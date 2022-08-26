Martin Söderström Announces Retirement

Martin Söderström announced on social media that he has chosen to step back from professional riding after an illustrious 15-year career.
The stylish slopestyle and freeride athlete was one of the first Swedish riders to make his mark on the international cycling world, paving the way for younger riders like Emil Johansson, who credits Söderström as one of his biggest riding influences. From the FMB World Tour and Joyride to Rampage, Söderström has racked up a long list of slopestyle podiums, video parts, and so many more achievements within the sport in the nearly two decades since a skatepark opened in his hometown and he there discovered the joy of riding on two wheels.
|The time has come! I am happy & proud to say that I look back on my life/career on two wheels with a smile on my face! All the amazing people I’ve met, fans, places I’ve been, partners that believed in me year after year and family that supported me the way they could. I have informed my sponsors that I won’t be a professional athlete the way I’ve been for the past 15 years anymore. I’ll always be involved in the sport & love it from the bottom of my heart. It will just be more on my own terms & on a different level. The biggest thanks go out to my amazing partners you guys are like family to me & I’m forever grateful that you’ve made the life I’ve lived possible. (Of course also all you guys, it’s not possible to be a pro-biker without followers/fans.)—Martin Söderström
We at Pinkbike would like to extend our congratulations to Martin for an incredible career. It's been a joy to watch, and we can't wait to see what's next.
