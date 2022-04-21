Martina Berta Sustains Spinal Fracture at Round 3 of the Internazionali d'Italia Series





Thanks to my friends and to all the people who are making me feel their support, even with just a message! It feels good. After a bad crash during the practice on course at the @internazionaliditaliaseries in Capoliveri on Sunday, I suffered a spinal fracture. Today I walked for the first time after the crash.A long recovery journey and one of the biggest challenges of my career is waiting for me, in order to be back doing what I love most... mtb racing! I can't wait to start this journey with the special people who stand by me!A huge thank you to Michele Ricci and to @__tabor for the professionalism and for the heart they're putting day by day in my recovery.Special thanks to my family, to @irontibi, to @santacruzfsa and to @centrosportivoesercito for the incredible support!Thanks to my friends and to all the people who are making me feel their support, even with just a message! It feels good. — Martina Berta