Martin Maes Signs with Orbea Fox Enduro Team

Dec 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Martin Maes has announced he has signed with Orbea bikes for the 2022 season and beyond.

GT announced that its 9-year partnership with the Belgian rider had ended at the start of the month and speculation had been rife since then about where his future could lie. Martin has been incredibly successful with GT from finishing fourth as a 16-year-old at the first-ever EWS in Punta Ala in 2013 to becoming one of the fastest and most consistent enduro racers in the world and then winning his final ever race with the team at the Tweed Valley in October.


Orbea has also gone through some team changes this year with Damien Oton retiring after two seasons with the team and Evan Wall moving on to a new setup after his Pinkbike Academy contract ran out. Martin will join Vid Persak and Luara Charles on the team as the flagship rider and will be hoping to continue his winning form as he returns to full-time racing following the birth of his son in June. Another interesting thing we picked up from the press release is that Martin's downhill cameos are set to continue with Orbea. We'll wait and see if this means Orbea has a downhill bike in development or if Martin will be racing World Cups on a shorter travel bike as he did for GT this year.


bigquotesWe discussed our concerns and objectives; our values and challenges; and we found common ground that has since blossomed into a concrete relationship that starts now. I already feel at home at Orbea. It is a family that has grown steadily in recent years, and I’m attracted to its philosophy, its products, its people, and its way of working. I come to give my best, just like them. And for the rest, next season will tell,Martin Maes


bigquotesWe have chosen each other because of a shared goal: to win the EWS and develop the best products. We’re ALL IN! We are going to do our very best, each and every day, to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves. Let’s give it all, let’s be all in.Iñaki Ucín, Orbea Sponsorship Manager



