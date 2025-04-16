Powered by Outside

First Look: Marzocchi Bomber Z Is A More Affordable, Longer Travel Fox 38

Apr 16, 2025
by Seb Stott  
Marzocchi have launched a more affordable long-travel fork for enduro and eMTB. The Bomber Z has 38 mm stanchions and can be configured with 150-190 mm travel - that's a wider range of travel options than the Fox 38 (160-180 mm) and RockShox Zeb (160-190 mm).

While Marzocchi already offered the Super Z with Fox's Grip X damper, it was pretty expensive at $999 USD. This new Bomber Z takes advantage of the older and simpler (but underrated) Grip damper and comes in at a more attainable price: $799 USD.
Super Z Details

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Travel: 150-190mm
• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44mm (29")
• Grip damper (compression with lockout & rebound)
• 38mm stanchions
• Claimed weight: 2313 g (29")
• Price: $799 USD / $1069 CAD / 1,169 EUR
marzocchi.com

While the Fox 38 Performance is available with this Grip damper to OEMs, it can be found online for less money. However, the Bomber Z does feature the pressure-releaving bleed buttons only seen on the more expensive Performance Elite and Factory versions of the Fox 38.

It also has its own lower casting with Marzocchi's distinctive M-shaped arch, plus a 200 mm post mount rather than Fox's (arguably outdated) 180 mm standard. It's rated for rotors up to 230 mm and system weights of up to 169 kg (nice), making clear its intentions as a fork for big terrain, hefty e-bikes, or both.

The claimed weight for the 29" version is 2313 g (29"), which is about the same as a Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb - and considerably lighter than a RockShox Domain (2,540 g).

The Marzocchi has a simplified air spring, without the internal cartridge design found in the Fox 38. That should save some weight and cost - the Super Z with the Grip X damper is considerably lighter than the Fox, at 2180 g.

Right now, the Bomber Z is only available in 170 mm travel and 29" - red or black. Marzocchi say a 27.5" version will be available too. Air springs are available aftermarket for $80 in 150-190 mm travel.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Suspension Fork Marzocchi Marzocchi Bomber


