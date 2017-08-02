Martin Söderström: Three Bike Parks, One Weekend - Video

Aug 2, 2017 at 22:00
Aug 2, 2017
by rasoulution Communication Agency  
 
MTB Pro, Martin Söderström’s summer just got even more exciting as he was challenged on a mountain bike mission by BMW Mountains. The mission—making it to three bike parks in one weekend and completing different MTB challenges on the go.

BMW Mountains on a mission

by rasoulution
Martin was given a task to choose three bike parks in any location in Europe and had to reach them within a one-weekend time frame, completing special challenges on the way. He decided on three of the hottest bike spots in the Austrian Alps, and hit the legendary jumps, dared drops and downhill tracks in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Bikepark Königsberg and Bikepark Planai.

Day one in Königsberg. Jump challenge.


Day one in Königsberg. Jump challenge.

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend


Day two at the legendary downhill track in Bikepark Planai.

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend


Day three in Saalbach Hinterglemm. The backflip challenge.

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Martin S derstr m Three Bike Parks One Weekend

Stay tuned for more since Martin is not the only athlete being challenged this summer as Hannah Barnes is set to take on the mission next. But that is not all, for the cherry on top, you will have a chance to be a part of the mission, win weekly prizes from Garmin, or go on a road-trip with Martin and Hannah. Keep an eye on http://bit.ly/BMWMountainsOnAMission, since August 21st will mark the day your mission will be revealed.

http://www.facebook.com/BMWMountains/
http://www.instagram.com/bmwmountains/

Photo credit: Jan Kasl

MENTIONS: @rasoulution
6 Comments

  • + 7
 Martin seems like such a good dude and has some of the best style in the game. We don't see enough of him anymore! But dear auto industry marketing teams, please stop with these commercials! I don't blame the riders (I'd gladly ride for a car commercial for paycheck if I had the skills), but I can't think of a single one of these silly commercials that didn't miss the mark. Want me to consider buying a BMW? Show me three minutes of Martin actually riding those mountains. Cut the fluff. End it with "brought to you by BMW." That'll impact my opinion far more than these wannabe Top Gear segments.


/rant. Carry on!
  • + 2
 You'd think with Martin's skills & BMW's budget this would be awesome, but
  • + 1
 "next up: Hannah Barnes" normally every coverage with hannah is mint .... nevertheless i am very afraid of what bmw comes up with Frown
  • + 1
 nice bike. the car is nicer though.. Big Grin
  • + 1
 I would like weekly prizes from bmw!
  • - 1
 Can't decide what was more nerve-racking, the downhill challenge or the backflip challenge.

Post a Comment



