Martina Berta Sustains Spinal Fracture at Round 3 of the Internazionali d'Italia Series

Martina Berta has sustained a spinal fracture after a rock garden crash at the third round of the 2022 Internazionali d'Italia Series.
Coming off a 7th place in the XCC and 12th in the XC at the first World Cup of the season in Brazil Martina Berta was taking on round three of the 2022 Internazionali d'Italia Series before a nasty crash in a rock garden has left her with a fracture of the dorsal vertebra.
After being checked over for the injury Martina has been told to have 30 days of absolute rest with both a brace and collar. In an update posted on social media yesterday Martina has shared she is now walking after the crash on Sunday. Her team, Santa Cruz-FSA, has said that she will be missing the next two World Cup rounds in Albstadt and Nove Mesto.
|After a bad crash during the practice on course at the @internazionaliditaliaseries in Capoliveri on Sunday, I suffered a spinal fracture. Today I walked for the first time after the crash.
A long recovery journey and one of the biggest challenges of my career is waiting for me, in order to be back doing what I love most... mtb racing! I can't wait to start this journey with the special people who stand by me!
A huge thank you to Michele Ricci and to @__tabor for the professionalism and for the heart they're putting day by day in my recovery.
Special thanks to my family, to @irontibi, to @santacruzfsa and to @centrosportivoesercito for the incredible support!
Thanks to my friends and to all the people who are making me feel their support, even with just a message! It feels good.— Martina Berta
|We left Martina tired but smiling during her training on the trails of Isola d'Elba in view of the third round of the Internazionali d'Italia Series. Just returned from the long trip to Brazil, after the 7th place in the XCC race and the 12th at the first of the World Cup 2022, on Sunday she was victim of a crash during the last practices, just on the rock garden of the Capoliveri track.
No race for her and early back home for precautionary checks. The result of the doctors arrived yesterday: "Fracture of a dorsal vertebra. Prognosis of 30 days of absolute rest with brace and collar."
At the moment it's impossible to have a clear idea of how long will be the recovery before her comeback on the saddle. For sure Martina will definitely miss the next Albstadt and Nove Mesto World Cup stages.— Santa Cruz-FSA Team
We wish Martina all the best with her recovery and hope that she is back riding soon.