Author Info:
Member since Dec 29, 2014
470 articles
Report
108 Comments
  • 11013
 I'm old enough to remember when the Bomber Z1 was the first suspension fork to work the way that you'd expect a suspension fork to work. They blew everything else out of the water. Not sure why I'd buy a rebranded Fox.
  • 2121
flag neimbc (Apr 16, 2025 at 4:58) (Below Threshold)
 I'm pretty sure Fox just owns the brand, Zoke's are still made in Italy at their factory.
  • 590
 @neimbc: it literally has a Fox Grip damper
  • 660
 @neimbc: they haven’t been made in Italy in at least 15 years. Whenever Tenneco bought them the first time around 2010.
  • 53
 @dungeonbeast: an then dumped the MTB side. Tennaco now own Ohlins?
  • 182
 @naptime: They sold Ohlins to Brembo.
  • 80
 @dungeonbeast: exactly, SunTour used to make them after Tenneco bought the brand. Then Fox bought it again and now SunTour makes DVO.
  • 10
 I'm with you !
  • 57
 @southoftheborder: Suntour builds DVO in the factory but that is literally it. DVO is still completely proprietary has their own engineering
  • 60
 @dungeonbeast: 2008. 2007 year marzos were the last of the Italians. Arguably the best year for the 888, 66 and DJ series. Especially the DJ 4x.
  • 20
 @inked-up-metalhead: I had the white 4X fork on a Charge Blender. Mint bike at the time.
  • 120
 @floppyjaloppy: there are some major similarities between DVO and suntour’s top tier.
  • 120
 Right there with you www.pinkbike.com/photo/7706170 . Mine were purchased from a bike shop in Liverpool with my student loan. I ate a lot of plain rice dinners that year!
  • 10
 @TommyNunchuck: yup, white lowers, black stanchions and crown, chrome graphics with the rainbow stripes. Always wanted a set, ended up with an OG pike instead, all the same specs but 400g heavier due to the coil u turn spring. Should have spent the extra on the air u turn version 🤷🏻
  • 20
 @dungeonbeast: @dungeonbeast: tenneco made the middle and lower end forks in taiwan and a few of the super high end ones in italy iirc, could be wrong.
  • 70
 @Woody25: I bought a Z2 to replace a RS Indy with my student loan in 1997.
  • 20
 Back in 1997 I had a Marzocchi Z.1 Dual, 4" travel with QR dropouts and dual disc mounts just in case you wanted to snap your steer tube.
  • 30
 IDK. I bought a z1 coil for my enduro and pretty much have decided I'll never run another fork on a big bike ever again. Far and away the best fork I've had. No numbness in the hands anymore. Climbs fine. Handles big hits fine. Still poppy somehow. Cost me $300 new on sale. Changing the spring is a 3-minute job with a 32mm socket. Set it up once, twiddled rebound twice, and now I never think about it again.
That's after chasing the dragon with DVO, Suntour, and Rockshox for years. Maybe Fox would be better but for the price, I just don't care.
  • 10
 It’s red.
  • 636
 1169 is affordable for a fork ? noice, thats how much i paid my gravel bike.
  • 578
 tariffic pricing
  • 50
 fully agree. this fork now occupies the same section as the 38 performance (both the grip x and original grip damper), and the super z, all made by fox/marzocchi. all these forks are within about $100 of each other. if u want/need the pressure relief valves, than u would probably also benefit from the grip x2 damper found in the performance elite/factory versions.
  • 161
 Well technically they never said affordable, just "more affordable Fox 38"
  • 60
 Its 800usd for an american product. Right now that would be 700€. Which is fine, but the fork is just not worth 1170eur.
  • 102
 just picked up a new 38 for £380
  • 67
 Just get an ohlins
  • 31
 Feels like they take the US retail price and add the distributor margin on top of that.
  • 10
 The US has low priced deals on suspension forks, shocks, and just mountain bike stuff in general. There is a large oversupply right now. Get it while it is hot.
  • 30
 @Alexanderskh: edit: less unaffordable
  • 106
 Yea but you can't have fun on a gravel bike.
  • 40
 @chakaping: it feels like they take the US retail price and then take the piss as well.
  • 166
 @tacklingdummy: buy it all now because it’s all going to get really expensive soon thanks to the f*ckwits in charge of your country.
  • 161
 @CustardCountry: That's King F*ckwit...
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: Type 2 fun only...
  • 21
 @Gruta: I’ve done of long gravel rides. Always more fun on the trails.
  • 20
 @Korbi777: Remember that the USD price is without VAT and the EUR includes VAT. I'm not saying it's worth the money, but USD/EUR prices for consumer goods are never a simple currency exhchange calculation.
  • 60
 This is the kind of fork you buy new used after someone replaced their OEM spec with a 40% off retail Factory 38.
There will be good deal to had
  • 40
 @aly-14: truths
  • 10
 @bananowy: true, but $799 equals €703 at the moment. Add 20% VAT and it's roughly €840. Where does the other €330/$375 come from?
  • 40
 @Mac1987: It almost doesn't matter, thanks to Trump, Im boycotting American stuff where possible, looking at Ohlins for my next fork!
  • 10
 @Kimbers: yeah same here, although I make an exception for brands I really like, like Hayes (Dominion brakes) and Manitou (Mattoc and Mezzer forks).
However, with the US getting a seriously bad reputation lately, it seems lots of brands are raising already high prices in Europe (maybe to cover losses in the US), instead of compensating for that reputation loss by investing in their European position. This seems weird to me. If you care about that large and wealthy market at all, making your product less and less attractive seems like a bad choice.
  • 364
 I don't understand why they didn't make it a coil. In my mind that's what Marzocchi was known for. These are just like 38s with different damper options and a different arch. They aren't even really cheaper especially when you factor in sales.

When Fox first bought Marzocchi and they released the Z1 it was notable. A cheap (relatively) fork with a good, but simple damper and a coil spring option. It had a niche and a clear reason to buy. I guess if you want a 190mm fork with a Fox damper this is the one for you?
  • 71
 Bet that’s coming next
  • 30
 @dadbod4life: inverted in the form of the shiver to go up next to the inverted 38
  • 150
 Jenson has the coil Z1 on clearance and they still don't sell. People are weight weenies.
  • 20
 @dadbod4life: I thought that when they did the Super Z, but nothing so far.
Z1 coil is great apart from the big gap between spring weights.
  • 10
 @Adamrideshisbike: I reckon that's partly the reason. It's a really good fork but weighs about the same as a 38 Domain air (i've got both and there's barely no weight difference). A 38 Marz coil will be near dual crown weight I would expect.
  • 51
 Amen. 38mm Coil would be MUCH more appealing.
  • 10
 @Adamrideshisbike: I think Bhagwan summarized people perfectly in this instance.
  • 20
 @Adamrideshisbike: I’m pretty sure the weight doesn’t matter all that much. But having to buy extra springs and opening up the fork to change spring rate puts a lot of people off coil forks. Even more so than coil shocks, which are already quite niche.
  • 20
 @Ttimer: true.
  • 41
 @Ttimer: In all fairness though, you still have to open up all new Fox air forks, remove the air spring and remove the glob of slick honey...

