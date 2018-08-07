Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork

The Z1 is an excellent performer, and that's not just compared to other forks in this price range – it can also hold its own against the top-of-the-line forks currently on the market. It's not the lightest, and constant tinkerers may find themselves wishing for more dials to turn, but for hard chargers looking for a sturdy, smooth operating fork with a more reasonable price tag, the Z1 is a highly recommended option.

— Mike Kazimer