes. Stitched up and hoping to be able to ride next week the @world_enduro in Finale!—Martin Maes
|I am usually a fan of some sketchy conditions but it got the best out of me today and I ended up catching a ride to the hospital instead of riding up to stage 3.
I am doing pretty good, thanks everyone who asked. A concussion and a sore & stiff neck but nothing broken so that’s good news.
Congrats on the win @adriendailly
Hope to be good to ride next weekend but will be cautious with the brain cells I have left.—Robin Wallner
