Martin Söderström Announces Retirement

The time has come! I am happy & proud to say that I look back on my life/career on two wheels with a smile on my face! All the amazing people I’ve met, fans, places I’ve been, partners that believed in me year after year and family that supported me the way they could. I have informed my sponsors that I won’t be a professional athlete the way I’ve been for the past 15 years anymore. I’ll always be involved in the sport & love it from the bottom of my heart. It will just be more on my own terms & on a different level. The biggest thanks go out to my amazing partners you guys are like family to me & I’m forever grateful that you’ve made the life I’ve lived possible. (Of course also all you guys, it’s not possible to be a pro-biker without followers/fans.) — Martin Söderström