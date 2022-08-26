Martin Söderström Announces Retirement

Aug 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Martin Soderstrom and Andrew Taylor road tripping through Mexico during Adidas Baja or Bust.
Photo: Paris Gore

Martin Söderström announced on social media that he has chosen to step back from professional riding after an illustrious 15-year career.

The stylish slopestyle and freeride athlete was one of the first Swedish riders to make his mark on the international cycling world, paving the way for younger riders like Emil Johansson, who credits Söderström as one of his biggest riding influences. From the FMB World Tour and Joyride to Rampage, Söderström has racked up a long list of slopestyle podiums, video parts, and so many more achievements within the sport in the nearly two decades since a skatepark opened in his hometown and he there discovered the joy of riding on two wheels.

bigquotesThe time has come! I am happy & proud to say that I look back on my life/career on two wheels with a smile on my face! All the amazing people I’ve met, fans, places I’ve been, partners that believed in me year after year and family that supported me the way they could. I have informed my sponsors that I won’t be a professional athlete the way I’ve been for the past 15 years anymore. I’ll always be involved in the sport & love it from the bottom of my heart. It will just be more on my own terms & on a different level. The biggest thanks go out to my amazing partners you guys are like family to me & I’m forever grateful that you’ve made the life I’ve lived possible. (Of course also all you guys, it’s not possible to be a pro-biker without followers/fans.)Martin Söderström

We at Pinkbike would like to extend our congratulations to Martin for an incredible career. It's been a joy to watch, and we can't wait to see what's next.



21 Comments

  • 19 1
 Congrats on a killer career! Please dont go to eslopestyle for retirement
  • 13 0
 Thank you for everything you've done for the sport! One of the all time best mtb personalities.
  • 6 0
 Cheers to an insanely impressive career! Always a favorite to watch, incredibly stylish and inovative! Good luck with whatever comes next !
  • 4 0
 Nothing reminds you how old you are getting more than your favorite athletes retiring...lol Eager to see what's next for him. Hopefully something where we get to see more of him because he has such a great personality.
  • 5 0
 Damn.. we lose one of the greatest!!
  • 1 0
 . . . . .. . .  . . . . .
  • 1 0
 One of the best 360 clicked tables, or whatever you call it, in the game. Wanted him to land that last drop so bad at Joyride the year he broke his femur. That was a winning run. That being said, I thought he was already retired? I guess not.
  • 2 0
 Respect. Always the smart call to get out while healthy, happy and on a high note. Best to your future M.
  • 1 0
 Congratulations Martin! I had to pleasure to ride with him years ago in Quebec at city 8. It was inspirational for me. Thank you
  • 1 0
 Was great working with Martin over the years, he was one of the best in our sport, good luck in the next chapter
  • 1 0
 His 2013 joyride run was incredible. One of my all time favorite riders. Wish him all the best in the future!
  • 1 0
 Are you going to retire into gravel racing.....?
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/S7tKTsz-QAo
@2:16 best segment
  • 1 0
 Do you know who I am?
Martin Söderström!
  • 1 0
 Oh man! Such an inspiration. All the best for the future, Martin
  • 1 0
 I always liked being able to make my drinks fizzy
Below threshold threads are hidden





