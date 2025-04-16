First Look: Marzocchi Bomber Z Is A More Affordable, Longer Travel Fox 38

Marzocchi have launched a more affordable long-travel fork for enduro and eMTB. The Bomber Z has 38 mm stanchions and can be configured with 150-190 mm travel - that's a wider range of travel options than the Fox 38 (160-180 mm) and RockShox Zeb (160-190 mm).
While Marzocchi already offered the Super Z
with Fox's Grip X damper, it was pretty expensive at $999 USD. This new Bomber Z takes advantage of the older and simpler (but underrated) Grip damper and comes in at a more attainable price: $799 USD.
Bomber Z Details
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Travel: 150-190mm
• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44mm (29")
• Grip damper (compression with lockout & rebound)
• 38mm stanchions
• Claimed weight: 2313 g (29")
• Price: $799 USD / $1069 CAD / 1,169 EUR
• marzocchi.com
While the Fox 38 Performance is available with this Grip damper to OEMs, it can be found online for less money. However, the Bomber Z does feature the pressure-releaving bleed buttons only seen on the more expensive Performance Elite and Factory versions of the Fox 38.
It also has its own lower casting with Marzocchi's distinctive M-shaped arch, plus a 200 mm post mount rather than Fox's (arguably outdated) 180 mm standard. It's rated for rotors up to 230 mm and system weights of up to 169 kg (nice), making clear its intentions as a fork for big terrain, hefty e-bikes, or both.
The claimed weight for the 29" version is 2313 g (29"), which is about the same as a Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb - and considerably lighter than a RockShox Domain
(2,540 g).
The Marzocchi has a simplified air spring, without the internal cartridge design found in the Fox 38. That should save some weight and cost - the Super Z with the Grip X damper is considerably lighter than the Fox, at 2180 g.
Right now, the Bomber Z is only available in 170 mm travel and 29" - red or black. Marzocchi say a 27.5" version will be available too. Air springs are available aftermarket
for $80 in 150-190 mm travel.
That's after chasing the dragon with DVO, Suntour, and Rockshox for years. Maybe Fox would be better but for the price, I just don't care.
There will be good deal to had
However, with the US getting a seriously bad reputation lately, it seems lots of brands are raising already high prices in Europe (maybe to cover losses in the US), instead of compensating for that reputation loss by investing in their European position. This seems weird to me. If you care about that large and wealthy market at all, making your product less and less attractive seems like a bad choice.
When Fox first bought Marzocchi and they released the Z1 it was notable. A cheap (relatively) fork with a good, but simple damper and a coil spring option. It had a niche and a clear reason to buy. I guess if you want a 190mm fork with a Fox damper this is the one for you?
Z1 coil is great apart from the big gap between spring weights.
At least the coil spring swap is quicker!
Put this on your wall for when the time comes
Maybe Zokes will continue the 38mm stanchions in the this "traditional" format and Fox will be the premium USD 38mm offering.
Would live to see these long travel "enduro" forks ship with adapters to switch between 20x110 & 15x110 axles.
o you think you could tell the difference between a 180 and a 190 fork in a blind test? Pretty sure I couldn't. Not slagging you, I just think we (the collective) get too hung up on numbers.
That price they posted here for the new Z is not even close to what they will actually sell for...
I'd rather have a pinch-bolt floating axle than some burp buttons.
Fox orange instead of Marzocchi red. RIP.
And, what's this soft-ass font being used for Marzocchi? Marzocchi is freeride = tougher looking graphics
The only person who would buy this is someone who wants a new, 38mm stanchion fork that can hit 190mm of travel, that's a Fox product. So, so niche.
Would the standard 38 cartridge have a different surface treatment, for friction with the air piston? Does that internal cartridge add rigidity? What's the purpose?
I guess for the 36 the fork extra weight would put it at a disadvantage against the competition, esp.in the marketing perspective
I just picked up a new 38 for under £400
