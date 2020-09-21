Martin Maes & Robin Wallner Share Details of Their Race-Ending Crashes

Sep 21, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Two of the top riders in the men's field pulled out of the Enduro World Series race in Pietra Ligure yesterday after crashes. Neither broke any bones, but Robin Wallner got a concussion and Martin Maes said his hand went numb for a few minutes due to a deep cut on his wrist. Scroll right on the above Instagram embed to see the damage if you have a strong stomach.

We wish them both a smooth recovery and hope to see them at the final round next weekend in Finale Ligure.


bigquotesThe day started very well with a 2nd and 3rd place. A small off on stage 3 ended up my day due to the impact on my nerves making my hand feels totally numb for a few minutes. Stitched up and hoping to be able to ride next week the @world_enduro in Finale!Martin Maes


bigquotesI am usually a fan of some sketchy conditions but it got the best out of me today and I ended up catching a ride to the hospital instead of riding up to stage 3.

I am doing pretty good, thanks everyone who asked. A concussion and a sore & stiff neck but nothing broken so that’s good news.

Congrats on the win @adriendailly

Hope to be good to ride next weekend but will be cautious with the brain cells I have left.Robin Wallner


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Martin Maes Robin Wallner Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


12 Comments

  • 26 0
 I got a paper cut after stapling together some code reports at work so I totally know how these guys feel to get injured on the job. You just never know how dangerous an 8.5x11 sheet of paper can be sometimes, dawg.
  • 6 0
 Did you put the new cover sheet on the TPS report though?
  • 4 0
 Yeah. It's just that we're putting new coversheets on all the TPS reports *before* they go out now. So if you could just remember to do that from now on, that'd be great.
  • 3 0
 @thustlewhumber: but do you PHYSICALLY take the specs from the customer....if not you must PHYSICALLY deliver them to the software people?
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: I have people skills, what the hell is wrong with you!
  • 9 0
 will be cautious with the brain cells I have left. Legend!
  • 1 0
 Even though they are part of the deal, injuries are the bad stuff you don't want to happen to anyone. Tip for Martin here, coming from an expert keyboard warrior: If once again you've got to choose between limb saving treatment and be disqualified, or lose the limb but don't be disqualified, go for the limb saving treatment. WADA can suck it. There is no overall for the EWS this year anyway so even if you get disqualified, you can at least keep on riding!
  • 3 0
 I'm sorry, but a concussion is not good news.
  • 6 1
 Your reading comprehension needs some practice there, bud. He said,"nothing broken so that's good news."
  • 2 0
 @mtbmaniatv: Kinda depends on how you look at it. Some injuries take longer to fully heal (if ever) than others. A concussion doesn't necessarily heal quicker than a broken bone, especially for top athletes who need to rely on reflexes and coordination. Either way, quick news is nice and all but ideally he just cuts back on screen time and does what he has to do with a concussion. Whatever social media tells you, social media can wait.
  • 4 3
 Friday Fails has taught us that this what happens when you let your Ibis do the work.
  • 1 0
 My bracket did not have a good time this round. Martin Maes DNF, and Ella Connelly DNS due to possible covid exposure.

