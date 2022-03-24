close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Martin Whiteley on the Complexities of Hosting World Cups & Why USA Rounds Are Scarce

Mar 24, 2022
by Beta MTB  
Photo Sven Martin
https://www.betamtb.com/news-issues/balancing-act-why-hosting-a-world-cup-is-so-complex/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Op Ed Martin Whiteley DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66420 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
44499 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
44184 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43960 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42382 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36835 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36732 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
33916 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007553
Mobile Version of Website