At least the coil spring swap is quicker!
  • 10
 @Adamrideshisbike: if I ever rode a "normal" bike i would put a coil z1 on it, or a formula selva c.
  • 10
 @mior: www.jensonusa.com/marzocchi-bomber-z1-coil-grip-29-170mm-fork-oe-packaged

Put this on your wall for when the time comes Smile
  • 21
 @Adamrideshisbike: that is a damn good price. people were selling suntour epixons for around that during the pandemic. I paid around $110 for a shiver DC WC which is on my hardtail and it would take a lot for me to swap that out
  • 80
 I've got the Z1 coil on my enduro bike and really like it. Bought it because it was the only affordable option during the expensive bike parts pandemic era. But it's so good that I'm not tempted to replace it by any of the current deals. Bike is now 37 pounds instead of 36 with the old lyrik. Whatever.
  • 11
 This fork is also released to meet a price point. Coil is a good lot more expensive, you need to offer different spring gauges and usually requires a different damper as well. So instead of offering one version of the fork, they'd have to offer different versions or deal with customers wanting to exchange parts. I suppose they decided it wasn't worth it for them. Basically the reason why a lot of brand don't offer coil sprung forks or at least not for their cheaper forks. Air is cheap and can be made to be one size fits all.
  • 40
 @mior: The Z1 coil rides really well. My brother had one on his Bronson for years. Thing was flawless the entire time. Just have to ignore the weight.
  • 340
 Fox pricing in Europe was already a joke and gets more ridiculous each new work they release.
  • 40
 Yet they are the most discounted brand now, bught DHX2 for $400 recently.
  • 290
 Manitou Mezzer Expert has an $850 MSRP and weighs nearly 300g less than this new 'Zocchi!
  • 200
 And Manitou doesn't require an $80 part for every travel change.
  • 40
 @ChiefSilverback good call, Mezzer can't get to 190 travel, but that's incredible value I agree.

Maybe Zokes will continue the 38mm stanchions in the this "traditional" format and Fox will be the premium USD 38mm offering.

Would live to see these long travel "enduro" forks ship with adapters to switch between 20x110 & 15x110 axles.
  • 40
 Mezzer Pro still on sale for stupid cheap for the 27.5 option. I bought one this winter and converted my V1 Dreadnought full 27.5 and so far am loving it.
  • 10
 @redfoxrun: I'm curious to see how the 20x110 issue is addressed in general.
  • 10
 @redfoxrun: D
o you think you could tell the difference between a 180 and a 190 fork in a blind test? Pretty sure I couldn't. Not slagging you, I just think we (the collective) get too hung up on numbers.
  • 190
 Well there not going to sell many of these in Europe. At the current exchange rate is should cost about €710 but the RRP is over €1100. You can buy a Zeb Ultimate for €800
  • 161
 best looking Fox to date
  • 20
 That's only legal in a few states here.
  • 120
 Saving my money for the new 2027 Shiver.
  • 10
 cant wait
  • 111
 Is it a "disposable Fox" like the Z2 and the Z1 as you can't replace the bushing when they are dead because these are cast?
  • 80
 Exactement.
  • 10
 Hello, can you please elaborate? Is the lower bushing not removable on the Z1? When I did lower service upper seemed like a seperate part. Maybe you have pictures? If these new forks really have non removable bushings it is a dealbreaker 100% for any sane person.
  • 101
 I got a 170MM 38 29" with a grip damper brand new on Jenson for $350. Why would anyone buy this?
  • 22
 You're comparing a blow out sale price to a full retail price... That's like asking why anyone would buy a pair of Jordans when you can get a different pair of Jordans on blow out at Ross.
  • 10
 Look at how cheap the old version of the Z1 is on jenson rn for a better comparison.
  • 80
 I miss italian Marzocchi's ... they was super soft, easy to regulate, sincere in its guidance and rigidity.
  • 50
 lol Marzocchi tell us you didn't sell any Super Zs, without telling us you didn't sell any Super Zs... I feel like I am watching toddlers come up with a pricing and positioning strategy, meant to trick all consumers into believing a narrative.
  • 80
 Cheap? Someone just paid me 500 bucks to ride an elastomer.
  • 70
 You've been ripped off! I was given $650 and a rigid steel fork
  • 30
 As a lighter rider, (70kg) I took the Grip2 damper out of my Fox38 and swapped in the GRIP. it was and still is night and day. The Grip2 was so over damped for my body weight. The GRIP damper is very very plush and responsive. highly recommend it.
  • 30
 Bringing the Z back! Little history lesson: 1997-98 Marzocchi made dual crown forks for the pro's.. Cost:$2000 per fork with only a couple hundred made each year. Carrado Herin won the 97 WC DH on one. Happened across one a few years back. Called the Super T, but the serial says it's a ZT. So... The Z is back baby. When the Super T went into casting for production they called it the Super T Pro, Pro is for production as the previous versions were had mostly CNC'd bits.
  • 60
 I’ll take a 29” Marzocchi 66 RC3 Ti with chrome stanchions please.
  • 30
 And a 55 RC3ti as well, while you're at it
  • 20
 The closing sentence on weight (2180g) is closer to a pre-2023 Lyrik/Yari than the info box (2313g), which is more like a 38/Zeb. I just bought a (new) 2022 Yari and 180mm airshaft for $230. If this fork is indeed 2180g, I'll be on the lookout for sales later on. I don't think the weight of the Zeb/38 is worth the stiffness advantage for most riders.
  • 30
 The closing weight of 2180 is for the Super Z which uses the Grip X damper. The bomber Z in the article weighs more at 2313.
  • 30
 Marzocchi is selling Z1s for 300-450€ in Europe right now. Also Coils and DJs. Get 'em while you can Smile
That price they posted here for the new Z is not even close to what they will actually sell for...
  • 20
 Only reason this product exists: Overstock of GRIP dampers (?)

I'd rather have a pinch-bolt floating axle than some burp buttons.

Fox orange instead of Marzocchi red. RIP.
And, what's this soft-ass font being used for Marzocchi? Marzocchi is freeride = tougher looking graphics

The only person who would buy this is someone who wants a new, 38mm stanchion fork that can hit 190mm of travel, that's a Fox product. So, so niche.
  • 20
 On the internal cartridge of the airspring in the 38: Any takes on removing that whole cartridge and replacing with this Marzocchi hairspring? Any takes on compatibility issues?
  • 10
 Not compatible. Why anyway?
  • 10
 @rgtec-components: well... I guess I don't understand why the 38 has this internal cartridge with the airspring, and the 36 doesn't. And this article highlights how that could be a (albeit negligible) weight benefit for the Z.

Would the standard 38 cartridge have a different surface treatment, for friction with the air piston? Does that internal cartridge add rigidity? What's the purpose?
  • 10
 @rattapatpat: optimized volumes for a slightly more linear spring curve. A non cartridge version would be a step back.

I guess for the 36 the fork extra weight would put it at a disadvantage against the competition, esp.in the marketing perspective
  • 10
 99% sure the Fox stanchion lacks an equalising dimple.
  • 73
 Affordable?
I just picked up a new 38 for under £400
  • 21
 So basically the same as before, just with 38mm stanchions? So basically there goes the last 180mm fork that isn't overly stiff. Had the old one with a coil and Grip2 conversions. Pretty great fork.
  • 10
 2000 150mm Z1CR was the bees knees on my black w chrome decals RFX before it got stolen! Death to Vegas bike theives! But insurance got me a replacement orange rfx w a 2001 Z1 w/a TA. So it was all good.
  • 30
 Marzocchi 66 ATA and RC3 are rolling in their graves
  • 30
 Bring back the shiver SC tup
  • 10
 i swear that this fork has been out for like almost a year now hasn't it? i saw it on there website like 9 months ago when i was looking for a new fork.
  • 10
 Pretty sure they just took the US price and tacked on a distributor fee—no real localization here.
  • 34
 I am more interested in the Rocky Mountain ebike the fork is attached to. Is that a new release? Looks like a different motor than the current generation of Rocky’s
  • 10
 that's the new Instinct Powerplay SL, probably the BC edition.
bikes.com/collections/instinct-powerplay-sl
  • 14
 I bet Ukrainian will not like this name of product.
Below threshold threads are hidden







